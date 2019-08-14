Csonka’s NXT UK Review 8.14.19 (Ep. 56)

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Flash Morgan Webster defeated Mark Coffey @ 5:35 via pin [***]

– Travis Banks defeated Kenny Williams @ 5:40 via pin [***]

– Nina Samuels defeated Isla Dawn @ 5:50 via pin [**¾]

– Kassius Ohno defeated Ilja Dragunov @ 15:05 via pin [***½]

– Follow all of my reviews at this link.

Flash Morgan Webster vs. Mark Coffey : Wolfgang and Mark Andrews are at ringside. Mark & Webster are looking to earn points with Johnny Saint to get a tag title shot at Takeover. They lock up and Mark overpowers him to begin. Webster looks for a takedown, but Mark cuts off the crucifix but Webster dumps him. He fakes a knee injury, and as Wolfgang distracts Webster, Mark attacks. Back in and Mark follows with suplexes for 2. Hr grounds the action, working a cobra clutch until Webster escapes but eats a full nelson slam for 2. He grounds things again, Webster fights back and follows with leg kicks until Mark dumps him. He follows and rolls him back in, he yells at Andrews and that allows Webster to hit a suicide dive and a moonsault press back in for 2. Mark fights back with the chokeslam for 2. Webster fires back with an enziguri, heads up top and Wolfgang distracts him and he then misses the swanton. Andrews takes out Wolfgang but Mark hits him with a lariat. Webster then cradles Mark for the win. Flash Morgan Webster defeated Mark Coffey @ 5:35 via pin [***] This was a good power vs. speed opener that played off of the established feud well.

– Toni Storm comments on her upcoming title match with KLR, and she’s excited for the match. KLR is talking a lot, and at Takeover, she’ll be ready for her.

– Piper Niven and Rhea Ripley brawled backstage.

Travis Banks vs. Kenny Williams : Noam Dar arrives and joins commentary. They lock up and work into counters as Williams gets the backslide for 2. Banks battles back, takes him down and they work into a stand off. Lock up again, Banks works a headlock but Williams hits the back elbow for 2. Banks trips him up and the dropkick follows for 2. He follows with chops, kicks and more chops,. Banks connects with grounded kicks, covering for 2. Williams hits a jawbreaker, and sunset flip for 2. He dumps Banks, but Banks fights back and hits the suicide dive. Back in and the double stomp follows for 2. Williams battles back with the headlock driver for 2. He lays in uppercuts, but Banks connects with leg kicks until Williams hits chops and they trade kicks and Williams follows with a lariat, He dumps banks and follows with a suicide dive. The flying back elbow connects for 2. Banks counters back, hits the slice of heaven and kiwi krusher for the win. Travis Banks defeated Kenny Williams @ 5:40 via pin [***] This was another good match, with the Banks win likely setting up a match with Dar at Takeover.

Isla Dawn vs. Nina Samuels : They lock up and Nina works the arm, but Dawn counters back and takes her down. Nina countered back and grounds the action by pulling the hair. She keeps things grounded, working a necktie, but Dawn escapes and hits a dropkick. The cradle follows for 2. Nina makes the ropes, and then slams Dawn to the buckles. Knee strikes follow and Nina covers for 2. She chokes her out in the ropes, and follows with a dropkick for 2. Nina lays the boots to her, trips her up and grounds things again. Dawn escapes fires back and hits the Saito suplex. She follows with kicks, but Nina counters out until Dawn hits the knee strike for 2. Nina follows with a head kick and slingshot splash for 2. Dawn hits the head kick and German for 2. Nina rocks her with strikes and the ushigoroshi connects for the win. Nina Samuels defeated Isla Dawn @ 5:50 via pin [**¾] This was a pretty good match between two women who I keep waiting on to really wow me.

– Following the result of last week’s match, Joe Coffey & Mastiff will face off at NXT UK Takeover: Cardiff in a last man standing match.

– We get footage of WALTER training for NXT UK Takeover: Cardiff, complete with him mocking his trainees for being pussies like Tyler Bate.

– Next week, Imperium faces the Hunt while Bate comes face to face with WALTER,

Ilja Dragunov vs. Kassius Ohno : They circle and lock up, and work to the ropes. Lock up again, and Ohno ties him up but Dragunov counters out and works a cravat. Ohno counters out, but Dragunov hits a running cross body for 2. They trade strikes, and Dragunov follows with knee strike and senton. Ohno retreats to the ropes, follows with knee strikes and then posts Dragunov. They work to the apron and Ohno continued to attack the arm. Back in and Ohno grounds the action, working the arm. Ohno maintains control with a top wristlock, Dragunov fires back but Ohno stuns him off the ropes. The big leg drop follows for 2. Ohno follows with kicks, goes back to the arm but Dragunov keeps firing back. Ohno then levels him with the running boot and covers for 2. He maintains control of the arm, grounding Dragunov. Dragunov powers out and, fights off the suplex, and Ohno lays in strikes. Dragunov counters back with a suplex, but Ohno grabs the arm and the trade strikes and chops. Dragunov fires up and follows with clotheslines, Ohno won’t go down but he keeps throwing until Ohno cuts him off but Dragunov hits a lariat and the 61-lariat follows for 2. Dragunov is slow to follow up, favoring the arm, but looks for a Gotch. Ohno counters out and stomps on the arm. Ohno hits a spin out dominator for 2. Ohno now runs into kicks and Dragunov hits an enziguri, and then the German suplex. Ohno powders as Dragunov follows with a suicide dive. He heads up top and the missile dropkick follows for 2. Dragunov back up top and Ohno cuts him off, attacking the arm and following with strikes. He follows him up and Dragunov fights him off, and hits the sunset bomb for 2. Dragunov up top and Ohno cuts him off, attacking the arm and posting him. Back in and the rolling elbow follows and Ohno wins. Kassius Ohno defeated Ilja Dragunov @ 15:05 via pin [***½] This was a really good main event, with both guys delivering and the arm work of Ohno paying off down the stretch. Ohno picks up the surprising win, handing Dragunov his first loss in NXT UK. I’d expect a rematch soon, possibly taped prior to Takeover in Cardiff.

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 43. On the show, the good brother, Jeremy Lambert, joins 411’s Larry Csonka and the guys will review WWE Summerslam and the final two nights of the G1 Climax 29 tournament. The show is approximately 113-minutes long. * Intro

* WWE Summerslam Review: 2:30

* NJPW G1 29 (Night Eighteen/B Block Finals) Review: 45:20

* NJPW G1 29 Finals Review: 1:01:20

* WWE Raw 8.12.19 Thoughts: 1:30:10 You can subscribe and listen to the 411 on Wrestling Podcast via the above player on Transistor, or on the following platforms: * iTunes

* Spotify

* Stitcher

* Google Play

– End Scene.

– Thanks for reading.