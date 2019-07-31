Csonka’s NXT UK Review 7.31.19 (Ep. 54)

– Mark Coffee & Wolfgang defeated Stoker & Howley @ 3:20 via pin [**]

– Rhea Ripley defeated Dani Luna @ 1:59 via pin [NR]

– Alexander Wolfe defeated Jordan Devlin @ 11:37 via pin [***¼]

– HOLY SHIT JOHNNY SAINT IS ALIVE AND ON NXT UK THIS WEEK. I was convinced that Scala murdered and ate him. Sid Scala is with him and they hype Takeover; Cardiff on August 31st. Imperium arrives and claim that they are now in charge. They dismiss Scala & Saint. WALTER says they are the #1 force in NXT UK, and wants to know who is left to challenge him. The Big Strong BOI Tyler Bate’s music hits and he jumps WALTER from behind and fights off Imperium as refs and wrestlers separate them. Scala announces Bate vs. WALTER for Takeover. Fuck yes.

– Mark Andrews’ band is doing the theme song for Takeover; Cardiff.

Mark Coffee & Wolfgang vs. Stoker & Howley : Wolfgang attacks to begin and runs wild. Stoker tags in and gets cut off with strikes, tags in Mark and the Russian leg sweep follows. He stomps away at him, and grounds the action. Wolfgang tags back in and double teams follow. Mark tags back in and Howley tags in and is quickly cut off. The running boot and powerslam finishes him. Mark Coffee & Wolfgang defeated Stoker & Howley @ 3:20 via pin [**] Squash.

– Post match, Gallus says that this is their kingdom. They want gold and want the tag team titles, and says the Grizzled Young Veterans’ days are marked.

– Jordan Devlin complains about not getting the title shot at Takeover. Scala books him tonight in the main event against Alexander Wolfe.

– Mastiff comments on Joe Coffee’s recent comments and says he’s not hard to find. They face next week.

Rhea Ripley vs. Dani Luna : Ripley hits a big boot and follows with strikes. She works her over in the corner, but Luna fires back until Ripley cut her off and pummels her with strikes. Ripley follows with kicks and more strikes, The dropkick connects and Ripley slaps her around. Riptide finishes it. Rhea Ripley defeated Dani Luna @ 1:59 via pin [NR] Destruction.

– We get a video package on the history between Toni Storm & Kay Lee Ray ahead of their clash at Takeover: Cardiff. They were once friends, but things changed and they blame each other for the friendship ending.

– Eddie Dennis discusses his surgery for a ruptured pec. He blames self entitled wrestling fans for his injury.

– Next week, we get Xia Brookside & Piper Niven vs. Jinny & Jazzy Gabert, and Mastiff vs. Joe Coffee.

Alexander Wolfe vs. Jordan Devlin : It’s still odd seeing Wolfe in traditional wrestling trunks. They lockup and work to the ropes. They break and lockup again, working into counters and Wolfe grounds him, working the arm. Devlin counters out and slaps Wolfe. He powders, and stalls. Back in and they lockup, and Wolfe lays the boots to him. He follows with elbow strikes and Devlin fires back and hits a running meteora for 2. he follows with elbow strikes, kicks, but Wolfe cuts him off. He follows with kicks, elbow strikes, and then knee strikes. The abdominal stretch follows. Devlin escapes, but Wolfe counters back and dumps him over the ropes, covering for 2. Wolfe starts targeting the ribs, and whips him to the buckles. Devlin fires back and cradles him into a double stomp. he follows with strikes, the uranage and standing moonsault. The slingshot cutter follows for 2. They trade slaps, lighting each other up and Wolfe hits a big boot and uppercuts. The powerbomb is countered and Devlin hits a head butt. Devlin looks for the Saito, lays in Kawada kicks, and then hits the running Spanish fly for 2. Devlin fires back, they work into counters, and Wolfe hits the bridging German for 2. Devlin counters the powerbomb into a sunset flip for 2. Enziguri by Devlin, Wolfe avoids the moonsault, hits the big boot and the sitout powerbomb finishes it. Alexander Wolfe defeated Jordan Devlin @ 11:37 via pin [***¼] This was a good main event with Wolfe picking up a big win and stopping Devlin from becoming a potential challenger to WALTER. I just wish Devlin would be unleashed in NXT UK so we cold see some of the greatness he’s delivered outside of the brand.

– Backstage, Bate says he got what he came for. He will embarrass WALTER and take the championship.

– End Scene.

– Thanks for reading.