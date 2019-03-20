Csonka’s NXT UK Review 3.20.19 (Ep. 35)

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Eddie Dennis defeated Ligero @ 9:15 via pin [***]

– Wild Boar & Primate defeated Stoker & Howley @ 2:45 via pin [NR]

– Kassius Ohno defeated Ashton Smith @ 4:15 via pin [**]

– Tyler Bate defeated James Drake @ 11:00 via pin [***]

– Johnny Saint & Sid Scala kick off the show. They announce that Pete Dunne will defend the UK Title at NXT Takeover: New York. But who will he face? Dunne arrives and I think he’ll have an answer. Dunne just says, “Give Me WALTER!” BANGER ALERT!!!!!!!!

– Toni Storm responds to Jinny’s recent comments, and says she has the gold because she knows how to be a champion and work hard. Rhea Ripley arrives and says if Xia Brookside wants a rematch, she’ll beat her again.

Eddie Dennis vs. Ligero : Ligero hits a dropkick to the knee and follows with a slingshot stunner for 2. He follows with a superkick and dumps Dennis, but Dennis cuts off the dive and slams him to the apron. Back in and Dennis follows with kicks, and then whips Ligero to the buckles and then locks on a cravat. Ligero fights to his feet, but Dennis maintains control and follows with a clothesline for 2. Ground and pound follows, as he keeps Ligero grounded. He then lays in more strikes, but Ligero fights back with kicks and a face buster. Dennis cuts him off, but Ligero sends him to the floor. The RANA to the floor follows. Back in and the springboard splash follows for 2. He heads up top and Ligero rolls through on the senton and Dennis levels him with a clothesline. Ligero hits an enziguri, but Dennis cuts off the DDT but Ligero hits code red for 2. Ligero heads up top and Dennis stops that, follows him up and the superplex connects. The buckle bomb and next stop driver finishes it. Eddie Dennis defeated Ligero @ 9:15 via pin [***] This was a good opener, with Dennis returning and picking up a big win over Ligero, who was on a winning streak.

– Amir Jordan talks with Kenny Williams about their winning streak and a possible tag title shot.

Wild Boar & Primate vs. Stoker & Howley : Primate starts off, tossing around a jobber and tags in oar, who does the same. He follows with elbows, tags in Primate and they work double teams. Primate follows with a German. Howley tags in, eats a head butt and Boar tags back in. More double teams follow, Boar hits the cannonball and Primate is back in and the spinebuster finishes it. Wild Boar & Primate defeated Stoker & Howley @ 2:45 via pin [NR] A fine squash for the hunt.

Kassius Ohno vs. Ashton Smith : They fist bump and Ohno hits an arm drag and then starts attacking the arm. Ohno grounds things, and covers for 2. Smith fights off a suplex, so Ohno lays in clubbing strikes. Smith then dropkicks him to the floor, but Ohno cuts off the dive. The suplex follows for 2. Smith looks to fight back, lays in a kick and follows with strikes. The superkick follows and the Samoan drop gets 2. Ohno cuts him off with a bicycle kick and sentons. The ripcord elbow finishes Smith. Kassius Ohno defeated Ashton Smith @ 4:15 via pin [**] This was ok for what it was as Ohno largely dominated en route to a victory.

– Post match, Ohno helps him up and then lays him out with the rolling elbow. Travis Banks arrives and checks on Smith, he’s not happy with Ohno.

– Gallus drinks coffee, discussing their recent losses. They feel they need to establish dominance to stay on top.

Tyler Bate vs. James Drake : Bate immediately grounds things, they work into counters and then a stand off. Bate then hits the airplane spin, follows with strikes and heads up top only for Drake to shove him to the floor. Drake slams him to the barricade, rolls him back in and grounds things. The gut wrench suplex follows for 2. Drake again grounds things, Bate slowly powers out, but Drake hits the back breaker for 2. The crowd chants “ass face” at Drake as he hits the suplex for 2. Drake takes things back to the ground, Bate powers up and escapes. He follows with strikes, and then hits the RANA. The backdrop follows, and then a knee strike and flying uppercut lands. The XPLODER follows and then hits the running shooting star press gets 2. Drake trips up Bate and pulls him to the floor. Bate whips him to the barricade, back in and Drake hits the dodon variation for 2. They trade pining combos, and Bate hits the rebound lariat. Drake counters the Tyler driver and follows with a dropkick for 2. Drake heads up top, misses the 450 and Bate hits an XPLODER to the buckles. Bate up top and the spiral tap finishes it. Tyler Bate defeated James Drake @ 11:00 via pin [***] This was an overall good main event, with Bate picking up the win as they continue to build to the Mustache Mountain vs. Grizzled Young Veterans rematch.

– Backstage, and Scala & Saint confirm Dunne vs. WALTER for Takeover: New York.

– End Scene.

