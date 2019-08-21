Csonka’s NXT UK Review 8.21.19 (Ep. 57)

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Imperium defeated The Hunt @ 7:40 via pin [***]

– Kay Lee Ray defeated Shax @ 3:25 via pin [**]

– Mark Andrews defeated James Drake @ 12:15 via pin [***¼]

Imperium (Aichner & Barthel) vs. The Hunt : Aichner and Primate begin, they lock up and separate. They then trade shoulder tackles until Aichner hits a running knee strike. He grounds the action, but Primate bites him to escape and tags in Boar. Barthel blind tags in and cuts him off, grounding things right away. Boar fights to his feet, lays in crazy fists until Barthel chops him in the throat and lays the boots to him. Aichner tags back in and he works over Boar in the corner. Back breakers follow and the cover gets 2. Barthel back in and double teams follow for 2. Barthel grounds things, maintaining control. Boar starts to fight back, and tags in Primate, Aichner joins him and Primate runs wild with suplexes for 2. He takes out Barthel but Barthel clears the ring and cradles Boar for 2.Boar dumps Barthel and cannonballs Aichner, and the second misses, Barthel and Aichner follow with double teams and they take out Primate. The doomsday uppercut finishes Boar. Imperium defeated The Hunt @ 7:40 via pin [***] Good opening tag match here, with the crowd into the Hunt and Imperium continuing to impress.

– Sid Scala announces Noam Dar vs. Travis Banks for Takeover: Cardiff,

– Backstage, they try to interview WALTER, but Bate attacks Aichner & Barthel.

Kay Lee Ray vs. Shax : They lock up and work to the ropes. Lock up again and back to the ropes they go. Ray unloads with strikes and then attacks the arm. She grounds things and covers for 2. Shax fights off a suplex, but Ray follows with strikes until Shax cradles her for 2. Ray hits the clothesline for 2. She follows with chops, but Shax fires back with strikes but eats a superkick. The Gory bomb finishes it, Kay Lee Ray defeated Shax @ 3:25 via pin [**]

Post match, Ray says that she challenges for the championship in 10-days. She knows how weak Toni is, and will take her championship. Toni arrives and Ray says Toni goes home to nothing, all she has in the world is that championship. Everyone abandoned Toni, they used to be friends, but Toni is why that ended and why no one else talks with her and why all of her boyfriends left her. You’re just a little girl whose father realized that Toni was worthless and left her. Toni punches her and Ray bails. A fine squash for Ray here and good post match angle to further build to the Takeover title match.

– We get a promo for Mastiff vs. Joe Coffey at Takeover, which is a last man standing match.

– Oliver Carter debuts next week.

– Jordan Devlin cuts a promo about not being on Takeover. He feels disrespected, and Kenny Williams arrives and they argue and set up a match for next week. WALTER argues with Wolfe and is upset that his pals were jumped. He will meet Bate in the ring later.

Mark Andrews vs. James Drake : Webster & Gibson are at ringside. They lock up and work to the ropes, and break clean. Lock up again and Drake looks to work the arm, and grounds the action. Mark counters out and follows with arm drags and into a cradle for 2. Drake backs off and talks with Gibson. Drake now follows with strikes, but Mark counters back with a RANA and standing moonsault for 2. Drake quickly cuts him off and lays the boots to him. The clothesline follows and the cover gets 2. Drake follows with strikes, and a basement dropkick for 2. The suplex follows for 2. They trade strikes, enziguri by Mark but Drake cuts him off as he heads up top. The back breaker follows, and then another as he covers for 2. He grounds the action with the cobra clutch, but Mark counters out and hits the standing double stomp. he lays in a flurry of kicks and an enziguri. He follows with a suicide dive and back in, follows with a tornado DDT for 2. Mark heads up top, leaps over Drake and then hits the bulldog for 2.Up top and Gibson distracts him allowing Drake to hit the dropkick for 2. He follows with strikes and covers for 2. He lays in more grounded strikes and covers for 2. Drake talks trash, Mark fires back and hits a poison RANA for a good near fall. Gallus attacks Webster and Mark hits stundog millionaire for the win. Mark Andrews defeated James Drake @ 12:15 via pin [***¼] Good match, and with the win, the takeover tag title match is now Champions Grizzled Young Veterans vs. Gallus vs. Andrews & Webster.

When WALTER Met Tyler : Trent Seven arrives, WALTER follows but Bate takes out Wolfe with chair shots. He then attacks WALTER as Seven joins in. In the ring, WALTER battles back with chops but Bate hits a lariat and the Tyler Driver connects as the BIG STRONG BOI stands tall with the championship! Good angle, but I feel they should have saved it for next week’s go home show.

