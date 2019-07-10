Csonka’s NXT UK Review 7.10.19 (Ep. 51)

– We open with highlight from last week, which featured a beat down of Mustache Mountain by Imperium during the main event tag title match.

Ilja Dragunov vs. Ashton Smith : They lock up and they trade shoulder tackles. Smith throws a right, but Dragunov fires back until Smith hits a shoulder tackle. Dragunov hits the running cross body, and follows with chops and a senton. Smith battles back, and grounds Dragunov, attacking the leg. Dragunov fights out with strikes, but Smith keeps him grounded. Dragunov follows with grounded kicks, escapes, and hits a Gotch style powerbomb. He follows with strikes, a knee strike but Smith battles back and hits the fisherman’s suplex for 1. Smith follows with strikes, Dragunov cuts him off and hits the Constantine special. The torpedo Moscow finishes Smith. Ilja Dragunov defeated Ashton Smith @ 4:45 via pin [**½] While Dragunov had to work a bit harder this time, he picked up another largely dominant victory in a solid match

– We see clips of Gabert debuting and laying out Xia Brookside, and then Brookside eliminating Jinny & Gabert in the contender’s battle royal. Brookside comments on her issues with the two, and says that Jinny is hiding behind Gabert, and next week, she will prove that Jinny is a coward.

– Nina Samuels says that everyone is at Downloadfest to see her, the true hero of NXT UK. She looks miserable walking through the mud.

UK Women’s Champion Toni Storm vs. Candy Floss : They shake hands and lock up. Floss works into counters, Toni counters back and grounds things. They work to the feet, and Toni grounds things again. Floss counters into a head scissors, Toni escapes and they shake. Lock up and they play around and get back to the feet. Lock up and Toni grounds things. Floss then cradles her for 1. Lock up and Toni counters out and follows with strikes, and covers for 2. Toni lays in uppercuts, but Floss gets the backslide for 2. She starts working the arm, stomps away on Toni and follows with strikes until Toni cuts her off and hits a kick, covering for 2. Floss then cradles her for 2. Floss follows with strikes, but Toni hits a lariat for 2. Storm zero finishes Floss. Champion Toni Storm defeated Candy Floss @ 5:55 via pin [**] This was ok, but went a bit too long with Floss getting a bit too much in. The post match angle was good.

– Post match, Kay Lee Ray lays out Floss and Toni chases her away.

– We get a Ligero promo. He’s not been winning as of late, and has to rediscover himself.

Trent Seven Speaks : Seven says that he usually doesn’t come out alone, as Bate is usually with him. Pete has his hands full elsewhere, and Bate has been hospitalized and is hurt. He’s here and has been since day one and NXT UK was built on British Strong Style. And now there is WALTER & Imperium, who claim that the mat is sacred, but the mat is theirs. It’s all a ploy to bend the rules, like what they did last week when they handcuffed him and made him watch them beat down Bate. He will cut the head off the snake, take out WALTER, and will do it for Tyler, Bate, and for the Trent Seven army. This will be for us! This was a good promo and follow up to last week’s angle.

– Mark Andrews cuts a promo and will prove to Ohno that he belongs, and that happens next week.

Mastiff & The Hunt vs. Gallus : They all brawl at the bell. Gallus gets dumped and the faces take the ring. Mark in and Boar works him over with strikes, the Hunt follow with double teams and Primate covers for 2. Mark cuts him off and tags in Wolfgang and he follows with strikes, taking control. He then whips Primate to the buckles and Joe tags in and grounds the action. Primate fights back, but Mark tags in and delivers strikes. Primate fires back, hits a clothesline and Boar tags in and hits a senton. The spear in the corner follows, but Mark cuts him off with the chokeslam as Wolfgang tags in. The senton follows for 2. Joe tags back in and works him over in the corner. He follows with strikes, and cuts off the ring. Boar fires back, but Joe hits the spinebuster for 2. The bear hug follows, Boar fights his way out and looks for the tag but gets cut off. Wolfgang tags in and Mark joins him as they work over Boar in the corner. Boar fights off Joe, but runs into a powerslam for 2. The bear hug follows, but Boar rakes the eyes and escapes, but Joe follows with rights. Boar hits the desperation jawbreaker, Mark cuts him off and then walks into an overhead toss. Hot tag to Mastiff and he runs wild with strikes and throws. German to Mark, and that gets 2. Mark fights back, hits a head kick and Joe tags in but Mastiff cuts him off with a suplex but Wolfgang makes the save. Mastiff fights off Gallus, hits a Finlay roll onto Wolfgang with Mark on his shoulders. Joe fights back, hits the powerslam and it breaks down. Joe spear Boar and Mastiff cuts him off, Germans Mark and head butts Joe. He follows with the cannonball onto Mark, and the Hunt follow with suicide dives. Senton by Mastiff and Primate hits the flying head butt as Wolfgang clears him out and Joe hits the lariat to finish Boar. Gallus defeated Mastiff & The Hunt @ 12:30 via pin [***] This was a good and fun big lads match, with Mastiff getting to shine before his team eventually lost.

– NEXT WEEK: Jinny vs. Xia Brookside & Mark Andrews vs. Kassius Ohno.

