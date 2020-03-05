Csonka’s NXT UK Review 3.05.20 (Ep. 85)

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Alexander Wolfe defeated Travis Banks @ 9:00 via pin [***¼]

– Ridge Holland defeated Saxon Huxley @ 1:20 via pin [NR]

– Aoife Valkyrie defeated Isla Dawn @ 4:25 via pin [**]

– NXT UK Title match: Champion WALTER defeated Mastiff @ 8:00 via pin [***]

– We open with a video package, hyping tonight’s WALTER vs. Mastiff main event.

Travis Banks vs. Alexander Wolfe : Banks runs wild at the bell with a dropkick and dive, leading to a double stomp for 2. Wolfe quickly cuts him off and starts pummeling Banks, taking control as he grounds things. It’s all Wolfe here as he picks up near falls. Wolfe has great intensity to his work, as he doesn’t mess around and everything has purpose. Banks eventually fires back, lighting up Wolfe and following with corner dropkicks, and the double stomp. Banks takes over as the top rope double stomp gets 2. Wolfe absorbs a flurry of kicks, and cuts off Banks with the twister suplex for 2. They trade, Wolfe hits a German but Banks countering into slice of heaven, and to the apron as Banks counters into an apron double stomp. Wolfe countered a PK, taking out the knee and DDTing him on the floor. The DDT back in followed for 2. The finish saw them trade and The finish saw hit the powerbomb for the win. Alexander Wolfe defeated Travis Banks @ 9:00 via pin [***¼] This was good as Wolfe continues to deliver in NXT UK, while banks did well, but continues to struggle in terms of picking up wins.

– Eddie Dennis talks about his path to NXT UK and his pedigree in education prior to coming here. Anyone can manipulate a body part, but he manipulates minds.

– We get video package hyping the NXT UK tag team division, and Gallus as champions.

Ridge Holland vs. Saxon Huxley : Huxley attacks at the bell, but is quickly cut off with suplexes. Holland just mows him down and starts to dominate. Northern grit finishes it. Ridge Holland defeated Saxon Huxley @ 1:20 via pin [NR] Delicious squash.

– Jordan Devlin cuts promo and says next week, he returns.

Aoife Valkyrie vs. Isla Dawn : they lockup and work into counters early on as Valkyrie cradles her for 2. Valkyrie looks to isolate the arm, but Dawn counters and picks up near falls. They trade near falls, tease kicks and end in a standoff. Valkyrie picks up the pace, and the standing moonsault gets 1. Dawn backs her off, cuts Valkyrie off and hits meteora for 2. Valkyrie cuts her off with kicks, and the top rope scissors kick finishes things. Aoife Valkyrie defeated Isla Dawn @ 4:25 via pin [**] This was ok, but Dawn really hasn’t improved so far and Valkyrie is very much a project as she’s a really uneven performer with a lot of hesitation in her game.

– Ligero cuts a promo on Noam Dar and they face off next week.

– NEXT WEEK: Ligero vs. Noam Dar, Jordan Devlin returns.

Champion WALTER vs. Mastiff : They lockup, work to the ropes and start hossing about, trading shoulder tackles, strikes and Mastiff takes him down. He grounds the action, taking control and picks up a near fall on the sit down splash. That allows Mastiff to take control back until they start trading and Mastiff Germans WALTER to the buckles. WALTER says fuck off with John Wooooooooooo and chops. Mastiff counters the choke, they trade bombs and WALTER heads up top and misses the splash. Mastiff rallies with a German, Finlay roll and gets 2. The cannonball misses, but he counters into a senton and cannonball for 2. Mastiff heads up top, gets cut off but counters back with the lariat. WALTER chops him in the throat, and the powerbomb finishes it. Champion WALTER defeated Mastiff @ 8:00 via pin [***] This was a good big lads battle, as Mastiff was a fun challenger of the week, but was no match for the Big Daddy.

