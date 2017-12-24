Csonka’s Reviews Free Matches With Dean Ambrose, TJP, Matt Riddle, & More

– From WWE Royal Rumble 2016: Champion Dean Ambrose defeated Kevin Owens @ 20:20 [****¼]

– From EVOLVE 69: Matt Riddle defeated TJ Perkins @ 13:20 via submission [****¼]

– From EVOLVE 61: TJP defeated Fred Yehi @ 13:55 via pin [****]

Last Man Standing Intercontinental Title Match: Champion Dean Ambrose vs. Kevin Owens : The crowd was hot for both guys during the announcement, which is a good thing. At the bell they charged and started to kick the shit out of each other, working the feel of the feud, which is what led us to this match. Ambrose sent Owens to the floor and hit a suicide dive, which caused Owens to roll onto the commentary table. He then made sure to roll onto Cole, pulling him down and patting him on the head while on the floor. I laughed, but it also works because Owens has been giving Cole shit forever. Owens put Ambrose through the barricade with the cannonball, and then beat on his with a kendo stick. We got chairs in the ring; Owens worked over Ambrose with shots to the gut and then had a seat and put his feet up as the ref counted on Ambrose. The chairs were used for general battery; Ambrose slammed Owens onto them and went for a dive but was caught and slammed to the apron and ten the step (repeatedly). Owens then brought in some tables, and stacked them on the floor. They fought up top and teased the table spot; Ambrose fought back and slammed a chair onto the heave of Owens (who wore it like a tie). Ambrose they started the big comeback, rights, chops and kicks. He countered the pop up powerbomb and hit dirty deeds. Owens survived the count, but Ambrose hit dirty deeds again (onto a chair this time) and the ref counted on Owens again. Ambrose would make it to his feet by rolling to the floor; Ambrose followed and pulled out another table. This led to Ambrose hitting the top rope elbow on Owens. Back in the ring we had another table set up, they battle don the roped and that led to Owens hitting the spinning Fisherman’s buster through the table. Both survived, leading to Ambrose eating the pop up powerbomb. When he survived that Owens worked him over with chairs and then made a platform with the chairs and laid Ambrose on them. Owens claimed for a moonsault, but Ambrose was able to get up and shove him off through the previously stacked tables. That was enough to finish off Owens, allowing Ambrose to retain. Champion Dean Ambrose defeated Kevin Owens @ 20:20 [****¼] This was an overall excellent opener, with a great crowd and these two finally delivering the match many had hoped for. It had some really good drama, and it delivered the spots and played well off of the hate that the two had built through out the feud. From a show opener standpoint, it’s a hot way to kick things off.

Matt Riddle vs. TJ Perkins : This is Perkins’ final Evolve match. They worked a nice back and forth mat wrestling, as both men were looking for early submissions. This was all nice and clean work, playing to the strengths of both guys. Perkins then did a sweet bridge spot, leading to a neck breaker and near fall. Riddle then went for the arm bar, but Perkins countered into a knee bar. Riddle got the ropes and bailed to the floor, where he ate a springboard dropkick. Back in, they did some counters and Riddle went for the springboard elbow, slipped, but recovered and hit it before connecting with a series of gut wrench suplexes. Riddle tried to take the heat, but Perkins quickly targeted the knee of Riddle and grounded him as he went to work to set up for that knee bar. He worked the Muta lock, effortlessly working the leg of Riddle here. Riddle tried to fight back as Perkins worked a hanging guillotine; he turned it into the fisherman’s buster for the double down. Riddle missed the springboard knee and Perkins caught him with a version of the gutcheck for the near fall. Riddle caught Perkins out for the corner and hit the jumping tombstone for a great near fall. Perkins tried to fight off the twister and did with elbows; Riddle is throwing kicks and dropping the selling of the leg. They traded a series of kicks and that led to the double down. Perkins got to his feet and missed the springboard dropkick, Perkins ht the toss up kick and then rolled into the knee bar, but Riddle rolled out and eventually transitioned into the twister, but Perkins escaped into the knee bar and Riddle was trapped center ring. He eventually rolled out and laid in hammer fists, and then caught Perkins again in the twister and Perkins had to tap.Matt Riddle defeated TJ Perkins @ 13:20 via submission [****¼] This was an overall great match with a tremendously well-done closing stretch. The only real criticism is Riddle dropping the selling down the stretch, had he kept that going this could have been excellent.

WWE Cruiserweight Classic Qualifier: TJP vs. Fred Yehi : Both men are part of the Catch Point stable. Nice start to the match with both guys going for quick pins, before TJP took control with some grappling. Yehi got pissed off, working some stomps, throws and then some rough grappling where instead of just doing holds, he was also punishing the joint targeted. Really nice and smooth work, as they battled back and forth with neither man able to score a definitive advantage early. Yehi finally cut off TJP, and started to grind on him with stomps and then a body scissors. Yehi does some great little things, never stagnant in there, doing things like keeping the hold but grinding an elbow into the ribs or neck of TJP. Since this was so ground based, the hope spots are different, for example instead of firing up with punches or something similar, TJP would counter grapple and look for a submission, only to be cantered back into another submission style hold. After a bit of that, they worked back to the feet where they traded strikes and went into a double down spot. They then picked up the pace well, with TJP hitting a series of rolling suplexes and then MISING the frog splash. Yehi quickly went into the koji clutch, the bell accidentally rang as TJP fought, and he made the ropes. Yehi hit a series of Germans, but TJP came back with a springboard dropkick. He then missed another, and Yehi scored a near fall off of that. They’ve built this very well, constantly intensifying the action and drama. TJP hit his version of the GTS, and then finished it with the 450. TJP defeated Fred Yehi @ 13:55 via pin [****] That was great, built well from opening bell to the finish, with great work from both men. Also of importance, they never overstayed their welcome. Yehi lost, but his stock continued to rise with the performance. Post match they shook hands and hugged, because Catch Point for life.

