Csonka’s NXT UK Review 3.26.20 (Ep. 88)

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Imperium defeated Ashton Smith & Oliver Carter @ 8:25 via pin [**¾]

– Aoife Valkyrie defeated Nina Samuels @ 4:45 via pin [**]

– Noam Dar defeated A-Kid @ 6:40 via pin [**½]

–NXT Cruiserweight Title Match: Champion Jordan Devlin defeated Travis Banks @ 15:05 via pin [***¼]

Imperium vs. Ashton Smith & Oliver Carter : Barthel & Carter begin with Barthel grounding things with ease. Carter counters, but Barthel cuts him off and Aichner tags in to ground things. Carter counters out and tags in Smith as the babyfaces work double teams for 2. Carter takes control, dumping Barthel until Barthel cuts him off. He takes the heat on Carter, lighting him up with strikes. Aichner in and the punishment continues. Imperium works quick tags and double teams, isolating Carter as Aichner grounds things. Carter fires back, tags in Smith and he runs wild and picks up a near fall. Aichner counters back, Carter tags in and hits an assisted splash. Smith is dumped but cuts off the European bomb as Carter gets the RANA for 2. Imperium quickly battles back and the European bomb finishes it. Imperium defeated Ashton Smith & Oliver Carter @ 8:25 via pin [**¾] This was a nice, solid opening tag match.

– Gallus talks about next week’s battle royal. They plan to win.

– Seven, Wolfe, & Bate comment on next week’s battle royal.

– Smith and Carter comment on their loss. They are interrupted by Pretty Deadly, likely setting up a match.

Aoife Valkyrie vs. Nina Samuels : They lockup and Nina counters out and poses. Valkyrie follows with a tackle, grounding things until Nina counters out and Valkyrie escapes. The cradle follows for 2. They work into counters as Nina stuns Valkyrie off the ropes. Nina grounds things, taking control and working a bow and arrow until Valkyrie slips out. She follows with kicks and an enziguri. The blockbuster follows for 2. Valkyrie heads up top and Nina powders. Valkyrie follows with a dropkick, but Nina fires back with the slingshot splash for 2. Slaps follow, Valkyrie fires up and hits the spin kick. The top rope axe kick finishes it. Aoife Valkyrie defeated Nina Samuels @ 4:45 via pin [**] This was ok, but they still have a lot of work to do with Valkyrie, as her work is far from smooth..

– They talk about the Piper Niven vs. KLR feud. Niven comments on KLR’s actions, calling her devious. She will stand up to her and next week, she and Luna will face Jinny & KLR.

– We see highlights of Mark Andrews being attacked last week. Flash Morgan Webster has no real update, but will find out who attacked his friend and make them pay.

A-Kid vs. Noam Dar : Dar attacks with kicks, and then grounds things. A-Kid counters out and takes control with a grounded head scissors. Dar escapes, working to the ropes and walks away from a spin kick. A-Kid quickly grounds things, working an octopus until Dar escapes and they trade near falls. Dar is frustrated and follows with a back elbow strike. The draping kick connects and he follows with uppercuts for 2. He grounds things, but A-Kid counters back and dumps him. Back in and Dar cuts him of into an arm bar until A-Kid counters into a triangle. Dar counters into a heel hook but A-Kid pulls the arm bar. Dar escapes, Dar low blows him and the Nova roller finishes it. Noam Dar defeated A-Kid @ 6:40 via pin [**½] This was a solid match with a dead crowd.

– Dar hypes next week’s battle royal, promising to eliminate 19 draftees, and he will become the next champion.

– Mastiff, Ohno, & Ilja comment on next week’s battle royal.

– NEXT WEEK: A 20-man #1 contender’s battle royal, Piper Niven & Dani Luna vs. Jinny & KLR.

Champion Jordan Devlin vs. Travis Banks : They lockup and work into counters as Banks grounds things. Back to the feet and Devlin quickly grounds things, Banks back to the feet and attacks the wrapped up elbow of Devlin. Banks grounds him and Devlin counters out, but Banks maintains control and cradles him for 2. Banks trips him up and the cradle follows for 2. Devlin powders, stuns Banks off the ropes until banks dumps him and the suicide dive misses as banks crashes into the barricade. Devlin rolls him back in and follows with a backbreaker for 2. He follows with strikes, elbows and a knee strike. Devlin then grounds things, follows with uppercuts until Banks cuts him off but Devlin quickly counters into the Spanish fly for 2. Devlin follows with knee strikes, chokes out Banks but Banks fires back with chops. Devlin stops that, but Banks fires up and gets cut off until he counters the moonsault. He follows with running forearms, a cannonball and German for 2. He follows with grounded kicks, a running knee strike and kicks dumping Devlin. The suicide dive follows and back in, Banks heads up top and the double stomp follows for 2. Devlin counters slice of heaven, but Banks counters Devlin side for 2. They trade near falls and then trade head butts. Devlin up top, Banks cuts him off into the tree of WHOA and the double stomp follows for 2. Banks back up top and Devlin cuts him off with an enziguri, follows him up and the cutter follows for 2. They trade, slice of heaven by Banks but Devlin counters into a cradle with the ropes for the win. Champion Jordan Devlin defeated Travis Banks @ 15:05 via pin [***¼] This was a good main event, with both guys working hard, but really missing that dramatic element and hot crowd to tae it to another level.

– End scene.

– Thanks for reading.