Csonka’s NXT UK Review 9.18.19 (Ep. 61)

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Travis Banks defeated Tyson T-Bone @ 4:40 via pin [**¾]

– Rhea Ripley defeated Debbie Keitel @ 1:25 via pin [NR]

– Joseph Conners defeated Kenny Williams @ 5:10 via pin [**½]

– British Rounds Rules Match: Kassius Ohno defeated Sid Scala via decision (1-0) [***¼]

– Follow all of my reviews at this link.

Travis Banks vs. Tyson T-Bone : They lockup and Banks follows with strikes in the corner. He trips him up and follows with running uppercuts and the basement dropkick. T-Bone cuts him off and hits a running cross body for 2. He lays the boots to him, follows with body shots and a slam for 2. T-Bone grounds the action, working a nerve pinch. Banks fights to his feet and follows with kicks until T-Bone cut s him off with a suplex. Banks fires back, hits a running knee strike and suicide dive. Back in and the double stomp follows for 2. T-Bone cuts off the slice of heaven and the half and half follows for 2. T-Bone lays in strikes, but Banks cradles him for the win. Travis Banks defeated Tyson T-Bone @ 4:40 via pin [**¾] This was pretty good, but I was hoping for a more impressive win for Banks following his loss at Takeover.

– There has been no sign of Toni Storm, and Gallus arrives and wants a tag title shot as they were never pinned in the triple threat match at Takeover and claim that they are still the top contenders.

Rhea Ripley vs. Debbie Keitel : They lock up and work to the ropes for a break. Keitel looks for a takedown, but not today sweetheart. Ripley tosses her around, but Keitel slaps her and Ripley cuts her off and riptide finishes it. Rhea Ripley defeated Debbie Keitel @ 1:25 via pin [NR] Delicious squash.

– Post match, Ripley says she wants her title back because no one can compete with her. Jinn & Jazzy arrive. Jinny says that Ripley is just so 90s. She says Ripley belongs in the past, because Jinny is the future and the next women’s champion. Jazzy comes to the apron and eats a head kick from Ripley. Jinny calls her off and they bail.

– Trent Seven arrived earlier today and was welcomed by Noam Dar, who calls him a dafty. Dar mocks the demise of BSS, so Seven tells him to grow up but Dar keeps talking and they have a pull apart.

Kenny Williams vs. Joseph Conners : They lock up and Conners attacks with strikes and works him over in the corner and follows with a clothesline for 2. Williams fires back, and cradles Conners for 2. The back elbow from Williams follows, and then hits a bulldog and Conners cuts off the springboard. The suplex and neck breaker follows for 2. He grounds the action, hits a slam and covers for 2. Back to the ground they go and Conners then works an abdominal stretch. Williams counters out and hits a jawbreaker. Sling blade follows for 2. Williams lays in strikes & chops, the springboard back elbow and then follows with an enziguri. The springboard back elbow connects and then hits the facebuster for 2. Conners stuns him off the ropes and don’t look down finishes it. Joseph Conners defeated Kenny Williams @ 5:10 via pin [**½] This was solid, Williams looked good while Conners did his fake aggression, looking constipated and growling a lot. He’s still a thing for some reason.

– We get a video, where Cesaro praises Ilja Dragunov for their match at Takeover.

– Oliver carter returns next week.

– Kay Lee Ray says that she is the champion, and will take out Tegan Nox and her two broken knees. They face in two weeks. Trent Seven faces Noam Dar next week.

British Rounds Rules Match: Kassius Ohno vs. Sid Scala : The match a series of six rounds of three minutes each, with a 30-second break between each round. To win the match, a competitor must earn two pinfalls or two submissions (or one of each) or win via knockout. If none of that happens after six rounds, the man with the most falls is the winner.

Round 1: Ohno grounds things right away, attacking the arm. They work into counters, and Ohno grounds him again. Scala counters out, looks to work the arm, but Ohno counters into a cravat and grounds Scala. Scala counters into an arm lock but Ohno makes the ropes. Ohno shoots and takes him down, working an ankle hold until Scala counters out and the round ends.

Round 2: They lock up and Scala works into a cravat. Ohno counters, but Scala rolls and hangs on. Ohno counters into full nelson, but Scala counters and frustrates Ohno. Ohno now breaks him down, working the arm and grounds things. Scala fights to his feet, escapes and gets the cradle for 2. He gets another cradle as the round ends and Ohno gets in a cheap shot.

Round 3: Ohno takes control at the bell, and punches Scala in the throat. Scala tries to fire up, hits knee strikes, but Ohno cuts that off with chops. Scala hits desperation dropkicks, but Ohno hits the rolling elbow for the first pin of the match.

Round 4: Ohno is up 1-0 with a pin. Ohno dominates at the bell, just punishing Scala who keeps trying to fire up but Ohno grounds him and follows with knee drops. Ohno work a front facelock, Scala fires back and is leveled with a forearm. He grounds things with a reverse cravat, Scala fights to make the bell and escapes but Ohno head butts him and hits chops as the bell sounds.

Round 5: Scala fires up with strikes right away, but Ohno quickly cuts him off and works an abdominal stretch while mocking Scala. He then starts working the arm, into a half straightjacket, but Scala counters out with knee strikes and Ohno stops that and Scala heads up top as Ohno argues with the ref and the high cross follows for 2. Ohno misses an elbow drop, Scala then counters the senton and hits clotheslines as the round ends.

Round 6: Scala attacks right away as the final round begins. He lays in strikes, but Ohno hits the Finlay roll for 2. Ohno lays in clubbing strikes, but Scala fires up until Ohno hits an elbow to the back of the head. Final minute now and Ohno picks him up on his shoulders but Scala gets the victory roll for 2. The crucifix follows for 2. Big boot by Ohno, but Scala gets a backslide for 2 as the match ends. Kassius Ohno defeated Sid Scala via decision (1-0) [***¼] I love asshole American Kassius Ohno talking shit and claiming to be the best British style wrestle even though he’s not British I thought that they played to the stipulation really well and that Scala was a rally great babyface here, but it also felt like a misplaced performance since he’s not a regular wrestler (unless that’s changing). I loved that they tried something different here, it’s risky because this style of match isn’t for everyone, and is something that has to be worked really well and has to be thought out, so not like the Impact Grand Championship. They did really well, and this was good, but the crowd really did it no favors a the Cardiff crowd, who were awesome for takeover, have been shit for the TV tapings.

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 51. On the show, the good brother, Jeremy Lambert, joins 411’s Larry Csonka as the guys will deliver a full breakdown of WWE Clash of Champions 2019, ponder if it’s time to pull the plug on Kofi’s title run, look at more fallout of the Anthem/AXS TV deal, and then take a look at Wednesday’s NXT show, which is the start of the two-hour era. The show is approximately 81-minutes long. * Intro

* WWE Clash of Champions Review: 4:45

* More Anthem/Impact/AXS Fallout: 48.15

* WWE King of The Ring Finals Predictions, NXT to Two Hours Debut Preview: 1:02:55 You can subscribe and listen to the 411 on Wrestling Podcast via the above player on Transistor, or on the following platforms: * iTunes

* Spotify

* Stitcher

* Google Play

– End scene.

– Thanks for reading.