Csonka’s NXT UK Review 12.19.18 (Ep. 18)

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Toni Storm defeated Charlie Morgan @ 4:00 via pin [**]

– James Drake & Zack Gibson defeated Flash Morgan Webster & Mark Andrews @ 9:00 via pin [***½]

– Nina Samuels defeated Killer Kelly @ 4:35 via pin [**]

– Joe Coffey defeated Travis Banks @ 11:20 via pin [***½ ]

– Follow all of my reviews at this link.

– You can check out my top 32 matches of NOVEMBER list at this link.

Toni Storm vs. Charlie Morgan : They shake hands and here we go. Morgan slaps Toni and Toni fires back and levels her with strikes. The dropkick follows for 2. Toni now locks on a Muta lock variation, but Morgan makes the ropes. Toni follows with strikes, but Morgan cuts her off with an enziguri for 2. Morgan follows with uppercuts, and then elbow strikes and then works a camel clutch variation. Toni escapes, follows with strikes, and a German. The corner ass attack connects and Strom zero finishes things. Toni Storm defeated Charlie Morgan @ 4:00 via pin [**] This was ok, designed to get Toni back on the winning track as she works her way back towards a title shot.

– We get a video package on Gallus.

Flash Morgan Webster & Mark Andrews vs. James Drake & Zack Gibson : Mark and Gibson into begin. They work into some back and forth, Mark hits arm drags and tags in Webster, and they work double teams on Gibson. Gibson overpowers Webster, and Drake tags in. Webster fights back, hits the rude boy block, and follows with a knee strike. Webster up top, Gibson distracts him and he falls to the floor where the heels work him over. Back in and Gibson connects with clotheslines and covers for 2. Gibson grounds the action, Webster tries to fight to his feet but Drake tags in and levels him with a rolling forearm and covers for 2. Gibson back in, cuts off the tag, but Webster runs them together and tags in Mark. He runs wild with RANAS, chops, and a double PELE. The tornado DDT follows on Drake and that gets 2. Mark continues to fight by himself, but Gibson hits ticket to ride for a good near fall. Drake tags backing, Mark fights off doomsday as Webster tags in and dumps Gibson. Reverse RANA on Drake and that gets 2. Gibson tags himself in, head butt by Webster, tags in Mark and Gibson runs Webster into him. They dump Webster, Mark hits a double stun dog millionaire, but Aichner arrives and attacks Webster. That distracts Mark, but he fights back and hits the shooting star press on Drake, who was not legal. Gibson locks on Shankley gates and mark has to tap. James Drake & Zack Gibson defeated Flash Morgan Webster & Mark Andrews @ 9:00 via pin [***½] This was a very good and fun tag match, with both teams playing their roles very well. The Aichner run in also played well as he’s had established issues with both men for weeks.

– Post match, Aichner attacks, but Mark & Webster fight him off.

Nina Samuels vs. Killer Kelly : They play some mind games to begin, Samuels slaps Kelly and Kelly then lights her up with strikes. Samuels stuns Kelly off the ropes, and then follows with ground and pound, covering for 2. Samuels now works her over in the ropes, follows with a dropkick and that gets 2. Kelly fights out of the full nelson, hits an enziguri and connects with a suplex. The corner dropkick connects for 2. Samuels uses the hair to escape the fisherman’s buster, hits an ushigoroshi and Samuels wins. Nina Samuels defeated Killer Kelly @ 4:35 via pin [**] This was ok, with Nina Samuels finally picking up her first win. Samuels is fine, but really comes off as a less interesting/bootleg Jinny, while Kelly is really entertaining, a better worker, and is just floating around without direction.

– Aichner plans to ruin the tag hopes of Andrews & Webster, and is going to find a tag partner to help him do that.

Joe Coffey vs. Travis Banks : Banks attacks sat the bell, laying in kicks and strikes. Banks goes John Woooooooooo and tales Coffey to the floor and hits an apron PK. They continue to battle, and banks looks for a suicide dive, but Coffey cuts him off and slams him shoulder first into the barricade. Back in and Coffey focuses on the bad shoulder of Banks, grounding things and then locking on a full nelson. Banks keeps fighting, rushes Coffey to the buckles, but Coffey is right back to the arm and shoulder, hitting divorce court. Coffey is relentless on his attack of the shoulder, keeping things grounded, and staying focused on that shoulder. Banks tries to fire up with kicks, and takes Coffey down with a desperation knee strike. Banks follows with a corner dropkick, shining wizard, and covers for 2. Coffey back to the shoulder, and the pop up powerslam follows for 2. Banks fights off the German, but Coffey hits a spinning overhead belly to belly for 2. Coffey takes Banks up top, Banks fights, and head butts him away and hits the double stomp. The standing double stomp and suplex follows for 2. Banks knocks him to the floor, and hits the suicide dive. Back in and Banks up top, and hits another double stomp and that gets 2. Coffey cuts him off with a spear and big lariat to finally put Banks away. Joe Coffey defeated Travis Banks @ 11:20 via pin [***½] This was a very good main event, with Coffey turning up the relentless heel game, while Banks was a really great and resilient babyface. Coffey builds on his accomplishments as he looks for a UK Title shot and a way to make Gallus the top stars of the brand.

– End Scene.

– Thanks for reading.



“Byyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyye Felicia!”

7 legend