Csonka’s Reviews Free Matches With Bayley, Nikki Bella, KUSHIDA, & More

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– From WWE Fastlane 2015: Champion Nikki Bella defeated Paige @ 5:55 via [**]

– From WWE Fastlane 2017: Bayley defeated Charlotte @ 16:50 via pin [**¾]

– From ROH All-Star Extravaganza VIII: KUSHIDA, ACH and Jay White defeated The Briscoes & Toru Yano @ 14:18 via pin [***½]

Nikki Bella vs. Paige : Paige attacked early, showing the frustration from the bullshit she’s had to go through, which I appreciated. They had a back and forth match and they mostly worked well together. Nikki was able to stop the scorpion cross lock, sent Paige to the corner and then got a roll up and sorta had the tights for the pin. Champion Nikki Bella defeated Paige @ 5:55 via [**] Paige actually cared about losing as the Bellas celebrated. Unfortunately the ladies got no real time to do anything, which is a shame. They tried and this was ok.

RAW Women’s Championship Match: Charlotte Flair vs. Champion Bayley : Dana Brooke is out with Charlotte, but Charlotte sends her to the back. The first few minutes was filled with a very even back and forth, with both looking for pinning combos. Bayley started to pick up some momentum, but as they went to the floor, Charlotte cut her off with a clothesline and then took her back in the ring, delivering ground and pound. Charlotte then works the heat, delivering knees to the head and then using her rolling head scissors. Charlotte then talks shit, calling Bayley a cheater and asking where Banks is to help. Bayley got a quick hope spot, but was immediately cut off as Charlotte slammed her to the apron. Charlotte worked the dragon sleeper, but Bayley escapes as Charlotte begins to look frustrated. Charlotte up top now, MOONSAULT connects. She then hits a standing senton for the near fall. Charlotte then works over Bayley with chops, but Bayley hits the clothesline out of the corner. Bayley runs wild, working her over with strikes and then the stunner in the ropes. Corner elbows by Bayley and then the belly to back suplex for a near fall. Charlotte set up top now, into the tree of WHOA and Bayley lays the boots to her, Charlotte tries to pull herself up, and Bayley misses the corner elbow. Not good. Charlotte finally out of the ropes, Bayley up top and they battle on the apron in the corner, Charlotte stuns Bayley off the ropes and heads up top. Bayley stops that, follows her up and hits the RANA. Bayley up top, elbow drop connects, but Charlotte kicks out at 2. Charlotte then tosses Bayley to the floor, Bayley to the apron and eats a big boot from Charlotte. Back in and Charlotte hits natural selection for the near fall. Bayley kicks Charlotte to the floor to stop the figure four; Bayley to the apron and Charlotte slams her to the floor. Charlotte up top, but Banks runs out and they brawl. Bayley to belly on the floor as banks scampers away. Back in the ring, Charlotte rolls up Bayley with the tights and Banks distracts the ref. Bayley to belly again and Bayley retains. Champion Bayley defeated Charlotte @ 16:50 via pin [**¾] So the babyfaces essentially screwed Charlotte out of the title win here. As for the match, it was pretty good, but far from their best. It felt off a few times, including around that tree of WHOA spot; they’ve had better and are capable of way better as we have seen. This also felt like a poor way to end Charlotte’s streak, which should have been a bigger moment, instead, it was lost in the overbooked finish.

ROH Six-Man Tag Title Tournament Match: The Briscoes & Toru Yano vs. ACH, Jay White & KUSHIDA : They worked a fun back and forth, working through the various pairings. The Briscoes took control as Yano laughed and then cut off a turnbuckle as we got some dives by the others. They worked the heat on White for a bit, but White eventually sent Yano into the exposed buckle and got the hot tag to KUSHIDA. He ran wild on Yano and worked for an arm bar, but Yano got the ropes. Yano then got his hair pull spot and the Briscoes then worked the heat on KUSHIDA. KUSHIDA got some good hope spots and got a luke warm tag to ACH. He hit the run up dive to the floor, and then back in hit a pair of lariats on Mark and then hit a series of knee and kicks to Jay. This was a great run by ACH, leading to he, White and KUSHIDA triple team Mark and score a near fall as Yano made he save. It broke down, allowing the Briscoes to beat down White. KUSHIDA saved him from a Jay driller, but he was taken out and White ate the DVD and froggy bow, and White kicked out. Yano tagged in as all three worked over White. ACH and KUSHIDA made the save again, but got tossed. White then got to make the big comeback, KUSHIDA stopped the low blow, but Yano threw him into White and got a near fall off the roll up. White took out Yano, KUSHIDA dove to the floor and ACH hit the midnight star to pick up the win. This was a very good match and a ton of fun. White got a ton of run here, and I felt that the right team won as there is a ton of upside in the juniors team moving on.

