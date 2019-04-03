Csonka’s NXT UK Review 4.03.19 (Ep. 37)

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Kenny Williams & Amir Jordan defeated Aichner & Barthel @ 8:10 via pin [***]

– Kay Lee Ray defeated Isla Dawn @ 5:00 via pin [**]

– Joe Coffey defeated Trent Seven @ 14:15 via submission [***¼]

Kenny Williams & Amir Jordan vs. Aichner & Barthel : Barthel grounds Jordan to begin. Jordan counters out and to his feet and follows with dropkicks. He dances so Barthel punches him in the throat. Aichner tags in and Williams joins him, and hits a RANA to the floor. Barthel cuts off the dive and Aichner sneaks back in and the European Union takes over, pummeling Jordan. They work quick tags, isolating Jordan as Barthel lays in uppercuts. Aichner tags in and they follow with dropkicks. More quick tags follow and they beat down Jordan in the corner. Barthel grounds the action, but then misses a charge and Williams tags in. The springboard back elbow connects and then the headlock diver gets 2. Williams takes out Aichner, but Barthel makes the save. Aichner catches Jordan and slams him off the apron. Back in and they hit a spinebuster and PK. Williams manages a cradle and pins Aichner. Kenny Williams & Amir Jordan defeated Aichner & Barthel @ 8:10 via pin [***] This was a good, action packed opener; Aichner & Barthel continue to deliver, while Jordan & Williams continue their winning ways.

– Rhea Ripley comments on Piper Niven’s arrival in NXT UK. Niven debuts next week.

– Saint & Scala comment on Dunne vs. WALTER, and Jordan Devlin arrives and questions WALTER getting a title shot ahead of him. Jordan says he’ll be watching closely.

Kay Lee Ray vs. Isla Dawn : They lock up and Ray attacks the arm. Dawn counters out and they separate. They both work for pin attempts, Ray follows with knee strikes and rights. She goes back to the arm, grounding the action. Dawn powers up, but Ray cuts her off with strikes. Dawn manages to slam her off the apron, back in and Ray follows with a suicide dive. Back in and Ray covers for 2. She grounds the action, but Dawn fights back with a Saito suplex and knee strike for 2. Ray hits the superkick and Gory bomb and that’s that. Kay Lee Ray defeated Isla Dawn @ 5:00 via pin [**] This was an ok match, but a good and dominant win for Ray.

– Toni Storm comments on next week’s title defense against Jinny. Jinny attacks and lays her out.

– Travis Banks cuts a promo on Kassius Ohno, and challenges him to a match.

– The NXT UK Tag Champions, the Grizzled Young Veterans, arrive. Gibson says they are the Grizzled Young Veterans and the first UK Tag Team Champions. They are not dressed to compete, because he’s not cleared to compete. They’ve heard all of the negative comments regarding their run, and they may have a chip on their shoulders, but that’s because the wrong talent has been backed as they abandoned the locker rooms. The kick pad wrestlers and flippy boys invaded, so they couldn’t wait anymore and took their spot at the top. No one is on their level, and they are the new guard and run the locker room now.

Joe Coffey vs. Trent Seven : The crowd is behind Seven as they lock up. Coffey hits a shoulder tackle, blocks chops and follows with strikes. Seven cuts him off with a knee strike and chops; the DDT gets 2. The slam and leg drop then connect for 2. Coffey fights off a figure four and powders. Seven follows and Coffey suplexes him to the barricade. Back in and Coffey maintains control, bending Seven around the ring post. Coffey follows with chops and then back in, covers for 2. Coffey grounds the action, and then transitions to a bear hug. The overhead belly to belly follows and then takes Seven down and lays in knees and elbows. Coffey misses the charge and Seven fires up with clotheslines and machinegun chops. The dragon suplex follows for 2. He dumps Coffey and follows with a suicide dive. Back in and Seven heads up top and the swanton misses. Coffey follows with lariats and covers for 2. Coffey hits a German and spear, and then the powerbomb gets 2. Seven fights off a second powerbomb, and gets the figure four. Coffey fights and makes the ropes. They roll to the apron, and trade strikes and chops. Seven fights off the suplex, and backdrops Coffey to the floor. Seven rolls him back in and follows. Coffey counters the Seven star lariat and then misses the high cross. The Seven star lariat gets 2 for Seven. Seven’s back fails on the burning hammer and Coffey hits the powerbomb for2. The single leg crab follows, transitions to the full crab and traps Seven center ring and Seven taps. Joe Coffey defeated Trent Seven @ 14:15 via submission [***¼] This was a good main event, with Coffey’s work of the back leading to the finish while Seven continues to be an underrated babyface performer.

– We close with a great hype package for Dunne vs. WALTER on Friday.

– End Scene.

