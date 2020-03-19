Csonka’s NXT UK Review 3.19.20 (Ep. 87)

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Non-Title Match: Champion Kay Lee Ray defeated Dani Luna @ 2:30 via pin [NR]

– Ridge Holland defeated Joseph Conners @ 7:45 via pin [**½]

– Kassius Ohno defeated Kenny Williams @ 7:00 via submission [***]

– Gallus defeated Mastiff, Trent Seven, & Flash Morgan Webster @ 9:25 via pin [***¼]

– Follow all of my reviews at this link.

– We open with highlights from last week’s show.

Champion Kay Lee Ray vs. Dani Luna : This is fallout from Ray’s attack last week. Luna overpowers Ray to begin, and gets a cradle for 2. Ray cuts her off, grounding things and then hitting a missile dropkick for 2. Luna fires back, and hits the suplex for 2. Ray quickly cuts her off and the Gory bomb finishes it. Champion Kay Lee Ray defeated Dani Luna @ 2:30 via pin [NR] An easy night of work for the champ.

– Ray attacks post match until Niven makes the save to continue the tease for their title match.

Ridge Holland vs. Joseph Conners : Conners backs of right away, and then attacks with strikes. Holland quickly cuts him off and takes control. He follows with clubbing strikes; Conners fires back and then dumps Holland. The suicide dive follows. Back in and the high cross gets 1. Conners follows with strikes, attacks the knee and stuns him off the ropes. He continues to work the knee, cradles him and attacks the knee again by posting it. Conners’ work is smart here, chopping Holland down, and grounding the big man. Holland fights him off and follows with an overhead toss. Another follows and Holland hits a lariat, a tackle and Conners rolls to the floor. Back in and Conners cuts him of with a DDT for 2. But Holland hits northern grit and wins. Ridge Holland defeated Joseph Conners @ 7:45 via pin [**½] Conners was the first to give Holland a challenge, using a smart gameplan, but he ultimately failed; worthy? Nope.

– Mark Andrews has been jumped by Gallus backstage.

Kassius Ohno vs. Kenny Williams : They lockup as Ohno grounds things, until Williams counters out and they work into counters as Ohno attacks with knee strikes. Williams cradles him for 2, follows with a head scissors and Ohno cuts off the high cross but Williams crucifixes him for 2. Ohno cuts of the springboard attempt and slams Williams to the mat. He delivers strikes, and grounds things. Ohno talks shit as he targets the arm, slaps Williams around and Williams fires up and delivers strikes until Ohno stops that. Williams dumps him, follows with a dropkick and the suicide dive. Williams follows with Springsteen McQueen to the floor. Back in and the missile dropkick and shotgun dropkick follows for 2. Ohno then hits the rolling elbow and finishes Williams with the Kassius clutch. Kassius Ohno defeated Kenny Williams @ 7:00 via submission [***] This was good, Williams was a fun babyface and Ohno digging into the KO artist before submitting Williams worked well.

– Backstage, they set up Noam Dar vs. A-Kid.

– NEXT WEEK: Noam Dar vs. A-Kid, Cruiserweight Jordan Devlin vs. Travis Banks.

Gallus vs. Mastiff, Trent Seven, & Flash Morgan Webster : NXT UK Dad Trent Seven is here to even the odds. Trent and Wolfgang begin, with Wolfgang controlling until Trent cuts him off. Flash tags in and hits a RANA, follows with a dive and moonsault pres back in for 2. He takes out Joe until mark cuts him off. Wolfgang then takes over and grounds things. Mark back in and quick tags and double teams follow on Flash as Joe takes control. He follows with strikes, a backbreaker and sliding lariat for 2. Joe maintains the heat, grounding Flash but Flash tries to fore back and is quickly cut off for 2. Wolfgang takes over and picks up a near fall. Mark misses an elbow drop, but maintains control until Flash fights to his feet and hits a head butt. Tag to Mastiff, he hoses wild on Gallus and dumps Wolfgang and then Mark. He brawls with Joe, hits the lariat and that gets 2. The sky high gets 2 as Wolfgang makes the save. It breaks down, big move buffet and Flash tags in, Mastiff hits the Finlay roll and Flash hits the swanton for 2. He takes out Wolfgang, and cradles Joe for 2. Gallus cuts him off and triple teams follow as Joe hits all the best for the bells for the win. Gallus defeated Mastiff, Trent Seven, & Flash Morgan Webster @ 9:25 via pin [***¼] This was a good and enjoyable main event to close out this week’s show.

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 99. On the show, 411’s Larry Csonka is joined by Steve Cook. Jerome Cusson, & Kevin Pantoja to talk the big news of the week, review the latest episodes of NXT & AEW TV, & do a retro review of WCW Uncensored 2000. The show is approximately 201-minutes long. * Intro

* News Roundup (Coronavirus based cancellations, Mania to the PC, Gronk to WWE, Alberto Returning or Just Bullshitting?, More): 6:45

* AEW & NXT Reviews (3.18.20): 39:35

* Jerome Cusson talks ROH looking to rebound in 2020, the possible damaging effect on Mania week event cancellations due to Coronovirus, & more: 1:23:07

* Retro WCW Uncensored 2000 Review with Kevin Pantoja: 2:17:06 * iTunes

* Spotify

* Stitcher

* Google Play

– End scene.

– Thanks for reading.