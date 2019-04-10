Csonka’s NXT UK Review 4.10.19 (Ep. 38)

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Travis Banks defeated Kassius Ohno @ 14:55 via pin [***½]

– Piper Niven defeated Killer Kelly @ 3:35 via pin [**]

– Joseph Conners defeated Jack Starz @ 5:00 via pin [**]

– NXT UK Women’s Title Match: Champion Toni Storm defeated Jinny @ 10:35 via pin [***¼]

– We open with a Toni Storm vs. Jinny video package.

Kassius Ohno vs. Travis Banks : They lock up, Ohno looks to work the arm but Banks counters out and looks to ground Ohno. Ohno counters into a headlock, but Banks takes him down. Ohno fires back with rights, Banks with shoulder tackles and Ohno doesn’t go down, instead stomping on the feet of Banks. Banks lays in leg kicks, and Ohno powders. Ohno cuts off the suicide dive, but Banks hits an apron PK. He misses the double stomp and Ohno slams him into the steps. Back in and Ohno lays the boots to Banks, and the running leg drop follows for 2. Ohno follows with strikes, rakes the eyes and hits a slam. Ohno up top and misses the moonsault. Banks lays in kicks, but Ohno catches him with a knee strike. Ohno starts attacking the previously injured shoulder of Banks, and stomps away at Banks. Banks fires back with kicks, but gets cut off. The elbow to the back of the head gets 2 for Ohno. Ohno follows with kicks and strikes, Banks tries to fight him off, dropkicks Ohno to the floor and hits the suicide dive. Banks follows with a running knee strike, back in and Banks hits the running double stomp for 2. The cradle follows for 2. Banks then hits the kiwi krusher for 2. Ohno cuts him off with the big boot and the rubix cube follows for 2. Ohno looks for the ripcord elbow but Banks cradles him for 2. He gets him again and picks up the win. Travis Banks defeated Kassius Ohno @ 14:55 via pin [***½] This was a very good match, with Ohno heeling it up well and Banks playing a great resilient babyface.

– We get highlights from WALTER vs. Dunne from at this link.

– Jordan Devlin says Dunne lost the title and he’s a loser. But he’s a winner and wants WALTER.

Piper Niven vs. Killer Kelly : They lock up and Niven overpowers to begin. Lock up again, and Niven looks to stay with her power game, but Kelly works a cravat. Niven cuts her off, hits the slam, senton, and splash for 2. Niven grounds things, working a cobra clutch. Kelly fights to her feet, sidesteps the corner attack and lays in strikes and kicks. Niven counters the suplex, but Kelly locks on a sleeper. Niven powers out, and hits the cannonball. The Michinoku driver finishes it. Piper Niven defeated Killer Kelly @ 3:35 via pin [**] This was an ok match and solid debut for Niven, although I think Kelly got a bit too much in.

– Rhea Ripley tries to sneak attack Niven, but Niven chases her off.

– Mustache Mountain hypes WrestleMania week.

– The Grizzled Young Veterans put themselves over as the tag team champions, and are upset that Johnny Saint is sending them to the US. They will issue anon-title open challenge, yanks need not apply.

Joseph Conners vs. Jack Starz : They lock up and Conners grounds things, working the arm. Starz counters out, gets a takedown and grounds things. Conners powers out, but Starz cradles him for 2. Conners hits the stomp, and follows with a flying shoulder tackle. He starts working the back, hits elbow drops and keeps things grounded. Conners hits another elbow drop, hits a toss slam and clothesline. Starz fires back, lays in uppercuts and a dropkick. He heads up top and Conners rolls through on the high cross and hits don’t look down for the win. Joseph Conners defeated Jack Starz @ 5:00 via pin [**] This was ok, but Conners remains the most boring performer on the UK roster.

– We get a Dave Mastiff video package.

– The Grizzled Young Veterans will be inaction next week.

Champion Toni Storm vs. Jinny : they brawl at the bell with Jinny taking early control. Storm fires back, picks up the pace and hits the dropkick for 2. The half crab follows, and Storm transitions into the STF. Jinny fights and makes the ropes. Jinny counters storm zero and hits a dragon screw into a rocking horse. Jinny transitions to the camel clutch, thusly humbling Storm until Storm counters out and she works the rocking horse submission. Jinny fights and makes the ropes. She slams Storm to the buckles, hits a RANA, and slams Storm to the buckles again, covering for 2. Jinny attacks the back, but Storm fires back only to be cut off with a back breaker for 2. Jinny hits an axe kick for 2. Storm slowly fires back, but gets suplexed to the buckles for 2. Jinny grounds things, working a rear naked choke. Storm powers up, Jinny slaps her and Storm gets fired up and hits the German, another, and then a third. Storm hits the corner ass attack, Jinny fights off Storm zero, and hits an x-factor for 2. Jinny teases Storm zero, but Storm hits the head butt and covers for 2. They trade strikes, but Jinny hits a knee strike but Storm counters the RANA into a powerbomb and Storm zero finishes it. Champion Toni Storm defeated Jinny @ 10:35 via pin [***¼] This was a good main event, with Jinny coming off as a more than capable challenger before Storm put her away to retain.

