Csonka’s NXT UK Review 7.03.19 (Ep. 50)

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Piper Niven defeated Rhea Ripley @ 8:45 via pin [***]

– Alexander Wolfe defeated Jack Starz @ 4:10 via pin [**]

– Jazzy Gabert defeated Dani Luna & Mercedes Blaze @ 1:45 via pin [NR]

– NXT UK Tag Title Match: Mustache Mountain defeated Champions The Grizzled Young Veterans @ 12:04 via DQ [***¾]

– Matches are from Downloadfest.

– We open with highlights of The Grizzled Young Veterans winning the tag titles back in January, and being proper dicks ever since.

– Rhea Ripley arrives and calls out Piper Niven for a match right now. Niven arrives and it’s on

Piper Niven vs. Rhea Ripley : They brawl at the bell, trading strikes and then Ripley lays the boots to Niven. Niven battles back with a running cross body, and then dumps her to the floor. Ripley stuns her off the ropes and then slams her to the apron. Ripley lays the boots to her, and then posts her. Back in and Ripley covers or 1. Ripley then follows with strikes and lays the boots to her in the corner. Niven fires back and the cradle gets 1. Ripley cuts her off with a clothesline and grounds the action, while laying in strikes. Niven slowly fight out and eats a dropkick. Niven fires up and answers with John Woooooooo, heads to the ropes but Ripley slams her back to the mat, covering for 2. Ripley locks on the inverted cloverleaf, but Niven posts up and makes the ropes. Ripley slaps her around and talks shit to her but Niven fires up and hits a Saito suplex. They trade clotheslines, but Niven cuts off riptide wit a head butt. Ripley misses a charge, posts herself and the cannonball and Michinoku driver finishes it. Piper Niven defeated Rhea Ripley @ 8:45 via pin [***] This was a good opener between two of the top women in the division, with Niven picking up an important win, and Rhipley continuing to grow and improve as an overall performer.

– Noam Dar attacks Kenny Williams during an interview and rubs his face in the mud.

Alexander Wolfe vs. Jack Starz : It’s going to take some time getting used to Wolfe in regular tights. They lockup and Wolfe easily overpowering Starz, grounding the action. He works the arm, Starz counters out and then gets planted with a German. Wolfe follows with uppercuts, elbows, and keeps Starz grounded. He repeatedly whips him to the buckles, hits a bicycle kick and follows with a slam. Starz fires back, avoids a charge and lays in strikes. He heads up top and gets cut off with a DVD. The sitout powerbomb finishes it. Alexander Wolfe defeated Jack Starz @ 4:10 via pin [**] This was a fine extended squash for Wolfe to get him back in the ring.

– Gallus meets and talks about facing the Hunt & Mastiff next week.

– Toni Storm is in action next week.

Jazzy Gabert vs. Dani Luna & Mercedes Blaze : Jinny is at ringside. Gabert starts mauling her first opponent, leveling her with slams and a clothesline. She slams in the other and hits a corner splash. The other attacks so Gabert just runs her over. She dumps her and the dominator finishes it. Jazzy Gabert defeated Dani Luna & Mercedes Blaze @ 1:45 via pin [NR] This was a quality and dominating squash for Gabert.

– Kassius Ohno cuts a promo on NXT UK being in a state of emergency and says he’s here to protect the integrity of British wrestling. He talks about British Strong Style, and then Mark Andrews. Andrews isn’t an authentic British wrestler who thinks about HBK when throwing a superkick instead of the real pioneer, Gentleman Chris Adams. Andrews is a complete disappointment and he will show him about passion for British wrestling, because he’s the best at it.

Champions The Grizzled Young Veterans vs. Mustache Mountain : Bate and Gibson lock up, and Gibson grounds the action. Bate counters up and follows with a dropkick but Drake tags. Bate then follow with arm drags, tags in Seven and double teams follow for 2. Drake fires back with a shoulder tackle, but Seven hits a running cross body and Gibson is into stop the action. He tags in and Seven follows with chops. The suplex connects for 2. Gibson battles back and Drake tags in and hits the dropkick. He lays the boots to Seven, and then dumps him. Gibson tags in and they follow with double teams on the floor. Back in and the cover gets 2. Gibson grounds the action, Drake tags in and more double teams follow and the cover gets 2. Drake then grounds things, and follows with strikes. Seven sends him to the buckles, but Gibson cuts off the tag until Seven hits the back fist and tags in Bate who runs wild. The flying uppercut and dropkick connects. The BIG STRONG BOI Xploder follows and the standing shooting star gets 2. The double RANA and tope con hello follows. The powerbomb follows for a delayed 2 as Drake took the ref. Seven back in and the champions cut them off and hit double teams and Gibson hits the spiked DDT for 2. More double teams follow, but Seven kicks out. Drake talks shit and follows with strikes. Seven fires up and hits the seven star lariat and tags in Bate. Gibson back in and the champions cut off Bate and Seven makes the save as Bate gets the cradle for 2. Gibson takes Bate up top and Seven tags himself in and powerslams Drake and the burning hammer onto Drake follows for a GREAT near fall. Imperium arrives and attacks for the DQ, Mustache Mountain defeated Champions The Grizzled Young Veterans @ 12:04 via DQ [***¾] This was a very good and well executed main event, with both teams delivering and a great tease of a possible title change. The post match was absolutely great and further established Imperium.

– They beat down Mustache Mountain and, and stand tall. They then handcuff Seven to the buckles as WALTER beats down Bate. he follows with an apron bomb as Seven has to watch on. WALTER hits another and then a powerbomb into the post. Long live Imperium.

– NEXT WEEK: Gallus vs. The Hunt & Mastiff, Toni Storm in action

