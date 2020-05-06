Csonka’s Retro ROH TV Review (2.11.12)  

Csonka’s ROH TV Review 2.11.20

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Eddie Edwards defeated Kyle O’Reilly @ 13:00 via pin [***¾]

– Mike Mondo vs. Matt Taven went to a no contest @ 4:20 [NR]

– Non-Title $10,000 Challenge Match: The House of truth defeated Champions The Briscoes @ 11:00 via DQ [***¼]

– We open with highlights from last week’s show.

-We get comments from Eddie Edwards vs. Kyle O’Reilly, hyping up our opening match.

Eddie Edwards vs. Kyle O’Reilly : They lockup, working into counters as they work into a standoff. They work to the ground, scrambling for position and again end in a standoff. Eddie works a knuckle lock, follows with strikes as Kyle delivers kicks and work to the ropes. Kyle continues to throw kicks, knee strikes and a PK for 2. Eddie fires back with chops, dumps him and back in, heads up top, misses the double stomp and then gets an ankle lock as Davey arrives at ringside. Post break and Eddie keeps things grounded. Kyle battles back, they trade again and Kyle follows with the rolling butterfly suplexes and into an arm bar but Eddie makes the ropes. Eddie fires back, and they work the Dynamite Kid/Tiger Mask suplex spot to the floor. Eddie follows with chops, but Kyle moves and he knees the post. Kyle follows with dragon screws, and grounds things, targeting the leg until Eddie makes the ropes. Eddie fires back but Kyle transitions into an ankle lock. Cole arrives, rallying for Eddie as Eddie makes the ropes and dumps Kyle. Suicide dive by Eddie, back in and Eddie heads up top and the double stomp follows for 2. They trade strikes, lighting each other up and going crazy fists until Eddie hits the superkick. He follows with chops, back fists and that gets 2. Kyle counters into the Regalplex and that gets 2. Lariat by Eddie, but Kyle counters into a guillotine until Eddie cradles him for 2. They trade cradles and Eddie finally gets it. Eddie Edwards defeated Kyle O’Reilly @ 13:00 via pin [***¾] This was a very good, counter filled and hard-hitting match that had a good story going into it and that was amplified by Cole & Richards being at ringside. In 2012 Eddie was easily the superior perfumer, but as the years went on, he peaked and while still really good, Kyle ended up surpassing him.

– Post match, Eddie sets up Davey & Kyle vs. Eddie & Cole.

– It is announced that Corino will be doing commentary on ROH DVD releases, as he’s still recovering from Steen injuring him. This leads to footage of last week’s great Steen vs. Cornette promo segment.

Mike Mondo vs. Matt Taven : They lockup and work into counters and end in a standoff. Taven takes control with arm drags, Mondo cuts him off and follows with clotheslines as he celebrates. The dropkick follows for 2. He grounds things, Taven fights to his feet, and follows with the moonsault press for 2. Mondo trips him into the ropes, but Taven follows with a leg lariat for 2. They both miss high crosses as Steen arrives. He mocks these two for taking up his in ring time. He has no idea who Taven is, but says he looks good, a cutie pie just like Cornette likes. He lays out Taven with F-cinq. One for Mondo follows and Steen stands tall. Security arrives as Nigel holds back Corino. Mike Mondo vs. Matt Taven went to a no contest @ 4:20 [NR] The match was ok while it lasted, but it worked as an angle for Steen, who is coming off as a huge anti-hero star.

– We go Inside ROH, focusing on last week’s WGTT vs. Briscoes match. WGTT say they refuse to pay another fine, and tells Cornette to sue them. They want the tag tiles. Cornette says no one is above the law in ROH, and says Shelton is suspended until he pays up. The Briscoes comment and tell WGTT to get in line as they are focused on the Bucks at the 10th anniversary show. Added to that show is Ciampa vs. Lethal for the TV Title.

38.15 Champions The Briscoes vs. The House of Truth (Elgin & Strong) : After these four men were on the losing side of last month’s $10,000 All Stars tag match, both teams are putting up $5,000 in a winner’s take all match. Truth Martini is at ringside. Mark and Roddy begin working into counters until the House or Truth take early control. Jay makes the save , the Briscoes run wild and isolate Roddy as Mark scores with a suplex for 2. Jay in, follows with the dropkick and lays the boots to Roddy. Double teams follow, Roddy and Jay trade chops until Roddy finally cuts him off. Elgin in and hits the running powerslam for 2. mark blind tags in, they cut off Elgin and follow with double teams. Elgin fires back, Mark hits John Wooooooooo and follows with iconoclasm as Jay hits the frog splash for 2. Post break and the Briscoes maintain control, working quick tags, Mark hits head butts until Elgin cuts him off and tags in Roddy. He controls with chops, lighting up Mark and hits the jumping knee strike as double teams follow for 2. They pummel Mark in their corner. and the gut buster and lariat follows for 2. Enziguri by Roddy, he takes Mark up top and Mark fights him off, hits the enziguri and tags in Jay. Jay runs wild, hitting clotheslines and superkicks for a good near fall. Mark tags back in and he does the deal with the falcon arrow as froggy bow gets 2. Elgin makes the save, it breaks down and Jay gets dumped. Martini blinds him with powder, they isolate Mark, Jay gets a bat and attacks for the DQ. The House of truth defeated Champions The Briscoes @ 11:00 via DQ [***¼] This was a good main event, a lot of fun with everyone delivering, but I felt the finish was extremely flat.

– Post match, Jay continues his attack and Mark steals the $10,000 in checks.

