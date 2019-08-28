Csonka’s NXT UK Review 8.28.19 (Ep. 58)

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Ilja Dragunov defeated Tyson T-Bone @ 5:50 via pin [***]

– Joseph Conners defeated Oliver Carter @ 6:35 via pin [**½]

– Jordan Devlin defeated Kenny Williams @ 12:30 via pin [***½]

Ilja Dragunov vs. Tyson T-Bone : They lock up and work to the ropes. Lock up again and Tyson follows with a shoulder tackle but Dragunov counters back, lays in a knee strike and the senton follows. He locks a cravat, but Tyson counters out and drops him with a right, covering for 2. He grounds the action, lays in strikes and Dragunov starts to fire up but Tyson cuts him off with a half and half suplex for 2. He grounds things again, but Dragunov fires back with kicks and a spinning back fist. Clotheslines follow and the 61-line connects for 2. Dragunov follows with a German and torpedo Moscow is countered with a big right, but Dragunov avoids the charge and heads up top and the big senton connects. Torpedo Moscow finishes it. Ilja Dragunov defeated Tyson T-Bone @ 5:50 via pin [***] Following his loss to Ohno, Dragunov picks up the rebound win in a good match where he came off even more aggressive than usual.

– We get hype for UK Women’s Champion Toni Storm vs. Kay Lee Ray at NXT UK TakeOver: Cardiff.

– Jack Gallagher cuts a promo and sets up a rematch with Kassius Ohno. That happens next week.

Oliver Carter vs. Joseph Conners : It’s UK Kofi vs. dead weight. They lock up and work to the ropes. Conners lays in strikes, Carter fires back and hits a backdrop. He dumps Conners and Carter chases and follows with uppercuts and a dropkick. He follows with strikes, but Conners cuts him off and follows with strikes. He grounds the action, slams Carter down and takes him to the corner. The clothesline follows for 2. He grounds the action, and follows with a suplex and neck breaker for 2. Conners follows with a head butt and covers for 2. He slams Carter to the apron, but Carter fires back and lays in strikes. The enziguri follows and he heads up top and hits the flying double stomp and clotheslines. The overhead belly to belly connects and covers for 2. Conners firs back but Carter trips him up and misses the lionsault. Conners then hits don’t look down for the win. Joseph Conners defeated Oliver Carter @ 6:35 via pin [**½] This was a solid but absolutely puzzling match. They hype Carter’s debut and then job him out to Conners, who is the resident NXT UK loser. The match also felt really out of place on the go home show for a Takeover.

– They hype the rest of the NXT UK TakeOver: Cardiff card.

– Cesaro is coming to NXT UK TakeOver: Cardiff, and I AM FUCKING HYPED for his potential NXT UK run. Jeremy & I expand on this in the new podcast, which you can listen to below.

– Piper Niven & Rhea Ripley face next week.

Jordan Devlin vs. Kenny Williams : They lock up and Williams works into counters, but Devlin grounds him and slaps him around. They lock up again, Devlin overpowers him until Williams grounds him and cradles him for 2. The backdrop follows and Williams dumps him. Devlin teases walking off, but Williams attacks and they brawl on the entrance and back ringside as Devlin slams him to the apron. Williams rolls back in and Devlin lays in strikes. The backbreaker follows, but Williams gets a cradle for2. Devlin quickly cuts him off and follows with strikes. The torture rack follows, but Williams fights out but Devlin kicks at him and talks shit. They trade strikes, kicks by Williams and the PK follows for 2. The back elbow and dropkick follows. Williams then hits the suicide dive. Back in, he heads up top and Devlin rolls away. He fires back, and to the apron they go and Williams fires back, and hits an uppercut to the floor. Williams up top and the flying elbow gets 2. They trade, and Devlin cuts him off with a half and half. They trade strikes, but Devlin hits the Spanish fly for 2. They work up top and Williams fights him off, lays in chops and follows with the RANA. The wheelbarrow driver follows for 2. Williams fights off the Saito, but Devlin cuts him off and follows with the moonsault for 2. Devlin follows with Kawada kicks, and the Saito follows for the win. Jordan Devlin defeated Kenny Williams @ 12:30 via pin [***½] This was a really good match with the right winner, hopefully they actually do something of note with Devlin going forward.

– Finally, they hype Saturday’s UK Champion WALTER vs. Tyler Bate match.

