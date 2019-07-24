Csonka’s NXT UK Review 7.24.19 (Ep. 53)

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Noam Dar defeated Kenny Williams @ 10:15 via pin [***¼]

– Kay Lee Ray, Jinny, & Jazzy Gabert defeated Toni Storm, Piper Niven, & Xia Brookside @ 7:45 via pin [***]

– Non-Title Match: Champion WALTER defeated Trent Seven @ 15:00 via pin [****]

– Follow all of my reviews at this link.

– Trent Seven arrives and says he’s going to take WALTER’s head off for his actions and disrespect. Pete’s away & Tyler is hurt, but he’s here.

Noam Dar vs. Kenny Williams : They lock up and work to the ropes for a clean break. Dar then grounds the action, looking to work the arm but Williams escapes and hits a shoulder tackle. Dar now works a front face lock, transitions to the arm and Williams counters out and they work into a stand off. They pick up the pace and then lock up again. Williams works into escapes and then mocks Dar. Dar slaps him and Williams fires back and dropkicks him to the floor. He follows with strikes, but Dar comes back with a lariat. Back in and Dar covers for 2. Dar grounds the action, but Williams hits a jawbreaker and follows with strikes. The superkick follows and both men are down. Williams follows with running forearms, and then hits the springboard back elbow and suicide dive. A knee strike and another suicide dive connects, Williams up top and the flying elbow and climax follows for 2.Dar then cradles him for 2. Williams misses a high cross, fisherman’s buster by Dar and that gets 2. Dar sets and the Nova roller is countered but Dar locks on the double arm bar, Williams escapes and Dar hits a combo of strikes and Williams levels him with a lariat. Williams follows with strikes, but Dar cuts him off and gets the knee bar and Williams barely makes the ropes. Dar rips off his shoe and Williams cradles him for 2. Dar argues with the ref and low blows Williams and the Nova roller connects for the win. Noam Dar defeated Kenny Williams @ 10:15 via pin [***¼] This was a good first match in the feud with Dar sneaking away with the heelish win.

– The Grizzled Young Veterans work out and are interviewed. They aren’t happy and claim they have beaten everyone, and will be the most prestigious champions in all of WWE. Gibson tells the interviewer to go and find them some real challengers.

Kay Lee Ray, Jinny, & Jazzy Gabert vs. Toni Storm, Piper Niven, & Xia Brookside : Ray and Brookside begin, but Ray quickly tags in Jinny as Toni joins her. Jinny lays in strikes, but Toni cuts her off with kicks and a basement dropkick. Gabert & Niven tag in, they trade strikes and Gabert hits a shoulder tackle. Jinny in and lays the boots to Niven. Niven cuts her off with a slam, Brookside tags in and double teams follow for 2. Brookside follows with a RANA and Ray tags in and hits the gourd buster. She follows with elbow drops for 2. Gabert tags in and slams Brookside. She follows with another, and tosses Brookside to the buckles and follows with clotheslines. Ray tags back in and chokes out Brookside in the ropes. She follows with chops and kicks, covering for 2. Brookside fights of the heels and follows with a tornado DDT. Toni & Jinny tag in and Toni runs wild hitting a German and clothesline for 2. It breaks down, Ray & Gabert get dumped and Toni follows with a suicide dive. Niven hits the apron cannonball and Brookside hits a high cross to the floor. Back in and Toni hits a shining wizard on Jinny for 2. Gabert makes the save, Niven takes her out as Ray superkicks her. Head butt by Toni on Jinny and Gabert takes out Brookside as Jinny picks up the pin. Kay Lee Ray, Jinny, & Jazzy Gabert defeated Toni Storm, Piper Niven, & Xia Brookside @ 7:45 via pin [***] This was a good, all action tag with the underneath story being Ray staying away from Storm throughout the match.

Champion WALTER vs. Trent Seven : WALTER arrives alone. Seven attacks with a suicide dive and they brawl on the floor. They roll in and Seven follows with chops and dumps WALTER. The suicide dive follows and Seven comes up favoring his knee, but he follows with chops until WALTER slams him to the apron but he fires back with kicks and strikes. WALTER counters the lariat, and hits a German and follows with ground and pound. He follows with strikes and Seven is down. WALTER now hits a slam, kicks and Seven fires up and lays in chops until WALTER kicks him in the face. Clubbing strikes by WALTER follow, and he locks on the half crab and transitions to the STF. Seven fights but WALTER ties up the arms until Seven finally makes the ropes. WALTER follows with kicks, but Seven fires back with chops until WALTER kicks him straight in the face again. Seven fires back, hits a dragon suplex and fires up, laying in more chops and clotheslines. WALTER follows with uppercuts but Seven levels him with a lariat. Seven continues to throw, lays in a flurry and then machinegun chops until WALTER drops him with a big chop. WALTER follows with kicks, Seven keeps firing back but WALTER hits a knee strike. Seven catches a kick and then follows with chops, but WALTER slaps him to cut him off. The back fist by Seven sends WALTER to the floor. He heads up top and cuts him off and knocks him to he mat. WALTER up top, cut off and Seven lays in chops and WALTER teases the superbomb, but Seven fights it off and hits the superplex for 2. WALTER rolls to the floor, Seven follows and WALTER cuts him off with chops and a big boot. The apron bomb follows. Back in and WALTER hits another powerbomb and covers, but then pulls up. He hits another powerbomb and Imperium arrives in their sweet tracksuits. WALTER hits another powerbomb, and then another. WALTER with another powerbomb and the ref finally stops the match. Champion WALTER defeated Trent Seven @ 15:00 via pin [****] This was absolutely great stuff with Seven fighting for his British Strong Style brothers with everything he had, but ultimately failing because WALTER is the big fucking daddy and powerbombed him to death. Imperium stands tall for now, seemingly vanquishing the NXT UK founding fathers as they look to recreate NXT UK in their own image.

– NEXT WEEK: Mastiff speaks.

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 38. On the show, the good brother, Jeremy Lambert, joins 411’s Larry Csonka and the guys will review Raw Reunion, including what worked and what didn’t, discuss Seth Rollins as the WWE company man and then catch up with some NJPW G129 reviews. The show is approximately 69-minutes long. * Intro

* WWE Raw Reunion Review: 2:00

* Seth Rollins, Triggered WWE Company Man?: 29:50

* NJPW G129 Night Two Review: 45:00

* NJPW G129 Night Three Review: 51:52

* NJPW G129 Night Four Review: 59:30 You can subscribe and listen to the 411 on Wrestling Podcast via the above player on Transistor, or on the following platforms: * iTunes

* Spotify

* Stitcher

* Google Play

– End Scene.

– Thanks for reading.