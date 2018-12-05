Csonka’s NXT UK Review 12.05.18 (Ep. 14)

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Joseph Conners defeated Dan Moloney @ 5:25 via pin [**]

– Dave Mastiff defeated Wild Boar @ 4:20 via pin [**]

– Ligero defeated Tyson T-Bone @ 6:40 via pin [**¼]

– Non-Title Match: NXT UK Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley defeated Candy Floss @ 2:48 via pin [NR]

– Travis Banks defeated Wolfgang @ 4:25 via pin [**]

– Follow all of my reviews at this link.

– You can check out my top 49 matches of OCTOBER list at this link.

– In memory of the Dynamite Kid.

Joseph Conners vs. Dan Moloney : They lockup and work to the ropes. Moloney hits a hip toss, and they trade strikes. The backdrop follows, Conners quickly fires back and stomps Moloney to the mat. He chokes him out in the corner, and then pummels Moloney on the floor. back in and Conners hits a clothesline and grounds things. Moloney tries to fire up to his feet, but Conners lays in elbow strikes. Moloney hits clotheslines, rights, and the spinebuster gets 2. Conners sunset bombs Moloney to the buckles and hits don’t look down for the win. Joseph Conners defeated Dan Moloney @ 5:25 via pin [**] This was ok, but both guys are bland and boring, and pairing them together was a poor choice.

– Isla Dawn wants a shot at Ripley, but Ripley already has an opponent set for tonight.

– Earlier today, Gallus and Mustache Mountain have an altercation outside the building.

Dave Mastiff vs. Wild Boar : They trade strikes right away, and Mastiff then mows him down. He rains down elbows, Boar battles back and trips Mastiff into he buckles and follows with a senton attack. Boar looks to ground things, lays in clubbing strikes, but Mastiff powers out and lays in strikes and a big head butt. The big boy senton follows, and Boar fires back with shoulder tackles and a corner spear. Mastiff cuts him off, hits John Wooooooooo and kills him with the corner bomber for the win. Dave Mastiff defeated Wild Boar @ 4:20 via pin [**] This was ok, I love the big lad Dave Mastiff killing fools in hoss fights.

– Mastiff comments backstage on his win as Eddie Dennis lurks in the background.

Tyson T-Bone vs. Ligero : Ligero works some hit and run to begin. T-Bone looks to back him off, but Ligero fires back with kicks. He picks up the pace, hits an enziguri, but T-Bone knocks him to the floor. T-Bone follows, and works over Ligero with body shots. Back in and Ligero fires back with elbows, but T-Bone cuts him off with a fall away slam for 2. T-Bone grounds things, slowing the pace. Ligero fights back with kicks, and then strikes and chops. The dropkick connects, and hits sliced bread for 2. Ligero heads up top and has to roll through on the senton, allowing T-Bone to hit an XPLODER. T-Bone follows with corner attacks, and after an awkward delay, covers for 2. Ligero avoids the charge, T-Bone posts himself and Ligero hits a cannonball to the floor. Back in and Ligero hits the springboard splash for the win. Ligero defeated Tyson T-Bone @ 6:40 via pin [**¼] This was a bit better than the previous matches, but had some odd starts and stops that really hurt the overall flow, and the finish came off as really flat.

NXT UK Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley vs. Candy Floss : They shake hands and lock up. They work to the ropes and Ripley breaks clean. Ripley grounds the action and starts outwrestling Floss. Floss counters out, hits a dropkick, and Ripley is pissed. Ripley fires back with a dropkick and covers for 2. Ripley follows with knee strikes, slam Floss to the buckles, and hits riptide for the win. NXT UK Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley defeated Candy Floss @ 2:48 via pin [NR] This was a fine little exhibition for Ripley, playing the overconfident champion giving an unknown a shot, but having to put in a bit more effort than anticipated.

– Post match, Ripley helps Floss up and then kicks her ass.

– Flash Morgan Webster is interviewed and confronts Fabian Aichner for what he did to Andrews on the last episode. Aichner challenges him to a match for next week.

– Sid Scala announces that next week, Trent Seven faces Joe Coffey. He also announces an update on the NXT UK Tag Titles will be made.

Travis Banks vs. Wolfgang : The Coffeys are out with Wolfgang. Banks attacks with strikes at the bell, lays in kicks, but Wolfgang cuts him off, posting him on the bad shoulder. Wolfgang then slams him to the steps, rolls him back in and covers for 2. Wolfgang grounds things, focusing in the shoulder. Banks slowly fires back with kicks, hits John Wooooo and hits an apron double stomp on Wolfgang on the floor. Back in and banks hits a top rope double stomp for 2. Mark distracts Banks, allowing Wolfgang to fight back, and hit the spear for 2. Banks fires back with a disaster kick, Mustache Mountain arrives and take out the Coffeys. Seven trips up Wolfgang and Banks picks up the win. Travis Banks defeated Wolfgang @ 4:25 via pin [**] This was another ok, but below average match. At least it played into the established story.

– End Scene.

– Thanks for reading.



“Byyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyye Felicia!”

5 legend