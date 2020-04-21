Csonka’s Retro ROH TV Review (1.07.12)  

Csonka’s ROH TV Review 1.07.20

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Proving Ground Match: TV Champion Jay Lethal defeated TJ Perkins @ 12:10 via pin [***½]

– Proving Ground Match: Champions Charlie Haas & Shelton Benjamin defeated The House of Truth (Michael Elgin & Roderick Strong)@ 16:02 via pin [***½]

– Follow all of my reviews at this link.

– I’m going back to some ROH 2012 TV as I wasn’t reviewing the product weekly at this time..

– Kevin Kelly & Jim Cornette kick off the show, and welcome us to the show, which will feature two proving ground matches. They are also on commentary.

– Jay Lethal & TJ Perkins comment on their match tonight, sharing mutual respect, while both promising to win the match.

TV Champion Jay Lethal vs. TJ Perkins : They lockup, working for position and to the ropes for the clean break. Lockup again, Jay overpowers him and starts going for covers. Perkins bridges up and they trade counters and Jay cuts him off with the backbreaker. The back suplex connects and that gets 2. Perkins counters the figure four, but Jay hits the back handspring elbow for 2. The cartwheel dropkick follows, but Perkins counters into the pendulum into a Gedo clutch for 2. Perkins follows with a leg drop, uppercuts and Jay fires back but as he heads up top gets crotched, into the tree of WHOA and the Perkins dropkick gets 2. Post break and Perkins has things grounded, but Jay powers up and takes him to the corner. He follows with chops, they trade and Perkins takes control with kicks. He grounds things once again, going to his submission game. Jay battles to escape. Superkick by Perkins and the suplex follows as both are down. Back to the feet, they trade and both are rocked until Jay dumps Perkins. Perkins cuts of the diver with a dropkick, and back in, Perkins hits the powerbomb for 2. he follows with a RANA and Jay counters and cradles him for 2. The lethal combo follows and Perkins kicks out at 2. Jay heads up top and the elbow drop eats feet. Jay counters the detonation kick and the lethal injection finishes it. TV Champion Jay Lethal defeated TJ Perkins @ 12:10 via pin [***½] While both men have dramatically improved since, this was really good with a strong layout, Perkins coming across as almost on Lethal’s level, but just coming up short on this night.

– We get some highlights from Southern Defiance, featuring the Briscoes, Eddie Edwards, & El Gererico in action.

– We then get highlights from Cole vs. Bennett from Southern Defiance.

– They interview Jack Connors, the GM of two local stations in SC, which aired ROH at the time.

– The champions and challengers comment ahead of tonight’s main event.

Tag Team Champions Charlie Haas & Shelton Benjamin vs. The House of Truth (Michael Elgin & Roderick Strong) : Truth Martini is at ringside. Shelton and Roddy begin, with Roddy attacking the injured ribs of Shelton. He follows with strikes, chops and Shelton fires back, takes over and he follows with chops and the corner splash for 2. Haas tags in and double teams follow for 2. Elgin tags in and follows with strikes, the trade tackles until Hass connects with the dropkick. He follows with strikes, Shelton tags back in and he’s quickly cut off with double teams. Elgin follows with the powerslam for 2. Post break and the challengers continue to isolate Shelton. Roddy takes over, working the ribs and covers for 2. Elgin follows with kicks, keeping Shelton grounded. The back suplex connects and that gets 2. The delayed suplex follows and once again, Elgin covers for 2. Elgin then works a bear hug, Shelton fights and delivers strikes, escapes and runs into a spinebuster for 2. Roddy takes over, continuing to focus on the ribs as Martini takes cheap shots. Shelton is dumped, slammed to the barricades and back in, Roddy covers for 2. He grounds the action. Shelton fights to his feet and Roddy hits the gut buster for 2. The stronghold follows, Shelton struggles to escape, and makes the ropes. Roddy delivers strikes, chops and Shelton counters the Gibson driver into a backdrop. Tag to Haas and he’s a Haas of fire, running wild on Elgin and starts throwing suplexes. Superkick by Shelton, Angle slam by Haas and Roddy makes the save. It breaks down, plancha by Roddy and they cut of Haas, following with double teams and they pick up a good near fall. The buckle bomb and sick kick connects for 2 as Shelton makes the save. Elgin follows with chops, Shelton counters into a DDT and a spin kick to Roddy. The AWA special connects, they take out Martini and crotch him on the ropes. Elgin attacks, hits the TKO and heads up top. Shelton pops up with the avalanche German and Haas pins Elgin. Champions Charlie Haas & Shelton Benjamin defeated The House of Truth (Michael Elgin & Roderick Strong)@ 16:02 via pin [***½] This was a really good, action filled match, with good tag psychology overall.

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 108. On the show, 411’s Larry Csonka & Steve Cook go retro, looking back to 2004 with reviews of WrestleMania XX, the Raw after, and WWE Backlash 2004 w/@VPenguin. The show is approximately 131-minutes long. * Intro

* WrestleMania XX Review: 6:20

* Reviewing The Raw The Night After: 49:25

* WWE Backlash 2004 Review w/Trent (@VPenguin) : 1:22:56 * iTunes

* Spotify

* Stitcher

* Google Play

– End Scene.

– Thanks for reading.