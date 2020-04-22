Csonka’s Retro ROH TV Review (1.14.12)  

Csonka’s ROH TV Review 1.14.20

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– 8-Man Elimination Tag: Charlie Haas, Shelton Benjamin, Eddie Edwards, & El Generico defeated The Briscoes, Michael Elgin, & Roderick Strong via pin

– I’m going back to some ROH 2012 TV as I wasn’t reviewing the product weekly at this time..

– Kevin Kelly & Jim Cornette are on commentary. They welcome us to the show, and we get pre-match comments from our competitors that will be featured in our one and only match, an 8-man elimination tag with a two-hour time limit, and the winners “splitting $10,000.”

Charlie Haas, Shelton Benjamin, Eddie Edwards, & El Generico vs. The Briscoes, Michael Elgin, & Roderick Strong : Truth Martini is at ringside. The first few moments are filled with quick clips as they work into the match a bit and the action looks really good. We jump to 15-mintes in as Roddy cuts off Generico. That allows the heels to isolate Generico. Lots of clipping here, Generico makes the comeback and it breaks down as the WGTT & the Briscoes brawl to the floor and the others follow. The stuff they are showing had a lively crowd that’s into this. From what they are showing, the action is flowing well and they are keeping the crowd. Lots of intensity and fun brawling here, as everyone pairs off. The action spills back into the ring and the faces have taken control. They start working into the eliminations, which seemingly happen quickly in the clipped format. Eddie gets the big ruin in the end, surviving to the end and winning with the final two eliminations.

The eliminations went like this:

-Mark Briscoe eliminates Shelton Benjamin

-Charlie Haas eliminates Mark Briscoe

-Roderick Strong eliminates Charlie Haas

-El Generico eliminates Jay Briscoe

-Michael Elgin eliminates El Generico

-Eddie Edwards eliminates Michael Elgin

-Eddie Edwards eliminates Roderick Strong

Charlie Haas, Shelton Benjamin, Eddie Edwards, & El Generico defeated The Briscoes, Michael Elgin, & Roderick Strong via pin This is extremely hard to judge as it’s massively clipped, we obviously don’t get the entire thing and it’s impossible to judge match flow, how they kept the crowd and just how everything unfolded. What they showed was certainly enjoyable, but I can’t fairly claim it’s good.

– End Scene.

– Thanks for reading.