Csonka’s Retro ROH TV Review (1.28.12)  

Csonka’s ROH TV Review 1.28.20

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Tommaso Ciampa defeated TJ Perkins @ 6:10 via pin [***]

– Michael Elgin defeated Grizzly Redwood @ 3:30 via pin [***]

– Davey Richards & Kyle O’Reilly defeated Caprice Coleman & Cedric Alexander @ 9:00 via submission [***½]

– Follow all of my reviews at this link.

– We open with highlights of Kevin Steen’s package piledriver filled path of destruction at Final Battle 2011, and his reinstatement.

– Kevin & Nigel are on commentary.

– We get a promo from Embassy Limited, with Prince Nana, RD Evans, & Ciampa.

Tommaso Ciampa vs. TJ Perkins : Ciampa has been undefeated for a year at this point. Nana & Evans are at ringside. Ciampa looks at attack out of the Code of Honor, but Perkins quickly fires back and takes control until Ciampa powders. Perkins follows with the wrecking ball dropkick. Back in and Perkins gets him in the tree of WHOA, Nana trips up Perkins as Ciampa attacks. He takes over, starts brutalizing Perkins and delivers a knee strike. He follows with another and to the floor, Ciampa slams him to the barricades. Back in and Ciampa covers for 2. He grounds things with elbow strikes, Perkins fires back with leg kicks and Perkins quickly grounds him into a crossface. He then delivers repeated knee strikes, until Perkins cuts him off with a dragon screw. The superkick follows, and the missile dropkick connects. Perkins follows with the sitout powerbomb for 2. Perkins cuts him off, drops the kneepad, delivers knee strikes and project Ciampa finishes it. Tommaso Ciampa defeated TJ Perkins @ 6:10 via pin [***] Ciampa, being undefeated for a year, demanded better competition and got some from Perkins here tonight as they had a good, spirited and entertaining opening match.

– We get a video profile on Grizzly Redwood, noting that he was born prematurely and wasn’t supposed to live past four-months.

– The House of Truth arrives as Martini offers Storm $500 for Elgin to take his place, or get his ass beat. he accepts and Martini says Redwood will wish he died at childbirth.

Michael Elgin vs. Grizzly Redwood : Redwood is all fired up, attacks and is quickly cut off. Elgin stars pummeling him and picks up near falls. Redwood counters back, locks on the sleeper and Elgin slams him to the mat. Redwood dumps him, Elgin catches the dive and just wrecks him into the barricade. Back in and Redwood keeps trying to fight back, but gets cut off as Elgin misses the senton. The RANA by Redwood follows and the straps are down as the face buster follows. Redwood follows with the tornado DDT for 2. Elgin ends him with the buckle bomb and Elgin bomb for the win. Michael Elgin defeated Grizzly Redwood @ 3:30 via pin [***] This was a really entertaining squash match that the crowd loved as Elgin looked like a beast while Grizzly Redwood was such a great, underdog babyface.

– We go inside ROH, looking at Steen’s win at Final Battle to get reinstated, and the destruction that followed post match. leaving Corino, Jacobs, & Generico all injured. Steen says he’s back on TV in one week, he’s unleashed and will bring unpredictability and fear. He and Cornette are more similar than different, although he’s not 100 years old and isn’t soft. He will win the ROH World Title and will call the shots. Cornette says the sky is falling now for ROH due to Steen. He calls Steen popular, but also a sociopath. Steen is returning but he will be there with a message for Steen that he won’t like. Some really good promo work here by Steen and Cornette.

-They recap the issues between Richards, Edwards, & O’Reilly. Edwards wanted out of Richards’ shadow, things escalated between he and O’Reilly because Edwards trained with Severn, claiming O’Reilly stooged him out to Richards. O’Reilly got between he and Richards and is jealous that he wasn’t an American Wolf; Richards sides with O’Reilly.

– Mike Bennett challenges Jay Lethal for the TV Title next week.

– The Young Bucks challenge the Briscoes for the tag titles at the 10th anniversary event.

Davey Richards & Kyle O’Reilly vs. Caprice Coleman & Cedric Alexander : Davey and Cedric begin, locking up and working into counters and ending in a standoff. Kyle tags in and Caprice joins him. locking up and Caprice hitting a tackle. Lyle cuts him off with a dropkick and covers for 2. He works wick tags with Davey, double teams follow until caprice battle back with a dropkick, dumps Kyle and follows with a moonsault too the floor. Davey attacks Cedric, Cedric cuts him off and he follows with a dive. Back in and double teams follow on Kyle for 2. Caprice and Kyle trade, jumping knee from Kyle, Davey joins in and they take control as they isolate Caprice until he runs them together, cuts them off but Kyle cuts off the tag. Caprice battles back, tags in Cedric and follows with the missile dropkick. He dumps Davey, enziguri to Kyle and the shotgun dropkick and dodon follows for 2. Cedric takes him up top, Davey makes the save and Cedric hits a poison RANA, RANA by Caprice and the Cedric frog splash gets 2. Double teams follows for 2 once again. Davey makes the save, it breaks down and Kyle trades with Cedric until the Regal-plex gets 2. The high/low follows but Cedric kicks out. Davey takes out Caprice and the guillotine and double stomp finishes Cedric as he taps. Davey Richards & Kyle O’Reilly defeated Caprice Coleman & Cedric Alexander @ 9:00 via submission [***½] Caprice & Cedric were such a good and fun team that I feel never got their due in ROH. Kyle is really good here, but it’s amazing how much better he has gotten since then. This was a really good, all action sprint styled main event with Caprice & Cedric delivering the goods, but coming up short once again.

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 110. On the show, 411’s Larry Csonka & Kevin Pantoja go retro, looking back on the wonderful Lucha Underground, and UltimaLucha I. Jerome Cusson joins to review Dark Side of the Ring: The Assassination of Dino Bravo. The show is approximately 122-minutes long. * Intro

* Lucha Underground 7.29.15 – Episode 38: UltimaLucha (Part One): 11:10

* Lucha Underground 8.05.15 – Episode 39: UltimaLucha (Part Two): 28:55

* Dark Side of the Ring: The Assassination of Dino Bravo Review: 1:18:53 * iTunes

* Spotify

* Stitcher

* Google Play

– End Scene.

– Thanks for reading.