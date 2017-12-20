Csonka Reviews Free Matches With Mandy Leon, Jenny Rose, & More  

Csonka’s Reviews Free Matches With Mandy Leon, Jenny Rose, & More

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– From ROH Women of Honor: Sumi Sakai defeated Stacy Shadows @ 5:50 via pin [**]

– From ROH Women of Honor: Mandy Leon defeated Stella Grey @ 9:30 via submission [**¼]

– From ROH Women of Honor: Jenny Rose defeated Nikki Addams, Jessie Brooks, and Sumie Sakai @ 7:45 via pin [***]

Stacy Shadows vs. Sumi Sakai : Shadows is the larger performer, and looks to use her size early on, simply overpowering Sakai. Sakai manages a dropkick, Shadows spills to the floor and Sakai follows with a high cross to the floor. Back in they go, and Sakai hits a missile dropkick, covering for 2. Shadows has had enough of this bullshit, hits a clothesline and then lays the boots to Sakai. Shadows then chokes out Sakai in the ropes, and works an STF variation. The cover then gets 2. Shadows now climbs the ropes, but misses the Vader splash. Sakai fires up, hits dropkicks and takes Shadows down. The cover gets 2. Sakai looks for the fisherman’s buster, but Shadows counters out with a suplex, covering for 2. Sakai fights of the German, but Shadows follows with rights and a bicycle kick for a close near fall. Sakai cuts off a charge, and gets a roll up for the win. Sumi Sakai defeated Stacy Shadows @ 5:50 via pin [**] This was an ok little outing, with the ladies playing the size dynamic well, and the crowd solidly invested.

Mandy Leon vs. Stella Grey : Grey is one of the latest prospects from the ROH dojo. Commentary says that these to train together and know each other well. They work some basic back and forth, with some solid exchanges. They trade shoulder blocks, and Leon takes Grey down into a bridging pin for 2. They then trade pin attempts, Leon cuts off Grey with kicks, chops and head butts. Grey fights back, hitting a running cross body and then grounds the action. Leon takes control with kicks and chops in the corner, the clothesline follows and then a knee strike. Face washes follow and then charging knees. Grey hits a suplex and roll up for 2. Leon eats a boot, allowing Grey to lock in a head scissors in the ropes. She them trips up Leon, and they spill to the floor and trade strikes. Leon sends Grey to the barricade, and to the apron they go. Leon then hits an apron unprettier to take control as Grey is down on the floor. Grey beats the count and Leon hits a neck breaker for 2. Grey then rolls into a butterfly lock, but Leon escapes and gets a roll up for 2. Grey hits a DDT and bicycle kick, the elbow drop follows. Leon avoids the charge, they trade strikes and they trade clotheslines and Grey hits the spear for the double down. Leon hits an air raid crash across the knee for 2. Astral projection follows, and Leon locks in a sloppy Havana dream for the win. Mandy Leon defeated Stella Grey @ 9:30 via submission [**¼] This wasn’t bad, and they largely worked well together. Grey shows a lot of potential, but Leon’s limitations are still there, despite the fact that she’s pushed so much and even got to tour with STARDOM.

Nikki Addams vs. Jessie Brooks vs. Jenny Rose vs. Sumie Sakai : They all shake hands and it breaks down into a brawl. Addams hits a suicide dive and Sakai hits a high cross off the top onto all three. Back in and Sakai hits a missile dropkick on Addams for 2. They now trade strikes, and Addams hits a bicycle kick on Sakai, covering for 2. Sakai battles back with chops, but Rose and brooks tag in and they work back and forth, hitting shoulder blocks. Brooks takes Rose down, Rose hits a back elbow and that leads to a cover for 2. Brooks hits a northern lights suplex n Rose for 2. Rose avoids the charge, lays in forearms and Sakai tags in and they double team Brooks, and Rose breaks up the pin. Brooks hits Sakai with a powerslam for 2. Sakai hits a cradle for 2 and then works for an arm bar. Rose makes the save, hitting a double stomp off the ropes. Addams tags in, she and Brooks trade strikes and slaps. Addams follows with a dropkick, hits the corner boot, but Brooks hits a tiger suplex for a really god near fall. The cattle mutilation follows, Rose makes the save and locks in the Muta lock on Brooks. Brooks breaks it up and they work into a four-way submission spot. Sakai hits a fisherman’s neck breaker, Books hits a German but Rose takes out Brooks, but Addams hits the Michinoku driver on Rose for a good near fall. Rose hits a code breaker and spear, and then cradles Addams for the win. Jenny Rose defeated Nikki Addams, Jessie Brooks, and Sumie Sakai @ 7:45 via pin [***] This was a good match, with a friendly layout that allowed everyone to shine and a great pace that never allowed things to get slow. Even though she lost, Addams looked really good here and should be a strong addition to the division. This was one of the better women of honor matches (as of late) that didn’t involve Deonna Purrazzo.

