Csonka’s NXT UK Review 4.17.19 (Ep. 39)

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Joe & Mark Coffey defeated Raul Mendoza & Humberto Carrillo @ 5:35 via pin [**½]

– Dave Mastiff defeated Kona Reeves @ 4:35 via pin [*½]

– Rhea Ripley defeated Kacy Catanzaro @ 3:22 via pin [**]

– Non-Title Match: Amir Jordan & Kenny Williams defeated Champions The Grizzled Young Veterans @ 10:40 via countout [**¾]

Joe & Mark Coffey vs. Raul Mendoza & Humberto Carrillo : Mark works over Mendoza to begin. Joe tags in and Carrillo hits the back elbow for 2. He cuts off Carrillo with a spear, and then a back breaker. Quick tags follow as they isolate Carrillo. Carrillo looks to power up, but gets suplexed and Joe covers for 2. Mendoza tags in, hits an enziguri and then the missile dropkick. He and Carrillo follow with suicide dives. Back in and Carrillo hits a moonsault and Mendoza hits a 450 for 2. The Coffeys dump Carrillo and the lariat finishes Mendoza. Joe & Mark Coffey defeated Raul Mendoza & Humberto Carrillo @ 5:35 via pin [**½] This was a solid match with a fun closing stretch as the Coffeys pickup a win.

– Kassius Ohno says that he is here to showoff proper British wrestling, and runs down Ligero. Ohno says he’s quality over quantity,

-NXT UK stars comment on wanting a Dunne vs. WALTER rematch.

Dave Mastiff vs. Kona Reeves : They lock up and Kona talks shit to Mastiff. Mastiff backs him off, and follows with a shoulder tackle. Mastiff grounds things, but Kona makes the ropes and follows with elbows. Mastiff cuts him off, lays in grounded elbows, but Kona stuns him off the ropes. The knee strike follows for 2. Kona grounds things, Mastiff fights and powers up. He escapees and hits the running high cross for 2. John Wooooo by Mastiff, and the cannonball finishes it. Dave Mastiff defeated Kona Reeves @ 4:35 via pin [*½] Congratulations to Kona Reeves, who continue to suck so bad that he made a Dave Mastiff match boring; fuck off back to Hawaii.

-Wolfgang wants to die and challenges Mastiff to a match.

Rhea Ripley vs. Kacy Catanzaro : Ripley looks to overpower Catanzaro but Catanzaro picks up the pace and looks to run wild until Ripley cuts her off and slams her to the buckles. The delayed suplex follows for 2. Catanzaro keeps fighting and gets the cradle for 2. Ripley quickly cuts her off and hits riptide for the win, Rhea Ripley defeated Kacy Catanzaro @ 3:22 via pin [**] This was a perfectly solid squash match, where Ripley looked like a bad ass.

– Backstage, Ripley talks shit to Kacy in medical, and Piper Niven arrives and runs her off.

– Next week, Kassius Ohno vs. Ligero & Mustache Mountain vs. Mark Andrews & Flash Morgan Webster.

Champions The Grizzled Young Veterans vs. Amir Jordan & Kenny Williams : Jordan and Gibson begin, with Gibson grounding the action right away. Jordan counters up and to his feet, hits a dropkick and Drake tags in. They pick up the pace as Jordan hits a monkey flip. Williams tags in and Drake powders. Gibson tags in, and Williams cradles him for 2. Williams runs wild on the champions, but is eventually cut off with double teams. Drake dumps Williams, and the champions follow with more double teams on the floor. Back in and Gibson grounds Williams, and Drake in and follows with strikes. Drake grounds things, but Williams fights to his feet and takes out Gibson and hits a back breaker on Drake for 2. Gibson is selling the previously injured ear as Jordan tags in and runs wild on Drake, picking up near falls. Gibson waves off Drake refusing the tag. Drake and Gibson fight off the challengers, Williams slams down Drake and Jordan hits the swanton but Gibson pulls Drake to the floor. The champions take a walk and take the countout loss. Amir Jordan & Kenny Williams defeated Champions The Grizzled Young Veterans @ 10:40 via countout [**¾] This was pretty good, but was just missing crowd investment and some energy to get it to really mean something. The overconfident heel champions take a walk when things get too hot, so we’ll likely see a rematch.

– Pete Dunne says he refuses to walk away after one loss, he built that title and the brand as a whole. He remembers being hungry and has done it all. WALTER gave him the fight of his life and took him to the limit, and he’s willing to do it again and go past that point. “Give me my rematch.”

– End Scene.

