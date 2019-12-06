Csonka’s NXT UK Review 12.05.19 (Ep. 72)

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Toni Storm defeated Killer Kelly @ 2:00 via pin [NR]

– The Hunt defeated The Outliers @ 7:30 via pin [**]

– Jordan Devlin defeated A-Kid @ 7:20 via pin [***]

– Joseph Conners defeated Ligero & Travis Banks @ 10:40 via pin [***]

Toni Storm vs. Killer Kelly : Kelly looks to attack but Storm cuts her off and takes control. She runs wild with strikes and kicks until Kelly hits her in the throat and grounds the action. Storm fights to her feet and trips up Kelly and hits a clothesline. Kelly gets a cradle for 2. Storm cuts her off with a superkick, German and Storm zero for the win, Toni Storm defeated Killer Kelly @ 2:00 via pin [NR] This was what it needed to be, a quick and largely dominant win for Storm in her return. I just wish they would have used someone else as I think Kelly has a lot of potential, but I don’t think WWE feels that way.

– Post match, KLR attacks Storm and beats her down. Piper Niven makes the save and KLR powders. Niven offers to help Storm up but Storm refuses and yells at her and walks off.

– Webster & Andrews say that they agree with Grizzled Young Veterans about Imperium & Gallus getting involved in their match, but they say they deserve the shot at the tag titles at Takeover: Blackpool.

– Niven & Storm argue backstage, as Storm says she just needs her title and wants Niven to stay away.

The Hunt (Wild Boar & Primate) vs. The Outliers (Dorian Mak & Riddick Moss) : Mak & Moss are from US NXT, stuck on the coconut loop. Moss and Boar begin, locking up and Primate tagging in. He attacks the arm, quick tags follow as Boar follows with strikes. Moss cuts him off, talks some shit and tags in Mak. Double teams follow as Mak connects with knee strikes. More double teams follow as Moss tags in and mocks Primate. He follows with strikes on Boar, beats him down in the corner, and Mak tags in. He stalls and talks a lot, Boar fires up but Mak cuts him off and dumps Primate. The backbreaker follows for 2. Mak works a bear hug, rag dolling Boar and Boar fires back and bites Mak. Back cuts him off with a choke breaker, Moss tags in and follows with strikes. he misses a charge and Primate tags in. He runs wild on Mak, hits John Wooooooo and clotheslines follow. He runs them together, the Hunt follow with suplexes, Boar hits a splash on Moss on the floor. The Hunt hit top rope head butts and pick up the win. The Hunt defeated The Outliers @ 7:30 via pin [**] This was ok, but the Outliers need a lot of work before even being considered to make TV on the USA Network.

Jordan Devlin vs. A-Kid : They work into counters as A-Kid grounds things, Devlin follows with strikes, A-Kid hits an arm drag and dropkick and dumps Devlin. Back in and A-Kid cradles him for 2. Devlin attacks the knee and grounds things. He continues to work the knee, and A-Kid is down. Tyler Bate arrives to cheer on A-Kid, but Devlin keeps attacking. He covers for 2, but A-Kid counters up into a springboard DDT. Devlin powders, but A-Kid hits a suicide dive. Back in and the high cross follows, Devlin fights off the German but A-Kid hits he northern lights for 2. A-Kid’s knee gives out as Devlin follows with the cutter for 2. A-Kid counters into Devlin side into a destroyer, and follows with a springboard moonsault to the floor. A-Kid is slow to get up, they roll backing and Devlin kicks him in the face and follows with Kawada kicks, The Devlin side finishes it. Jordan Devlin defeated A-Kid @ 7:20 via pin [***] Devlin continues to roll, picking up the win in another good match from him, while also continuing the build to a match with Tyler Bate.

– Jinny cuts a promo, and says everything is fine with her and Jazzy,

Joseph Conners vs. Ligero vs. Travis Banks : They attack Conners at the bell and double team him. They follow with kicks and beat the hell out of Conners. Conners begs off and eats superkicks. Banks cradles Ligero for 2. They trade pin attempts and Conners covers both for 2. He’s cut off and Ligero takes control with chops and an enziguri. One for Banks as well as Ligero stunners both. To the floor they go as Banks takes out Ligero. He follows with a suicide dive on Conners, and back in covers for 2. Ligero cuts him off, they trade and Banks hits John Woooooo on Conners. Ligero gets a cradle until Conners DDTs him and then goes for covers on both. The clothesline follows for 2 on Ligero. Banks fires back, Conners cuts him off and follows with elbow strikes. They work up top and Banks dumps him and Ligero hits a run up arm drag, sending Banks into Conners. Ligero and Banks to the apron, they trade and spill to the floor, Ligero trips him up and Conners attacks with strikes. Ligero brings him to the apron and Conners double stomps him on the steps. Conners dives into a forearm by Banks, and both are down. Back in and Banks hit slice of heaven and the kiwi crusher but Ligero makes the save. C4L follows but Conners takes him out. Don’t look down connects but Banks makes the save with the double stomp. Banks and Ligero trade, Ligero cuts him off and Conners dumps Banks. He dumps Ligero and Conners runs them together and don’t look down finishes it. Joseph Conners defeated Ligero & Travis Banks @ 10:40 via pin [***] Good match with Conners picking up the win as he tries to show that he’s Takeover worthy. He’s not but I appreciate the effort.

– Kassius Ohno promo time. He’s reflecting on his match with Tyler Bate, and says he’s lost sight of why he came to NXT UK in the first place. Ohno’s going to renew his focus on British and European wrestling going forward.

– Gallus and Imperium negotiation time. Sid Scala and Johnny Saint are going over it, with Sid doing the talking. Joe Coffey and WALTER head out individually. Coffey says Imperium will get hurt, but WALTER just wants to know what he wants. Coffey’s mad at how WALTER overshadowed him at the first NXT UK Takeover. He wants a title shot, but WALTER isn’t going to give it to him too easily. He wants Imperium to have a tag title shot in return, in addition to Ilja getting a no-DQ match with Alexander Wolfe. Joe refuses to negotiate that because Ilja isn’t Gallus… so WALTER withdraws. Just as well Ilja’s here to demand that they agree to it. Next week we get the tag title match, then at a “future date” we’ll get the Ilja/Wolfe no-DQ match… which means we get WALTER/Coffey in the main event of Takeover: Blackpool 2. Alexander Wolfe was hiding under the ring, and Imperium rush ringside to beat up Ilja, with Wolfe powerbombing Ilja through the table to end the show. Good work, Gallus.

