Csonka’s NXT UK Review 4.24.19 (Ep. 40)

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Kassius Ohno defeated Ligero @ 10:10 via pin [***]

– Kay Lee Ray defeated Xia Li @ 5:30 via pin [**½]

– Moustache Mountain defeated Flash Morgan Webster & Mark Andrews @ 12:30 via pin [***½]

Kassius Ohno vs. Ligero : They lock up and Ohno overpowers Ligero to begin. Ligero tries to pick up the pace, but Ohno cuts him off with a boot to the face. He follows with chops, but Ligero fires back with kicks and a head scissors. He looks for an apron cannonball, but Ohno sends him into the steps. Back in and Ohno lays the boots to him and covers for 2. The suplex follows and that gets 2. Ohno grounds the action, and follows with knee drops for 2. Ohno stomps away on the hand of Ligero, and then lays the boots to him. Ohno continues to dominate, but Ligero manages to avoid the boot and senton. He follows with leg kicks, and follows with knee strikes. Ligero heads up top and hits a splash for 2. Ligero looks to follow up, avoids a charge and cradles Ohno for 2. The code red follows for 2. Ligero then hits a tope, and hits sliced bread on the floor. Back in and Ohno counters the stunner, attacks the mask and turns it sideways and levels him with a rolling elbow for the win. Kassius Ohno defeated Ligero @ 10:10 via pin [***] This was a good opener, with Ohno playing bully until Ligero made the big babyface comeback, only to best stopped by Ohno’s nefarious actions.

– Jordan Devlin faces WALTER next week in a non-title match. He doesn’t care about the Dunne vs. WALTER rematch and plans to win and earn a title shot.

– We get a promo for Wild Boar & Primate.

– Aichner & Barthel are at AXXESS, mocking fans with replica championships and playing wrestler.

Toni Time : NXT UK Women’s champion Toni Storm arrives. She hypes up the fans and comments on her recent win over Jinny. She praises the other women, but she plans to be champion for a long time.

Kay Lee Ray vs. Xia Li : They lock up and Ray starts attacking the arm. Li works into counters, and grounds Ray. They work into a stand off. They work into a test of strength, with Ray taking control until Li counters out and backs her off with kicks. Ray takes her to the corner, but Li hits the dropkick and covers for 2. Ray hits the superkick, and then posts Li. She follows with strikes, and goes back to attacking the arm, grounding the action. Li fights to her feet and lays in strikes. Knee strikes follow and then kicks to the back. The spin kick follows for 2. Ray cuts her off with strikes, and hits the gory bomb for the win. Kay Lee Ray defeated Xia Li @ 5:30 via pin [**½] This was a solid match, with Ray largely dominating, but Li putting in a good showing.

– Piper Niven in interviewed about her issues with Rhea Ripley. She has no time for villains like Ripley.

Moustache Mountain vs. Flash Morgan Webster & Mark Andrews : Bate and Mark begin. They lockup and Bate works into counters and end in a stand off. Bate grounds things, but Mark counters with arm drags and grounds things. Webster tags in and double teams follow. Seven tags in and hits shoulder tackles, but Webster trips him up and tags Mark back in. Seven follows with chops and a DDT for 2. Bate tags in and double teams follow for 2. Seven follows with a leg drop for 2. Seven grounds the action, Mark fights to his feet and tags in Webster. Webster hits knee strikes and a moonsault press for 2. The head butt follows, and Bate tags in. he dumps Webster and runs wild on Mark. The airplane spin on Webster follows and adds in the big swing on Mark. He slams Webster on mark and Webster dumps him, but Bate catches the dive and hits an airplane spin on the floor. XPLODER on Mark back in the ring and the running shooting star press gets 2. Seven tags back in and Mark fires back, hits the double PELE and he and Webster follow with topes. Back in and Webster DDTs Seven. Mark tags in and the assisted 450 follows for 2. Seven fires back with chops on both, and tags in Bate. The lariat/German combo follows for 2 as Webster flies in and breaks it up. Bate and Mark trade strikes, Webster tags in and the knee strike/reverse RANA combo gets 2. Bate cuts off Webster, Seven tags in and hits the dragoon suplex. Te knee drop/burning hammer finishes it. Moustache Mountain defeated Flash Morgan Webster & Mark Andrews @ 12:30 via pin [***½] This was a very good and tremendously fun babyface vs. babyface main event, and a nice change of pace.

