Csonka’s NXT UK Review 8.07.19 (Ep. 55)

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Noam Dar defeated Ashton Smith @ 5:50 via pin [**¾]

– Jinny & Jazzy Gabert defeated Xia Brookside & Piper Niven @ 7:45 via pin [**½]

– Mastiff vs. Joe Coffey went to a double countout @ 7:40 [***]

– Follow all of my reviews at this link.

– We open with the Harley Race video package, celebrating his career.

Noam Dar vs. Ashton Smith : They lock up and work to the ropes for the clean break. Dar looks to attack the arm, but Smith fights and counters out and takes Dar down. Dar makes the ropes, and then fires back and takes Smith down. They pick up the pace and Smith hits the dropkick for 2. He follows with strikes, and then fakes an eye injury, and sends Smith to the floor. He follows and rolls Smith back in, laying the boots to him and then grounding him, working the arm. Dar picks up near falls, Smith fires back but Dar gets the ankle lock. Smith rolls out and lay in rights. He follows with kicks, a running knee and dropkick for 2. Dar takes out the knee and the PK follows for 2. The Nova roller is stopped as Smith collapse and candles Dar for 2. The superkick follows, he misses the leg lariat and the nova roller finishes it. Noam Dar defeated Ashton Smith @ 5:50 via pin [**¾] This was a pretty good opener, with Dar out smarting Smith and picking up the win.

– Dar cuts a post match promo, bragging about his big NXT UK contract. He will be at Takeover in Cardiff.

– They hype Bate vs. WALTER at Takeover in Cardiff. Bate visited the UK Performance center, and commented on being 100%, and says he will beat WALTER for the UK Championship.

– The Grizzled Young Veterans arrive, and head to the ring. Gibson introduces himself and Drake, and puts over their title run. Gallus wants a title shot at Takeover, but while they have been beating Joe Blokes & Johnny Kickpads, they have been beating the nest in the world. Gallus arrives and demands a title match at Takeover. Mark Andrews & Flash Morgan Webster arrive and outs over both teams, but they want a title shot. Gibson says no to this, and says at least Gallus has been winning matches, not in the trainer’s room. Flash says that they can beat both teams, and Gibson says they aren’t here to fight. He suggests the others argue and fight over who will lose to them. The titles will remain grizzled. This was a fine setup for the possible Takeover tag title match.

– We get a video package on the rise of NXT UK on the way to Takeover: Cardiff with comments from various NXT UK stars.

– Travis Banks says he hated missing the last Takeover, and he will face Dar for a shot at Takeover. Mark Andrews & Flash Morgan Webster met with Johnny Saint, and they want on Takeover, but have to prove themselves.

Xia Brookside & Piper Niven vs. Jinny & Jazzy Gabert : Jinny and Brookside begin. Brookside hits a dropkick and follows with strikes, tags in Niven and she hits a corner splash. Brookside back in and covers for 2.Jinny fires back, hits a RANA, and then follows with strikes and covers for 2. Jazzy tags in and follows with body shots. She hits a slam, Jinny tags in and follows with strikes. Brookside fires back, and rolls for the tag. Niven runs wild on Jinny, and hits a buckle bomb. Jazzy tags in and they trade strikes. Head butt by Niven and the running cross body follows for 2. Brookside in and double teams follow for 2. Jazzy cuts her off with a side slam, Jinny tags in and Rhea Ripley arrives. She and Niven brawl to the back, leaving Brookside alone. Jinny hits the head kick and covers for 2. The code breaker from Brookside follows, and then trades with Jinny. The face buster follows, and then hits a head scissors. The broken wings connect for 2, Jazzy tags in but Brookside hits the high cross to both. Jazzy follows with a lariat and the dominator finishes it. Jinny & Jazzy Gabert defeated Xia Brookside & Piper Niven @ 7:45 via pin [**½] This was a solid match, allowing Brookside to shine a bit as a never say die babyface, while likely setting up a Rhipley vs. Niven rematch.

– They hype Toni Storm vs. Kay Lee Ray at Takeover: Cardiff.

– In a backstage segment, they set up Kassius Ohno vs. Ilja Dragunov for next week. Mark Coffey faces Flash Morgan Webster as well next week.

Mastiff vs. Joe Coffey : They brawl at the bell, going crazy fists and Mastiff hits a hip toss or 1. Joe follows with strikes, Mastiff cuts him off and follows with strikes. The German follows and Joe rips off the buckle pad. Joe hits the spear into the exposed buckle, and works over Mastiff with body shots. Mastiff is rocked, and Joe continues to attack the lower back and the back breaker follows. The elbow drop connects for 2. Joe follows with more body shots, knee strikes but Mastiff counters with a head butt and slam. He lays in strikes, follows with a German and then a backdrop. They trade, Joe attacks the body but gets sent to the floor. Mastiff follows, and then posts Joe. Back in and Mastiff rains down with elbow strikes on Joe, Joe heads up top, slips and Mastiff slams him down and hits the senton for 2; Nigel saved the slip, sighting Mastiff attacking his ear and ruining his equilibrium. They work to the apron, and Joe spears Mastiff into the post. They spill to the floor, trade strikes and we get a double countout. Mastiff vs. Joe Coffey went to a double countout @ 7:40 [***] They are mirroring the Mastiff vs. Eddie Dennis feud here, putting them on equal footing with the hard fought brawl and no contest to possibly culminate things at Takeover. This was a good brawl and not completely mindless as they were crafty with their attacks.

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 41. On the show, the good brother, Jeremy Lambert, joins 411’s Larry Csonka and the guys will preview the big weekend shows. ROH Summer Supercard, NXT Takeover: Toronto II, and WWE Summerslam 2019. Finally, the guys catch up on NJPW G1 29 reviews. The show is approximately 135-minutes long. * Intro

* NJPW G1 29 Night 12 Review: 2:25

* NJPW G1 29 Night 13 Review: 14:25

* NJPW G1 29 Night 14 Review: 24:45

* ROH Summer Supercard Preview: 43:45

* NXT Takeover: Toronto II Preview: 1:07:45

* WWE Summerslam 2019 Preview: 1:30:45 You can subscribe and listen to the 411 on Wrestling Podcast via the above player on Transistor, or on the following platforms: * iTunes

* Spotify

* Stitcher

* Google Play

– End Scene.

– Thanks for reading.