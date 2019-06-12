Csonka’s NXT UK Review 6.12.19 (Ep. 47)

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Jinny & Jazzy Gabert defeated Xia Brookside & Isla Dawn @ 4:20 via pin [**]

– Ilja Dragunov defeated Joseph Conners @ 4:50 via pin [**½]

– Imperium defeated British Strong Style @ 14:50 via pin [***¾]

Jinny & Jazzy Gabert vs. Xia Brookside & Isla Dawn : Jinny & Dawn begin. They lock up and work into counters until dawn grounds the action. She works the arm, Brookside tags in and double teams follow. Brookside follows with dropkick and Gabert tags in. She overpowers Brookside, Brookside looks for a RANA, but Gabert cuts her off and tosses her across the ring. Jinny tags in and lays the boots to Brookside, and then Gabert & Dawn tag in and Dawn follows with knee strikes, but Gabert catches a kick and slams her down with the dominator. Jinny tags in and covers for the win. Jinny & Jazzy Gabert defeated Xia Brookside & Isla Dawn @ 4:20 via pin [**] This was an ok match, but went a long way to establish Gabert and her relationship with Jinny.

– We get a Ligero video package.

– Kenny Williams comments on Noam Dar’s recent actions, and then says he faces Kassius Ohno next week.

Ilja Dragunov vs. Joseph Conners : They lock up and separate. Conners talks shit, and they trade strikes. Dragunov follows with chops, and a senton. He grounds things with a neck crank, Conners fights to his feet but Dragunov follow with clubbing strikes. The enziguri connects, but Conners sends him to the ropes and then the buckles. The clothesline follows for 2. Conners now grounds the action, but Dragunov fires up and powers out. He follows with strikes, a knee strike, and then corner clotheslines. Conners battles back with a sunset bomb to the buckles, but Dragunov cuts him off with the Blu-ray. The pump handle toss follows, and the Moscow torpedo connects for the win. Ilja Dragunov defeated Joseph Conners @ 4:50 via pin [**½] This was a solid match with Dragunov continuing to roll along.

– Toni Storm comments on Kay Lee Ray wanting a title shot. She loves the pressure and getting wild. She’s more than willing to give KLR some Toni time.

– We get a video package on #1 contender, Travis Banks.

– The Hunt is coming for Gallus next week.

Imperium (WALTER, Aichner, & Barthel) vs. British Strong Style (Dunne, Bate, & Seven) : Dunne attacks at the bell, but Aichner cuts him off with a lariat. Dunne fights back, tags in Bate and double teams follow. Barthel tags in and cuts him off with a shot to the throat, and then lays the boots to him. Bate battles back, tagging in Seven and double teams follow. Barthel cuts off Seven, follows with uppercuts and WALTER tags in. They lock up and WALTER backs him off and to the corner. Seven lays in chops, just pissing WALTER off but he continues to throw. Seven runs wild until WALTER drops him with a single chop. He lays in knee strikes, and hits a slam, covering for 2. Aichner tags back in and he lays the boots to Seven. The belly to back suplex follows for 2. WALTER now tags back in and Seven fires back with chops, but WALTER cuts him off and starts working the arm. The uranage follows for 2. WALTER lays in grounded knee strikes, Barthel tags in and continues to ground Seven. Aichner in and double teams follow, and the cover gets 2. Seven hits a desperation jawbreaker, an enziguri and we get wholesale changes to Dunne & WALTER. Dunne runs wild on the champion until WALTER hits a chop and the choke. Dunne counters out, follows with kicks and a snap German and WALTER rebounds and he now hits a German. Bate and Aichner tag in and Bate hits a RANA. He follows with uppercuts, knee strikes, and a flying uppercut. XPLODER on Barthel onto Aichner. The airplane spin follows, but WALTER is in and Bate hits bop and bang. Aichner in and the numbers get to Bate and the brainbuster gets 2 as Dunne makes the save. Double teams follow on Bate, but he manages to kick out. Bate battles back with strikes and chops, and the double lariat follows. Seven hits the seven star lariat, a suicide dive and Dunne hits bitter end as Bate it’s the spiral tap for 2. It breaks down as a masked figure heads to the ring and the ref is taken out. The masked man is Alexander Wolfe, who Liger bombs Bate. The ref us Back and bate is done. Imperium defeated British Strong Style @ 14:50 via pin [***¾] Imperium bolsters their ranks by one, and takes out British Strong Style in their first official clash. This was a very good and tremendously fun tag match, that worked very well for their first meeting and also continues things. The question is, can British Strong Style find an ally to counter the addition of Wolfe?

– Next Week: Kenny Williams vs. Kassius Ohno, #1 Contender’s UK Women’s Title Battle Royal, The Hunt vs. Gallus.

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 27. On the show, the good brother, Jeremy Lambert, joins 411’s Larry Csonka; the guys will discuss WWE Super Showdown as the worst show of 2019, the greatness of NJPW Dominion 2019, Will Ospreay’s “dragon slaying” tour, early G1 thoughts and more. The show is approximately 113-minutes long. * Intro

* WWE Super Showdown Review: 6:15

* NJPW Dominion 2019 Review: 1:03:30

* Will Ospreay’s Dragon Slaying Tour: 1:42:35

* Early G1 Thoughts (Shingo, MOX, KENTA, Ospreay, Cobb): 1:44:45 You can subscribe and listen to the 411 on Wrestling Podcast via the above player on Transistor, or on the following platforms: * iTunes

* Spotify

* Stitcher

* Google Play