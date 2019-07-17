Csonka’s NXT UK Review 7.17.19 (Ep. 52)

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Fabian Aichner & Marcel Barthel defeated T-Bone & Saxton Huxley @ 4:58 via pin [**½]

– Jinny defeated Xia Brookside @ 4:35 via pin [**]

– Mark Andrews defeated Kassius Ohno @ 13:05 via pin [***]

Fabian Aichner & Marcel Barthel vs. T-Bone & Saxton Huxley : Aichner and T-Bone begin, they lock up and Aichner takes early control, hitting shoulder tackle. T-Bone fires back, hits clotheslines and then gets caught with a powerslam. Huxley tags in and Barthel joins in for double teams. Barthel follows with strikes, kicks, and a running uppercut and then grounded strikes. He follows with head butts, strikes and tags in Aichner. He follows with chops, Barthel tags back in and dropkicks follow. Barthel then grounds the action, but Huxley hits a jawbreaker and uppercuts. The big clothesline follows, Aichner tags in and takes out T-Bone before he can tag in and hits a knee strike against the steps. Huxley fights off Barthel and Aichner cuts his off, and the doomsday uppercut finishes it. Fabian Aichner & Marcel Barthel defeated T-Bone & Saxton Huxley @ 4:58 via pin [**½] This was a solid extended squash for Imperium as they remain dominant.

– Travis Banks addresses his loss to WALTER, and is devastated by the loss. But he will hit the reset button, and promises a new beginning.

Jinny vs. Xia Brookside : Gabert is out with Jinny. Jinny talks shit to begin and Brookside cradles her for 2 and then hits a dropkick for 2. Jinny cuts her off, but Brookside fires back and hits a running high cross for 2. Jinny follows with strikes, misses the charge and Brookside hits double knees and puts her in the tree of WHOA and misses the dropkick. Gabert distracts her, and then slams her off the apron, allowing Jinny to take control. She follows with strikes and covers for 2. Brookside fires back, but Jinny grounds the action until Brookside makes the ropes. The RANA follows, and Gabert trip her up and Jinny cradles her for the win in a finish that came off poorly. Jinny defeated Xia Brookside @ 4:35 via pin [**] This was ok, but very paint by the numbers.

– Imperium is asked about British Strong Style, who they are taking out one by one. They destroyed them and only Seven is left. Wolfe says WALTER accepts Seven’s challenge and will break his back.

– Kenny Williams will face Noam Dar next week.

– After last week’s main event, Mastiff argued with Joe Coffey.

Toni Time : NXT UK Women’s Champion Toni Storm arrives. She thought Kay Lee Ray was her friend, but things have changed. Ray used to help people but now attack them to get her attention. She knows they are n a collision course, and Ray arrives. Ray says that the champ wants to hurry things along, and teases doing the match now. But that won’t happen. She won’t take he r shot tonight or next week, and will make Storm wait for August 31st at Takeover in Cardiff. Until then, she will make Storm’s life a living hell. This was pretty good and sets our first match for Takeover in August.

– Scala comments on the news, and says that next week, they will hold a six-woman tag, with Ray & Storm captaining teams. It will be Ray, Jinny, & Gabert vs. Storm, Niven, & Brookside.

Kassius Ohno vs. Mark Andrews : They lock up and Ohno works a cravat until Andrews escapes. Back to the cravat by Ohno, as he grounds the action and covers for 2. Andrews counters back, escapes and picks up the pace hitting dropkicks and then an arm drag. Ohno catches the suicide dive and posts Andrews and drops him over the steel buckle. Back in and Ohno hits the leg drop and that gets 2. Ohno grounds things, and then chokes out Andrews in the ropes. He follows with chops, Andrews fires back but Ohno cuts him off and chokes him out again. Back to the cravat by Ohno, and he mocks Andrews as he grounds him. Andrews fights, but Ohno maintains control. The back breaker follows for 2. He follows with kicks, but Andrews fires back and Ohno then dumps him to the floor. He follows him out, lays in strikes and chops as he proclaims himself a wrestling genius. Andrews fires back with an enziguri and knocks Ohno to the floor. The tope into a RANA follows from Andrews. Back in and Andrews up top, and flies in with a RANA for 2. The standing moonsault then follows for 2. Ohno fires back with a throat shot, elbow to the back of the head and the cover gets 2. Ohno stuns him off the ropes, Andrews counters but Ohno hits the electric chair drop for 2. Ohno follows with strikes and chops, but Andrews fires up and he lays in a flurry of strikes and then gets cut off with a knee strike. Andrews sorta kinda hits a poison RANA for 2, that wasn’t well thought out. Ohno cuts off the tornado DDT but Andrews hits stundog millionaire and a DDT for 2. Andrews heads up top, but the shooting star press is met with a cravat and cravat suplex. The cyclone kick follows, but Andrews counters back and cradles Ohno for the win. Mark Andrews defeated Kassius Ohno @ 13:05 via pin [***] This was an overall good main event, with both guys playing their roles well and Andrews picking up a surprising win.

– NEXT WEEK: Noam Dar vs. Kenny Williams, Kay Lee Ray, Jinny, & Jazzy Gabert vs. Toni Storm, Piper Niven, & Xia Brookside, WALTER vs. Trent Seven.

