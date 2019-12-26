Csonka’s NXT UK Review 12.26.19 (Ep. 75)  

Csonka’s NXT UK Review 12.25.19 (Ep. 75)

– Our hosts are Nigel McGuinness & Tom Phillips, who welcome us to the show. They hype the January 12th takeover special and the three title matches on the card. First up we see highlights of Toni Storm beating Rhea Ripley last January at Takeover, which was a good ***¼ match. Rhea has gotten so much better since that match, while Toni lost her title and disappeared for a while, just returning.

– Toni comments on her 2019 and her big title win. She’s returning to Blackpool to win the title again.

– We get a KLR video package, highlighting her road winning the title from Toni, which leads to highlights of that match, which was a good, but at the same time flat *** match.

– Next is video of Piper Niven debuting in NXT UK and hype for the upcoming Takeover triple threat.

– We now get highlights of the Devlin vs. Banks feud.

– Next are highlights of the Grizzled Young Veterans run as NXT UK tag team champions.

– Nigel & Tom hype January’s Takeover and the four-way tag team title ladder match. This leads to highlights of Grizzled Young Veterans beating Mustache Mountain at last January’s takeover, winning the titles in a great ****¼ match.

– This leads to highlights of the tag division this year, leading to Andrews & Webster winning the tag titles in Cardiff and then Gallus winning the tag tiles from Andrews & Webster and how we got to the upcoming four-way tag team title ladder match.

– Andrews & Webster talk about how great it was to win the tag titles and plan to do it again in 2020.

– We now get highlights of Joe Coffey’s 2019 and road back to a title shot. Mastiff says Coffey brought out the best in him and he will be a proper British heavyweight in 2020 for NXT UK.

– We now see highlights of Devlin beating Mastiff from this summer. Devlin comments on his greatness and claims that he’s the MVP of NXT UK. Bet on the ace in 2020.

– Next are highlights of the great **** Cesaro vs. Ilja Dragunov match in Cardiff, including clips of Cesaro putting over Dragunov big time.

– We get highlights from Noam Dar vs. Trent Seven from October (***¾). An odd match to highlight (I know Seven’s on the upcoming Takeover) when you haven’t even acknowledged WALTER on this show yet.

– We go to highlights last year’s Coffey vs. Dunne contract signing.

– Next are highlights of WALTER’s NXT UK debut match, killing young Jack Starz.

– They move to a video package, showing WALTER’s reign of terror, starting with his title win over Pete Dunne ****½ at NXT Takeover: New York, the formation of Imperium, destruction of British Strong Style, and the epic ***** MOTYC with Bate in Cardiff.

– Joe Coffey comments and claims WALTER has faced no one like him and he knows WALTER is afraid of him. He will leave his mark on WALTER and leave with the NXT UK Championship to prove that this is his kingdom.

