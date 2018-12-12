Csonka’s NXT UK Review 12.12.18 (Ep. 16)

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Mark Coffey & Wolfgang defeated Ashton Smith & Ligero @ 5:10 via pin [**]

– Joseph Conners defeated Jack Starz @ 2:15 via pin [NR]

– Jinny defeated Xia Brookside @ 5:20 via pin [**½]

– Dave Mastiff defeated Eddie Dennis @ 12:05 via pin [***]

Mark Coffey & Wolfgang vs. Ashton Smith & Ligero : Ligero and Wolfgang to begin. Ligero picks up the pace right away, hits a dropkick and Smith a tags in and double dropkicks follow. Wolfgang cuts off the tornado DDT and dumps Ligero. Mark tags in and he pummels Ligero and works quick tags as Wolfgang now grounds Ligero. Mark tags in keeps Ligero down, and adds in some knee strikes. Wolfgang tags in and works a bear hug. Mark back in and they slowly work over Ligero with more bear hugs. Ligero makes the comeback, dumps Wolfgang and tags in Smith. He runs wild with strikes, dropkicks and a flying clothesline. He springboards in with a back elbow for 2. The superkick follows but Wolfgang makes the save. Ligero wipes him out with a tope, Mark hits spin kick on Smith and finishes him. Mark Coffey & Wolfgang defeated Ashton Smith & Ligero @ 5:10 via pin [**] This was ok as Gallus continues to roll along.

– We revisit Isla Dawn’s challenge to Rhea Ripley. Johnny Saint & Sid Scala make the match official for next week.

– We get a promo from Gallus, this is their kingdom and they take what they want. Joe Coffey wants to take out Travis Banks and then take the UK title from Dunne.

Joseph Conners vs. Jack Starz : They lock up and Conners attacks the ear and hits a back breaker. He follows with clubbing strikes, and then bends him around the post. The basement dropkick follows. Starz fires back, hits a dropkick and Conners quickly cuts him off. The sunset bomb to the buckles follows. Don’t look down finishes it. Joseph Conners defeated Jack Starz @ 2:15 via pin [NR] Jesus, even Joseph Conners squash matches are painfully boring. I still see absolutely nothing in the guy.

– Saxton Huxley & T-Bone are forming a tag team to go after the titles.

Jinny vs. Xia Brookside : They lock up and Brookside takes Jinny down. Jinny quickly counters out, working a head scissors. Brookside escapes, frustrating Jinny. They lock up and Jinny starts working the arm. Brookside counters out, but Jinny drops her with forearm strikes. Brookside fires back with a RANA and dropkick. Brookside now follows with a high cross for 2. Brookside hits the flatliner to the buckles and covers for 2. She lays the boots to Brookside, follows with clubbing strikes, and covers for 2. Jinny now grounds things, Brookside tries to fight to her feet, counters out and hits a jawbreaker. The facebuster connects, and Brookside follows with a head scissors. The double knees follow but Jinny kicks out at 2. Jinny trips up Brookside, and hits touch of couture for the win. Jinny defeated Xia Brookside @ 5:20 via pin [**½] This was a nice and solid match, getting Jinny back into he win column; Brookside is going to grow into a really great babyface with more experience.

– Zack Gibson & James Drake arrive, and Gibson says they showed what they could do last week, but it was only the tip of the iceberg. They are soon to be recognized as the first ever NXT UK tag champions.

– We get an Eddie Dennis video package.

Eddie Dennis vs. Dave Mastiff : They lock up and Mastiff overpowers early on. Dennis fires back, tries shoulder tackles and fails so he follows with strikes. Mastiff cuts him off and pummels him to the ground. The running cross body follows by Mastiff, but he misses the big lad senton and gets sent to the floor. Dennis kicks him back to the floor, looking for a countout. Dennis follows and works over Mastiff with knee strikes. Back in and Dennis locks on a cravat. Mastiff escapes, but misses a charge allowing Dennis to follow with elbow strikes. Dennis follows with more knee strikes, but Mastiff starts to fire back and hits the head butt for 2. Mastiff takes Dennis up top, and follows with the superplex. Both struggle to their feet, trade strikes, and they light each other up until Mastiff hits a Finlay roll and senton for 2. The German by Mastiff follows for 2. Mastiff calls for the big bomber, but Dennis cuts him off and hits the catatonic for 2. Mastiff counters Severn bridge, cheap shits by Dennis, but Mastiff slings him into the ropes throat first. Mastiff takes him back up top, Dennis fights him off and Mastiff counters Severn bridge again. Mastiff hits a head butt and German. The big bomber connects and Mastiff covers for the win. Dave Mastiff defeated Eddie Dennis @ 12:05 via pin [***] This was a good main event, between the raw hoss in Mastiff and the more cerebral monster in Dennis. The styles played well against each other, but Mastiff walks away as the one undefeated monster of NXT UK.

– End Scene.

