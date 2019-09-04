Csonka’s NXT UK Review 9.04.19 (Ep. 59)

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Rhea Ripley defeated Piper Niven @ 8:50 via pin [***]

– Kassius Ohno defeated Sid Scala @ 7:00 via pin [**½]

– Today is the fallout from NXT UK Takeover: Cardiff; we open with highlights.

Piper Niven vs. Rhea Ripley : They lock up and trade shoulder tackles. Ripley talks shit and Niven runs her over. She follows with chops, takes Ripley down but misses the senton allowing Ripley to work her over in the corner. Ripley follows with strikes, and starts attacking the back of Niven. She follows with kicks, grounding the action with a Steiner recliner, and transitions to the inverted cloverleaf. Niven rolls for a knee bar, but Ripley kicks her way out and goes back to attacking the back of Niven. She now works a neck crank, but Niven powers up and slams her way out. They trade strikes, Niven hits a Saito suplex and the cannonball connects and follows with a Vader bomb for 2. Ripley counters back, hits the big boot and riptide is countered as Niven hits a head butt and running cross body for 2. Ripley counters the Michinoku driver, and riptide finishes it. Rhea Ripley defeated Piper Niven @ 8:50 via pin [***] This was a good, competitive match with Ripley evening up the series at 1-1.

– Sid Scala announces that Jack Gallagher isn’t medically cleared to compete. Ohno arrives and says he dropped the ball and want a new opponent. Johnny Saint arrives and says Ohno will have an opponent tonight.

– The Grizzled Young Veterans rant about their loss at NXT UK Takeover: Cardiff and meet with Johnny Saint. They want a rematch and Saint will consider it. They announce it will happen next week.

– We see footage of a banged up Joe Coffey & Mastiff following their match at NXT UK Takeover: Cardiff.

– Next are highlights of Kay Lee Ray beating Toni Storm at NXT UK Takeover: Cardiff.

– We now see Trent Seven consoling Tyler Bate following his loss to WALTER at NXT UK Takeover: Cardiff.

– Tegan Nox will be in action next week.

Kassius Ohno vs. Sid Scala : This was supposed to be Jack Gallagher vs. Ohno. Scala is the new opponent and Ohno is amused. Ohno overpowers him to begin as the crowd rallies for Scala. Ohno toys with him, but Scala counters out and Ohno works the arm, working to the ropes and Scala picks up the pace and gets the sunset flip for 2. Ohno powders, and then cuts him off and attacks the knee. He follows with chops, Scala fires back but Ohno pummels him with strikes. Ohno rips off his shirt and continues to attack the knee. Scala fires back but Ohno quickly grounds him, attacking the leg. Scala manages a cradle for 2. Big boot by Ohno, Scala fires back and stuns Ohno over the ropes. Ohno quickly cuts him off on the floor, and back in Scala fires up with strikes, but Ohno attacks the knee and dragon screws him. The rolling elbow finishes Scala. Kassius Ohno defeated Sid Scala @ 7:00 via pin [**½] This was solid and played well to the live crowd with Scala playing a fun, fired up babyface.

