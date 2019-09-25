Csonka’s NXT UK Review 9.25.19 (Ep. 62)

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Ligero defeated Oliver Carter @ 5:20 via pin [**¾]

– Nina Samuels defeated Dani Luna @ 5:50 via pin [**½]

– Noam Dar defeated Trent Seven @ 9:35 via DQ [***]

NXT UK is moving to Thursday’s at 3PM ET starting next week.

Oliver Carter vs. Ligero : Nice to see Ligero is still alive. They lock up, working into counters and Ligero gets a cradle for 2. Lock up again, Ligero picks up the pace but Carter counters the RANA and the cradle follows for 2, Ligero fires back with a knee strike, and follows with an octopus hold. Carter escapes, fires back and heads up top but Ligero cuts him off with the avalanche arm drag for 2. He grounds the action, Carter escapes and follows with strikes, kicks and an overhead toss. The rewind kick follows for 2. Ligero counters back and is cut off and Carter hits a lionsault for 2. Carter charges in and Ligero cuts him off with a monkey flip and slingshot stunner. The superkick follows and C4L finishes Carter. Ligero defeated Oliver Carter @ 5:20 via pin [**¾] This was a pretty good opener, with Oliver losing again after being hyped and not really impressing just yet.

– WALTER harasses some UK Performance Center trainees,

Tyler Bate Talks : Bate is here, making his first appearance since his loss in an epic to WALTER at Takeover: Cardiff. The fans love Bate and he thanks them. He comments on the loss to WALTER, which was one of the toughest nights of his career. He’s disappointed that he lost, and felt like he left the fans down. But as for his future in NXT UK, he’s far from finished as he has a lot of fight left. Jordan Devlin interrupts, and says Bate had an incredible performance, but he wasn’t impressed. Johnny Saint sidelined him, and then Bate failed miserably. Devlin says he’s the only man who can beat WALTER and is the one true ace. If he had the chance, he’d be champion now because he’s a man while Bate is only a boy. Bate says he will put Devlin on his ass, so Devlin backs off and leaves. I’m down for this match.

– We get a great Tegan Nox video package, highlighting her injury and recovery; she faces Kay Lee Ray next week.

Nina Samuels vs. Dani Luna : Luna is a local who trained under Mark Andrews. They lock up and Samuels works into counters until Luna starts working the arm. The hip toss follows and then catches the high cross and hits a back elbow for 2. Samuels trips her into the ropes and follows with ground and pound. Samuels follows with the perfect neck snap and covers for 2. The dropkick also connects for 2. Samuels lays in strikes and then grounds the action. Luna powers up and slams Samuels to the buckles and escapes. She follows with clotheslines and a bicycle kick. A rough looking suplex follows for 2. Samuels stuns her off the ropes, hits a high kick and slingshot splash for 2. Luna fires back, catches the high cross into a fall away slam for 2. She heads up top and leaps over Samuels who then cuts her off with a kick and the final act finishes it. Nina Samuels defeated Dani Luna @ 5:50 via pin [**½] This was solid overall with Luna showing some potential, but Samuels picking up the win in the end. Samuels is really great in everything outside of the ring, I hope that she can grow into a more complete in-ring performer.

– Piper Niven faces Isla Dawn next week.

Noam Dar vs. Trent Seven : Dar immediately backs off and stalls. He attacks the arm, bites Seven and they work to the ropes. Dar takes him down, but Seven counters to his feet and Dar trips him up but Seven hits a running cross body and slam. The senton follows for 2. Dar retreats to the ropes and then crotches Seven on the ropes, following with kicks and a clothesline off of the ropes. He mocks Seven and lays the boots to him. Dar dumps him, and then slams him off of the apron. Back in and Dar covers for 2. He follows with uppercuts, knee strikes, and covers for 2. Seven fires back, but Dar cuts him off with uppercuts. Seven counters the Tyler driver and lays in chops and a DDT. More chops follows, and the sidewinder suplex connects for 2. Seven then hits a suicide dive, back in and Seven heads up top and the senton misses. Seven counters the nova roller and the Seven star lariat gets 2. Seven looks for a burning hammer, but Dar rips at his mustache and follows with the running boot and northern lariat for 2. Dar takes Seven’s towel and wipes his pits and puts it in his tights until Seven hits the lariat. He follows with ground and pound, and is disqualified for kicking too much ass. Noam Dar defeated Trent Seven @ 9:35 via DQ [***] They had a good match, and worked well together until the disappointing finish; this feud must continue.

