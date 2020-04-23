Csonka’s NXT UK’s Most Brilliant: Tyler Bate vs. WALTER

– From NXT UK Takeover: Cardiff 2019: Champion WALTER defeated Tyler Bate @ 42:20 via pin [*****]

– Andy Shepherd hosts, setting up our match. Tyler’s mother comments on his career and dream to be a wrestler, while Trent Seven talks about how they met and Tyler’s raw potential at a young age. Tyler always wanted to make it with WWE, signed at 19 and had no clue what to expect with the UK brand. Seven says he, Bate. & Dunne carried the brand early on, but now WALTER & Imperium control things. We head to WALTER training, running on a dirt road, where he can focus on himself. He doesn’t like being in big cities, he doesn’t want to leave his home, He’s true to his roots and the sport he respects. Some thing Bate represents the new wrestling, but that’s not what his sport is about. No one in England looks like a believable man, Imperium makes them all look like little boys. People may want Bate as their champion, but he’s lost focus. Bate can do all the media and appearances, but they can’t find anyone to beat him. We head to training at the wXw academy, where he accepts no weakness. Tyler’s mom talks about what did to Bate prior to their match. Seven was upset about the attack and also being robbed of the tag team gold. We see footage of WALTER brutalizing Bate, while WALTER calls them all weak and that they couldn’t hang since they trained the wrong way. He took him out for weeks in just 10-seconds, and did the same to Seven. Bate’s mother is proud of what he’s become, Bate wanted to protect NXT UK from WALTER, and give the fans the champion they deserve.

– Before the match, WALTER says he knew what to expect from Bate. Bate admits he was scared to go one on one with WALTER, as he had beaten Dunne for the title. But he took the fight to him. They added in comments from Bate and WALTER throughout the match.

UK Champion WALTER vs. Tyler Bate : No Imperium with WALTER. They lock up and work to the ropes, Bate fires away with leg kicks and they circle. Bate looks to work the arm, they work to the ropes and Bate follows with more leg kicks. WALTER starts to overpower Bate, but Bate fires up and he follows with a back elbow. WALTER backs him off, they trade and WALTER grounds the action. Bate looks to power up, but WALTER drags him back down. Bate again tries to get back to his feet, does, but WALTER hits a shoulder tackle, Bate counters back and hits a slam and knocks WALTER to the floor. Dropkicks follow, but WALTER fights back and slams Bate to the buckles until Bate hits a RANA and follows with the suicide dive, but WALTER catches him and follows with chops and then the apron bomb. He slams him to the barricade, and then powerbombs him to the post. Bate gets checked on by medical, and he refuses help and will continue. He rolls back in and WALTER lays the boots to him. The slam follows, and then lays in kicks. Bate is down, WALTER dares him to fight so Bate fires back and gets kicked in the face. WALTER grounds the action, bate tries to rally but WALTER lays in kicks to keep him grounded. Clubbing strikes follow, bate fights off the sleeper and lays in strikes and then collapses trying to slam WALTER. WALTER follows with a crossface, but Bate makes the ropes. WALTER follows with clubbing strikes in the ropes, and Bate spills to the floor. He rolls back in and WALTER grounds him, maintaining control. bate tries to power up, but WALTER keeps him grounded and hits the seated splash for 2. WALTER follows with kicks, and then thunderous chops. He lays the boots to bate, just toying with his victim. Bate fires back, but WALTER follow with more corner chops and then bend him over the top buckle. To the apron they go, WALTER looks for a powerbomb, but Bate fights it off and WALTER follows with strikes until Bate hits an XPLODER to the floor! bate slam him to the barricade, rolls him back in and follows with a trio of leg drops. Bate follows with uppercuts, knee strikes and the flying uppercut is met with a chop. WALTER follows with the crab, and then transition to a liontamer. He then locks on the crossface, Bate struggles and crawls but WALTER follows with elbows and then about bends him in half until Bate makes the ropes. They fight over a suplex, chops from WALTER and bate then counters into a suplex. Hw follow with strikes, uppercuts, clotheslines, and the rolling Liger kick. The XPLODER follows and both men are down. Bate kips up and hits the running shooting star press for 2. The Tyler driver is countered, uppercuts by WALTER and they trade until WALTER counters the Tyler driver again. John Woooooooooo by WALTER but Bate counter the powerbomb into a code red for a GREAT near fall. Bate slowly heads up top and WALTER rolls to the apron. Bate follows with strikes from the top, WALTER follows him up and Bate teases a suplex to the floor but WALTER follows with clubbing strikes and chops. WALTER heads up top, but Bate cuts him off with a head butt and follows him up and snaps the fingers in an ode to Dunne. The avalanche XPLODER follows for another GREAT near fall. thy trade strikes from their knees, Bate then attacks the leg and is cut off with strikes from WALTER. Bate fires up with strikes, but is dropped with chops. but Bate says not today mate and keeps coming and hits bang and bop. WALTER fires back as they fight from the mat, back fist by Bate and WALTER now lays in a flurry until Bate attacks the knees until WALTER takes him out with a suplex for 2. Bate counters the powerbomb and hits the airplane spin. He takes WALTER up top and HITS THE BURNING HAMMER in an ode to Seven, but is slow to cover and WALTER rolls to the floor. Bate now follows with a suicide dive and then rolls back in and follows with the tope con hello! Back in and Bate hits the dead lift German for 2. The Tyler driver is countered into a northern lights but Bate powers up and hits it anyway and covers for a tremendous near fall. Bate follows with the spiral tap and that gets 2. bate follows with strikes, working over WALTER in the corner, and WALTER finally kicks his face off and locks in the choke. Bate fights and powers up with WALTER on his back, and slams him to the mat to escape. WALTER grabs the choke again, Bate again tries to fight out and kicks off the ropes and over. WALTER grabs the choke again, but Bate pulls him to the apron and follows with elbows until WALTER hits a chop and half and half suplex onto the apron. Back in and WALTER heads up top and the top rope splash only gets 2! The half and half follows and Bate again kicks out! WALTER is pissed, slaps Bate and the powerbomb gets 1! WALTER is fucking shocked. He follows with chops and a huge lariat to finally put Bate away. Champion WALTER defeated Tyler Bate @ 42:20 via pin [*****] They had a great angle coming into this match, and just kept it simple to play off of that. They did callbacks to the Bate injury angle, WALTER was the perfect bully bate an equally amazing resilient babyfaces. Bate with odes to Dunne & Seven, who WALTER brutalized and beat, were beautiful little touches that really added to the story and match as a whole. The work was absolutely top notch, the drama spectacular, and the crowd was amazing and added a ton to this. The closing stretch was scintillating, dramatic, and really out it over the top for me. This was everything I wanted and more as they delivered a certified MOTY contender.

– We close with Bate suggesting his preparation wasn’t good enough, despite being happy with the effort he put in. “What matters isn’t the loss, but the lesson learned.”

– Next week: NXT UK Hidden Gems, with Matt Riddle and Shayna Baszler.

