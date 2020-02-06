Csonka’s NXT UK Review 2.06.20 (Ep. 81)

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Piper Niven defeated Dani Luna @ 4:40 via pin [**]

– Tyler Bate defeated A-Kid @ 5:50 via pin [***]

– Oliver Carter & Ashton Smith defeated Pretty Deadly @ 5:50 via pin [**½]

– Steel Corners Street Fight: Trent Seven defeated Eddie Dennis @ 11:25 via pin [***½]

Piper Niven vs. Dani Luna : They lockup and work for position as Niven takes control, Luna powers out and they trade shoulder tackles, Luna picks up the pace and follow with kicks and looks for a slam, but Niven slams her instead. The cross body follows for 2. Niven grounds things, working a cobra clutch. Luna powers up to her feet, but Niven levels her with a clothesline for 2. Luna fires back, head butt by Niven and she then whips Luna to the buckles. Luna fires back, takes out her knee but Niven hits the Michinoku driver for the win. Piper Niven defeated Dani Luna @ 4:40 via pin [**] Niven picks up a rebound win, in a match that was uneven, slow and ok at best.

– Gallus accepts Burch & Lorcan’s challenge. They run NXT UK.

– Devlin comments on his cruiserweight championship win. He’s the best wrestler on the planet.

Tyler Bate vs. A-Kid : They lockup and A-Kid grounds things. Bate powers up but A-Kid takes him back down until bate escapes. Bate grounds things, working the arm until A-Kid counters out. Lockup and Bate grounds him, A-Kid counters and bate then escapes until A-Kid works a head scissors. Bate slips out and A-Kid targets the bad shoulder, they work into counters and A-Kid follows with the northern lights suplex for 2. Bate counters and hits an XPLODER but A-Kid counters the running shooting star press into a triangle. Bate powers up and the airplane spin is countered into a cradle for 2. Dropkick by A-Kid and the moonsault to the floor follows. Back in and A-Kid up top, and flies into a dropkick, Lariat by Bate and the Tyler driver 97 finishes it. Tyler Bate defeated A-Kid @ 5:50 via pin [***] This was a good and fun match, but criminally short.

– Joseph Conners arrives and rants about being forgotten while Bate thrives. He’s been left to rot, which is a mistake, He expected more from the big strong boi and tells bate to step up to a real man. Fuck off mate.

– We see highlights of WALTER & Mastiff getting into an altercation. Mastiff was looking for WALTER last week and was pissed.

Pretty Deadly (Stoker & Howley) vs. Oliver Carter & Ashton Smith : Smith and Howley begin, locking up and Smith follows with shoulder tackles, a delayed suplex and covers for 2. Carter tags in and takes control, Stoker tags in and Smith joins him. He isolates Stoker, Stoker cuts him off sand follows with chops. Howley in as Smith follows with clotheslines, a backdrop and then gets dumped. Back in and Pretty Deadly takes the heat, Stoker in and double teams follow for 2. Stoker grounds things, Smith fights to his feet, fires back and dumps Stoker. Carter tags in and he runs wild with clotheslines, kicks and a uranage for 2 as Stoker makes the save. He’s dumped and back in, Pretty Deadly takes control and covers for 2. Smith runs them together, it breaks down and Carter hits ushigoroshi for the win. Oliver Carter & Ashton Smith defeated Pretty Deadly @ 5:50 via pin [**½] This was a very solid, very low energy tag match.

– Pretty Deadly attacks post match and walk off.

-Ilja Dragunov works out and comments on Joe Coffey, he tried to help him but is ready if he wants to fight.

– NXT UK Women’s champion KLR arrives. She proved she’s the best at Takeover and will never give up her championship. She understands Toni’s issue, the championship is intoxicating and it’s all hers. Poor Toni. Toni arrives and tells KLR to stop, she says KLR stole a win at Takeover and the championship is hers. Jealousy isn’t a good look for you, well nothing’s a good look for you. KLR offers to help he and they setup an I Quit match for the championship and KLR says she will make Toni say she quits. Toni accepts but KLR adds when she beats her, it’s over. Toni gets no more shots while she’s the champion.

– Next week, it’s Gallus vs. Lorcan & Burch.

Steel Corners Street Fight: Trent Seven vs. Eddie Dennis : This is a street fight with all of the buckles exposed. Seven charges and they brawl right away with Seven controlling. He follows with a suicide dive, walk and brawl follows until Seven gets sent to the steps. Seven fires back with chops, but Dennis cuts him off. Seven counters splash mountain and DDTs Dennis on the steps. They brawl into the crowd, Seven delivers chops and Dennis whips him to the barricade and follows with splash mountain onto the steps, Back in and Dennis covers for 2. Dennis lays the boots to him, to the floor and Seven hits a snapdragon on the floor. He follows with chops, back into the crowd and Seven keeps firing away with chops until Dennis dumps him over the barricade. He clears off the announce table, spits water on Seven and onto the table they go. Seven counters and hits a burning hammer off the table and through another on the floor. That’s where Dennis re-injured his shoulder. Back to ringside and Seven misses a senton off the barricade to the most half assed “this is awesome” chant ever. They work to the apron. Trading strikes and Dennis slams Seven to the exposed buckle. They roll in and they trade, back fists by Seven and the seven star lariat follows, Dennis to the buckles and again. The burning hammer finishes it. Trent Seven defeated Eddie Dennis @ 11:25 via pin [***½] Despite the fact that Dennis got hurt, this ended up being really good and enjoyable. It was a fun brawl, they played to the stipulation well and I liked it.

