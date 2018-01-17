Csonka’s Reviews Free Matches With Deonna Purrazzo, Jonathan Gresham, More

– From ROH – No DQ Match: Deonna Purrazzo defeated Karen Q @ 11:13 via submission [***½]

– From ROH: Jonathan Gresham defeated Josh Woods @ 6:54 via pin [**¾]

– From ROH – Women Of Honor Championship Tournament Qualifier: Jessie Brooks defeated Gabby Ortiz @ 4:50 via pin [*½]

No DQ Match: Deonna Purrazzo vs. Karen Q : These two started off training together and as friends, but when Karen came to ROH and beat Kelly Klein via countout, she changed her attitude, and started targeting Deonna, who was already established in the Women of Honor Ranks. It’s easily been the most consistent and well-done feud among the women, constantly escalating at just the right time leading to this No DQ match. Unfortunately it has existed under the radar, due to the women being isolated to Youtube. Madison Rayne is on commentary. The ladies win my heart right away, wearing jeans & t-shirts, because this is a NO DQ match. The only thing missing were bandanas around the legs and kneepads over the jeans. Purrazzo makes her entrance, and attacks Karen right away, setting the tone for the match instantly. They go all Frye vs. Takiyama, throwing wild strikes right away. Purrazzo follows with strikes and busts out a head scissors. Karen powders to the floor and Purrazzo follows with a cannonball off of the apron. She then slams Karen to the barricade, and Purrazzo grabs a chair. She sets Karen on it, and charges, but Karen cuts her off, catching her with a chair shot and then attacking with chits to the gut and back. Karen then misses a shot, hitting the post, and Purrazzo gets the chair back, Back in the ring and Purrazzo hits knee strikes and a Russian leg sweep for 2. Purrazzo now wedges the chair in the corner and they tease using it, but Karen sidesteps Purrazzo, sending her into the chair. Karen then chokes out Purrazzo, looking to inflict pain rather than win. The corner splash and XPLODER follows, as Karen maintains control. Karen teases a cover, but then lays in mounted strikes. She again chokes out Purrazzo, and now gets tape. She tapes Purrazzo to the ropes, lay in strikes and follows with a corner attack. Karen just pummels Purrazzo with strikes, and follows with a running boot. The ref looks to free Purrazzo, does and Purrazzo counters the running boot and connects with a powerbomb. They now trade strikes from their knees, and then the feet. Purrazzo fires up, gets the tape but Karen sends her to the floor. She follows with a high cross off the apron, and back in they go. Karen gets some old fashioned 80s heel baby powder, but Purrazzo counters and knocks it into the ref’s face. Purrazzo then hits a cutter, but the ref is blinded, and she gets a phantom pin. Purrazzo gets water to help the ref, but Karen gets a chair and hits a Samoan drop onto the chair for 2. She’s pissed. Karen again has the chair, misses and Purrazzo kicks it into her face, but Karen survives, kicking out. Purrazzo now has the chair, looking for revenge, and wraps it around the arm and Pillmanizes it, and locks in the arm bar and Karen taps. Deonna Purrazzo defeated Karen Q @ 11:13 via submission [***½] This was a very good match, with a good story, and providing a string ending to the feud (for now). I say for now because with the Women Of Honor Championship Tournament about to begin, it’s likely they could face off again. I thought that they did a string job of playing off of the established feud, keeping things intense and playing into the stipulation well, with out needlessly going overboard with it.

Jonathan Gresham vs. Josh Woods : Woods won the 2017 top prospect tournament; hasn’t been all that impressive, and the company hasn’t done much with him since that win. In my opinion Gresham is one of the more under appreciated workers today. This was a Final Battle pre-show match. They grapple to begin, working some slick exchanges and ending in a stand off. Back to the grappling, Gresham is so smooth here in his transitions, but Woods manages a cradle for 2. Woods gets a takedown, they work into a series of counters and Gresham starts attacking the arm. Woods goes to the power game, hits an overhead suplex, and then grounds Gresham, working a wristlock. Woods maintains control, but Gresham works slick counters, but Woods keeps control, working the arm. Nice work so far from both guys. Gresham finally counters out, hits a dropkick and boot. Gresham counters out of an arm bar, and crucifixes Woos for 2. The enziguri follows, but Woods counters a RANA into a sunset flip for 2. He follows with running knee strikes, and then hits bridging slam out of a roll up for 2. Woods follows with bridging gut wrench suplexes, but Gresham counters and they work into pinning combos. Gresham attacks the am, and then rolls into an O’Connor rolls for the win. Jonathan Gresham defeated Josh Woods @ 6:54 via pin [**¾] This was a pretty good little match here, worked in a completely different style, which I really appreciated. They still have no idea what to do with Woods right now, but working guys like Gresham is nothing but a good thing for him as their styles mesh well together and that led to him looking more confident than he had previously.

Women Of Honor Championship Tournament Qualifier: ‘Bonesaw’ Jessie Brooks vs. Gabby Ortiz : This is for a spot in the Women Of Honor Championship Tournament. Jessie Brooks has worked approximately 94 matches and trained at the Monster Factory according to the good brothers at Cagematch; they have nothing on Gabby Ortiz, but she comes from the ROH dojo and did get a chance to train with STARDOM. Brooks takes early control, working her power game. Ortiz hits a head scissors and a dropkick. To the floor they go with Ortiz hitting a high cross off of the apron. Ortiz heads up top, Brooks rolls in and catches the high cross, and follows with a sack of shit slam. Brooks follows with strikes, and then a suplex, covering for 2. Ortiz gets an octopus hold, but Brooks powers out and slams her to the mat. Brooks shoves her around; Ortiz fires back with strikes, kicks and a DDT for 2. Ortiz now heads up top, gets cut off and Brooks hits a running sitout powerbomb for a 2 count. Ortiz then manages a crucifix slam for 2. Brooks kills her with a lariat and puts her away with a tiger suplex. Jessie Brooks defeated Gabby Ortiz @ 4:50 via pin [*½] Brooks did pretty well here, coming off as the more confident and experienced performer. Ortiz wasn’t bad by any means, but showed her inexperience with really slow and hesitant offence, and some sluggish rope running and strikes. Not very good overall, but the right woman won.

