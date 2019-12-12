Csonka’s NXT UK Review 12.12.19 (Ep. 73)

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Non-Title Match: Champion Kay Le Ray defeated Isla Dawn @ 4:30 via pin [**½]

– Ridge Holland defeated Jack Starz @ 2:40 via pin [NR]

– Tag Team Title Match: Champions Gallus vs. Imperium went to a no contest @ 12:05[***¼]

Champion Kay Le Ray vs. Isla Dawn : They lockup, working into counter exchanges and Ray following with kicks. Dawn fights back, hits a running cross body and covers for 2. Dawn counters the Gory bomb and gets 2. Dawn follows with a dropkick, misses the knee strike and Ray stomps the shit out of her knee. She follows with chops, a suplex and covers for 2. She works the knee until Dawn counters back with a Saito. The running knee strike follows, but Dawn is slow to follow up. She manages a meteora and covers for 2. Dawn looks for a German, Ray takes out the knee and the Gory bomb finishes it. Champion Kay Le Ray defeated Isla Dawn @ 4:30 via pin [**½] This was a solid opening match, with Dawn showing some more fire than usual.

– Post match, KLR talks about how she dominates NXT UK and is in the head of Toni Storm. Niven arrives as Toni rushes the ring, but KLR escapes. Toni &Niven argue because neither got to kill KLR. Sid Scala arrives and says if this will continue to be an issue, KLR will defend against Piper Niven & Toni Storm at Takeover.

-Jordan Devlin shows another “best of NXT UK” highlight package, showing Mustache Mountain losing to the Grizzled Young Veterans, WALTER killing Bate at Downloadfest, and then Bate losing to WATLER in Cardiff, proving that bate fails in the big moments. Bate pretends to be a big star, but there is only one ace.

– Joe Coffey talks about his upcoming title match with WALTER, and he’s out for revenge from WALTER embarrassing him last year. He will leave him mark on Imperium and take the championship as Gallus takes the top spot.

Trent Seven vs. Michael May : Eddie Dennis arrives and kicks the shit out of May. He rolls him in and tells Seven it’s a gift. Seven checks on May as Dennis leaves. The next step in building to Dennis vs. Seven. No match.

– Backstage, Noam Dar is going to meet with Johnny Saint about Takeover. He wants his Takeover match, but until it’s announced, he’s leaving. Scala books him for next week against Tyler Bate. Dar is not pleased.

Ridge Holland vs. Jack Starz : v starts tossing him around right away. The overhead toss follows. He lays the boots to Starz and follows with knee strikes and uppercuts. Another overhead belly to belly follows. Holland lays in more strikes, but misses a charge. Starz fires back, hits a dropkick, uppercuts and Holland hits the pounce. He mauls him with strikes, and the northern grit finishes it. Ridge Holland defeated Jack Starz @ 2:40 via pin [NR] DESTRUCTION.

– Amir Jordan is back from injury and will tag with Kenny Williams next week.

Champions Gallus vs. Imperium : Aichner and Wolfgang begin, brawling around until Mark tags in. Aichner grounds him as Barthel tags in and he takes control, keeping it grounded. He starts working the arm, working a modified anaconda vice. Aichner back in and the challengers are in control until Mark hits a shoulder tackle. Wolfgang takes over, grounding Aichner and the champions follow with quick tags and double teams, dumping Aichner and isolating Barthel until the challengers battle back and double team Mark. Aichner follows with chops, clubbing strikes and Barthel tags in. He chokes out Mark, lays in strikes and medical now checks on Mark. He’s fine and starts firing back but Barthel cuts him off. Aichner back in and chokes him out. He follows with clotheslines, but Mark dumps Barthel, then Aichner and tags in Wolfgang. He runs wild on the challengers, dumps Aichner and tosses Barthel onto him. Mark back in and double teams follow for 2. Wolfgang in, Aichner cuts him of and Barthel is dumped. It breaks down, the challengers double team Wolfgang and cover for 2. Mark cuts off the European bomb, Wolfgang fights back on his own and is cut off with a German. Barthel & Mark trade, Barthel takes control until Mark cuts him off. Aichner back in as it breaks down into complete chaos and everyone is down. The Grizzled Young Veterans arrive and steal the titles, but Webster & Andrews arrive as they brawl into the ring. Champions Gallus vs. Imperium went to a no contest @ 12:05 [***¼] This was a good main event that sets up our Takeover tag title match.

– All four teams brawl post match, we get dives and Sid Scala arrives with Johnny Saint. They take the championships and announce a four-way ladder match for Takeover.

