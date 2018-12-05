Csonka’s NXT UK Review 12.05.18 (Ep. 13)

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Fabian Aichner defeated Mark Andrews @ 9:25 via pin [***¼]

– Isla Dawn defeated Nina Samuels @ 3:30 via pin [*¾]

– Eddie Dennis defeated Tucker @ 2:30 via pin [NR]

– Jordan Devlin defeated Flash Morgan Webster @ 12:10 via pin [***]

– Follow all of my reviews at this link.

– You can check out my top 49 matches of OCTOBER list at this link.

– In memory of the Dynamite Kid.

– The Coffeys and Wolfgang open the show. Joe takes the mic and says they’ve been called ruthless and devious, and even underhanded. And they are right. NXT UK belongs to them, because this is their kingdom. They are Gallus. They mention British Strong Style, and know they are afraid. There are no big strong boys anymore. There is only Gallus, and they run NXT UK. Travis Banks arrives and Joe says they put him on the shelf. Joe challenges him right now. Banks rushes the ring and gets swarmed right away. Mustache Mountain makes the save and clear the ring.

– Jordan Devlin says Pete Dunne is afraid of him after their match and he had him shook. He’s the Irish Ace, and tonight, he faces the Joker in Flash Morgan Webster.

Mark Andrews vs. Fabian Aichner : They shake hands and here we go. Aichner overpowers Mark to begin, but Mark picks up the pace and hits a head scissors. The suicide dive follows. Back in and Mark runs into a pop up back breaker for 2. Aichner grounds things, but Mark escapes with a jawbreaker, superkick, and enziguri. The double stomp follows, and the standing senton gets 2. Aichner fights back, counters the tornado DDT, but Mark hits a snap RANA into a cradle for 2. The 619 follows, but Aichner catches him with a wheelbarrow German. Aichner looks for a powerbomb, but Mark cradles him for 2. Mark lays in chops until Aichner kills him with a lariat. Mark quickly counters back and hits stundog millionaire. Mark slowly heads up top, Aichner cuts him off, and hits a brainbuster for a good near fall. Aichner now heads up top, but misses the springboard moonsault. Mark follows with a tornado DDT for 2. He heads up top, but Aichner avoids the shooting star press. Mark lands on his feet, gets pulled to the floor and Aichner slams him to the steps and follows with a running knee strike. Aichner looks for a countout, but Mark barely makes it back in. Aichner hits the spinning powerbomb, and that’s good enough for the win. Fabian Aichner defeated Mark Andrews @ 9:25 via pin [***¼] This was a good match to open the show with. I like how Aichner was there for competition, and then quickly said fuck it, I’m here to win and will do whatever I need to in order to do so.

– Johnny Saint announces that Sid Scala is his new assistant. Rhea Ripley arrives and says they should be talking about her. She wants competition and is not impressed by Saint or Scala.

Isla Dawn vs. Nina Samuels : They lock up and quickly break. Dawn now grounds the action, but Samuels powers out but Dawn trips her up and works a side headlock. Samuels escapes, lays the boots to her, and then grounds things. Samuels slams her to the buckles and follows with a backbreaker for 2. Samuels misses a charge, Dawn lights her up with strikes and kicks, and the backdrop driver. The knee strike and suplex into he float over finish it. Isla Dawn defeated Nina Samuels @ 3:30 via pin [*¾] From an execution standpoint, this was ok, but there was no life to this and the finish felt extremely flat.

– We get a video package of Toni Storm saying Rhea Ripley may be the first champion, but that she’ll be the best when she returns.

Eddie Dennis vs. Tucker : Dennis attacks with clubbing strikes and chops, and then follows with a catatonic backbreaker for 2. Dennis follows with ground and pound, and then lays in knee strikes. He locks on a cravat, Tucker counters out, and hits a back elbow off the ropes. The clothesline follows, but Dennis hits a big lariat. Dennis hits the Severn Bridge and finishes Tucker with the next stop driver. Eddie Dennis defeated Tucker @ 2:30 via pin [NR] Dennis wins another and keeps his streak alive in another fine squash. I’m really curious to see what he can do against some real competition.

– Travis Banks faces Wolfgang on the next episode.

Jordan Devlin vs. Flash Morgan Webster : Devlin takes control right away, they work into counters and Webster keeps countering and frustrating Devlin. Webster now grounds things, looking to work the arm. Devlin avoids the charge and hits a backstabber, covering for 2. He then lays the boots to Webster, talks shit and slaps him around. The uranage and standing moonsault follow and Devlin covers for 2. Devlin follows with a backbreaker, and that gets 2. Webster looks to fire up but runs into a lariat. Devlin grounds things, working a seated abdominal stretch. Webster escapes, fights to his feet, but Devlin drops him with an elbow. Devlin dumps Webster to the floor, and continues working over the back of Webster. Back in and Webster keeps fighting, Devlin slaps him around and then rakes the eyes. Devlin lays in chops, and then starts working the back again. Devin keeps berating Webster, but Webster fires back with a running knee strike. Webster is slowed due to his back, but fires up enough to some dropkicks. The enziguri follows, Webster takes him up top and hits the RANA and covers for 2. Devlin fights back, lays in strikes, and a running boot in the corner. The overhead belly to belly gets 2. Webster hits a desperation head butt and Devlin spills to the floor. Webster follows and hits the rude boy block off the steps. Back in and Webster heads up top, but the senton eats knees and Devlin finally finishes things with Ireland’s call. Jordan Devlin defeated Flash Morgan Webster @ 12:10 via pin [***] This was a good match, with Webster playing a good and resilient babyface, while Devlin came across as a remorseless asshole. The work was sound played into the finish, but it just never hit that higher gear.

– End Scene.

– Thanks for reading.



“Byyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyye Felicia!”