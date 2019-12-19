Csonka’s NXT UK Review 12.19.19 (Ep. 74)

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Amir Jordan & Kenny Williams defeated Pretty Deadly @ 8:00 via pin [**¾]

– Jinny defeated Amale @ 3:00 via pin [NR]

– Tyler Bate defeated Noam Dar @ 13:30 via pin [ ]

Amir Jordan & Kenny Williams vs. Pretty Deadly (Lewis Howley & Sam Stoker) : Williams and Stoker begin, with Williams grounding the action. Jordan in and he takes control, dances and Howley tags in. Jordan hits a cross body and covers for 2. Williams back in, dumps Howley and he hits a dropkick and Jordan hits a dive. Back in and the splash gets 2. Stoker attacks Jordan’s previously injured arm, and they cut him off and start focusing on the arm. Howley back in and he post Jordan and covers for 2. He grounds the action, Jordan counters back but Stoker cuts him off. Double teams follow and Stoker covers for 2. Howley cuts off the tag but Jordan battles back and tags in Williams who runs wild, hits a dive and sling blade for 2. Pretty Deadly battle back with double teams for 2. Williams runs them together and Jordan hits the swanton for the win. Amir Jordan & Kenny Williams defeated Pretty Deadly @ 8:00 via pin [**¾] This was a pretty good opener with the babyfaces winning but Pretty Deadly being funfoils.

– Imperium’s heading to their locker room as they were interrupted to ask about the ladder match. Fabian Aichner’s angry, while Marcel Barthel’s fine.

– Ligero talks about Kassius Ohno. He talks about the first time he met Ohno and the time he wrestled him in New York earlier this year. Ligero remembers the shortcut Ohno took, and so we get a rematch next week.

– Trent Seven arrives for promo time. He talks about Eddie Dennis trying to get his attention a few weeks back, and = how Eddie’s changed. Eddie robbed Michael May of his debut, then asked Eddie to come out to clear the air. Eddie just stares at Trent from the aisle. Trent reminds Eddie what he’s given up to get here, Eddie get into the ring and hits Trent on the head with the mic. They’re facing off at Takeover.

– We get a video on Kay Lee Ray, Toni Storm and Piper Niven…

– Next week will be a “Best of 2019” episode.

Jinny vs. Amale : Jazzy is at ringside, Jinny attacks with strikes, knees and slams Amale down. She follows with grounded strikes, Amale battles back and slams her to the corner. Jinny cuts her off with a grounded pendulum, but Amale makes the ropes. Jinny yells at the ref, follows with kicks and misses a charge. Amale hits a dropkick, corner kick and Jinny kicks her away. The senton atomico follows for 2. The make over finishes it. Jinny defeated Amale @ 3:00 via pin [NR] Squash.

– Post-match, Jazzy gets in and clotheslines Amale. Jinny tells her to do it again, and again. Jazzy refuses, and leaves to the back. So Jinny’s dying soon, gotcha.

– WALTER wants no part of Radzi’s bullshit interview, but comments on Alexander Wolfe vs. Ilja Dragunov II, which takes place in two weeks.

Tyler Bate vs. Noam Dar : They lockup and work to the ropes. Lockup again and they work into counters, Bate grounds him but Dar counters back and makes the ropes. They work into standing switches, and Bate teases the rebound lariat. Dar fires back, but Bate cuts him off with a head scissors and dropkick. He follows with uppercuts, and Dar cuts him off with a dropkick. He starts attacking the knee, grounding Bate and covering for 2. He starts working the arm, and then lays the boots to him. Dar follows with strikes, Bate fires back but Dar cuts him off with a slam for 2. He keeps things grounded, working a neck crank. Bate counters into a belly to back suplex, but Dar takes out the knee and dropkicks him to the floor. he then slams him to the steps and Bate barely beats the count. Bate fires up and delivers strikes, and a flying uppercut and then running uppercuts. The XPLODER follows and the running shooting star press gets 2. Dar counters into an ankle lock, but Bate counters into a cradle for 2. Another gets 2, but Dar locks in an omoploata. Bate fights, escapes and follows with a German for 2. Dar counters the running shooting star press into a cradle for 2. The flatliner follows that for 2. Nova roller countered by Bate but Dar counters back into the ankle lock. Bate makes the ropes, fires back but Dar takes out the knee and the PK gets 2. He heads up top and misses the double stomp, Rolling Liger kick by Bate and follows with the tope con hello. Back in and the cradle follows for 2. They trade strikes, Dar takes out the knee and Bate hits the rebound lariat for 2. Devlin arrives and distracts Bate, and Dar rolls him up for 2. Bate quickly finishes him with the Tyler driver. Tyler Bate defeated Noam Dar @ 13:30 via pin [***½] This was a really good main event, with strong work from both and the right winner.

– Post match, Bate chases Devlin away and issues the challenge for Takeover. Yes please.

