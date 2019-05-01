Csonka’s NXT UK Review 5.01.19 (Ep. 41)

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Travis Banks defeated Mansoor @ 6:00 via pin [**¾]

– Piper Niven defeated Reina Gonzalez @ 5:00 via pin [**]

– Non-Title Match: Champion WALTER defeated Jordan Devlin @ 12:40 via pin [***½]

Travis Banks vs. Mansoor : They lock up and Banks grounds the action. Back to the feet, Banks attacks the arm and grounds Mansoor again. He continues to focus on the arm, but Mansoor counters out and follows with rights. Banks cuts him off with kicks, but Mansoor stuns him off the ropes and dumps him. They trade on the floor, and back in, Mansoor hits a suplex and covers for 2. He grounds Banks, targeting the previously injured shoulder, but Banks escapes and follows with kicks. The corner dropkick and apron PK follow. Banks then wipes him out with a suicide dive. Back in and Mansoor counters slice of heaven and hits the inverted suplex for 2. He follows with rights, but Banks hits slice of heaven and the kiwi krusher for the win. Travis Banks defeated Mansoor @ 6:00 via pin [**¾] This was a pretty good match, with Mansoor looking good in his NXT UK debut, an energetic crowd and Banks keeping momentum with the win.

– We get a Xia Brookside video package.

– We get an Ilja Dragunov video package.

– Nia Samuels is ready for a revival, and to be a leading lady and become champion.

Piper Niven vs. Reina Gonzalez : They lock up and separate. Gonzalez talks shit and they lock up again. Gonzalez takes her to the ropes and they trade shoulder tackles and Gonzalez pulls the hair. Gonzalez hits a clothesline, and slams Niven to the buckles. The drop toehold follows, and Gonzalez grounds things. Niven fights to her feet, but Gonzalez cuts off the slam and covers for 2. Gonzalez chokes her out and works over the lower back. She grounds things again, but Niven dumps her to the floor. Back in and Niven follows with strikes, clotheslines and a running cross body and senton for 2. The Michinoku driver finishes it. Piper Niven defeated Reina Gonzalez @ 5:00 via pin [**] This was ok, but should have been more of a feature for Niven instead of a 50/50 match.

– Kenny Williams & Amir Jordan talk about being a tag team and want a shot at the tag team titles.

– We get a Gallus video package.

– Next week, the Grizzled Young Veterans will defend against Jordan & Williams.

Champion WALTER vs. Jordan Devlin : Devlin lays in leg kicks and then powders. Back in and they lock up and WALTER tosses him aside. Devlin goes back to he leg kicks, WALTER overpowers him but Devlin lays in chops and then runs away. Devlin then lays in forearms, but WALTER cuts him off with a big boot. WALTER follows with clubbing strikes, and then attacks the arm. He grounds things, working a crossface. WALTER transitions to an arm bar and back to the crossface. They work to the floor, and WALTER tosses him back in through the ropes. Devlin kicks the ropes into his balls and attacks the knee. He follows with kicks and chops, taking WALTER down. More kicks from Devlin, and he goes back to the knee. The half crab follows, WALTER fights, but Devlin pulls him center ring. WALTER fights and makes the ropes. They trade strikes, WALTER cuts him off and WALTER’s cheek is bleeding. WALTER follows with thunderous chops, a backdrop but Devlin attacks the knee, until WALTER hits chops and a German for 2. WALTER then slams him onto the apron, but Devlin counters a powerbomb and cradles him for 2. WALTER fires back with chops, they trade as Devlin kicks at the knee. WALTER follows with a Saito suplex for 2. WALTER heads up top and Devlin cuts him off. He tries to pull him into a snap Saito, but collapses, and then hits it on the second try for 2. Devlin follows with leg kicks, but WALTER kills him with a lariat and the powerbomb finishes him. Champion WALTER defeated Jordan Devlin @ 12:40 via pin [***½] With their history outside of WWE, I really hate that they rushed to this match. Despite that objection, this was a very good main event. It couldn’t compare to past meetings for several reasons, but it was very good and Devlin came off as more than competitive.

– Pete Dunne arrives and says he wants his rematch. WALTER agrees.

