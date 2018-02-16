Csonka’s Reviews Free Matches With Randy Orton, The Bella Twins, & More  

Csonka’s Reviews Free Matches With The Bella twins, Paige, & More

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– From WWE Elimination Chamber 2015: Champion Nikki Bella defeated Naomi and Paige @ 8:25 via pin [½*]

– From WWE Royal Rumble 2015: The Bellas defeated Paige and Natalya @ 8:20 via pin [*½]

– From WWE Royal Rumble 2017: Randy Orton won the Royal Rumble match @ 62:25 [***]

WWE Divas Title Match: Champion Nikki Bella vs. Naomi vs. Paige : They did a lot of the two in, one out triple threat work here. They did a tower of doom spot that looked as if it murdered Paige, and were talking A LOT (calling spots), to where you could hear it. The agents need to watch the repeated spots, as we already saw a tower of doom in the opener. Naomi then tried a reverse RANA on Paige, which looked REALLY bad. Nikki won with the rack attack on Naomi. Champion Nikki Bella defeated Naomi and Paige @ 8:25 via pin [½*] This was not good. Paige was either selling really well on the floor post match or was legit hurt, judging by the work I’d say hurt. Nikki’s march to break AJ’s record continued here, which was the match’s only real purpose. You could tell that they worked hard and wanted to have a good match, but they failed here.

The Bellas vs. Paige and Natalya : They have been building the feud on TV with extremely short matches, and due to that, no one has really cared about it. Well that’s WWE booking women’s wrestling for you. The crowd, which was into the show thus far, started to entertain themselves with the OLE chant as Brie and Natalya tried something, it ended up ugly. They had a long heat segment on Natalya, and just as she was going to get the hot tag, Brie pulled Paige to the floor. Nikki hit the forearm and that was that. I will say that I liked that they got time and that they deviated from the basic tag formula, which really needs to be done more often. The Bellas isolated and dominated Natalya, picking up an easy win. The Bellas defeated Paige and Natalya @ 8:20 via pin [*½] Some may say it lacked drama, but I have no problem with the champion and her partner taking this in an extended squash. With that being said, the match just felt long in a bad way. The disinterested crowd didn’t help, and the other thing was that while they deviated from the basic formula (again appreciated), we just saw a match that saw the one partner not get to tag in or really get involved. Overall this was about on par with the opener, it wasn’t actively bad, but it was just there.

30-Man Royal Rumble Match : Cass is #1. Enzo killed some time with some promo work. #2 is Chris Jericho. After some back and forth, Cass hit a big boot and #3 was Kalisto. He rushed the ring, hit some lucha shit until Cass cut him off. Jericho brawled with Cass, #4 was Mojo Rawley. POUNCE to Kalisto. Jericho and Mojo double teamed Cass, but he fought them off.#5 was Jack Gallagher w/William III the umbrella. He used the umbrella until Jericho cut him off. Gallagher low blowed Jericho with the umbrella, Cass tossed Kalisto across the ring as this slowed. #6 was Mark Henry. He tossed Gallagher through the ropes, and then got to clean house. Gallagher jumped off the top with an open umbrella, and then got tossed by Henry. #7 was BRAUN. BRAUN beat on Kalisto and Mojo. BRAUN tossed Mojo, Cass and then flung Kalisto over the top onto Mojo and Cass. BRAUN and Henry did the big guy stand off, and BRAUN then eliminated Henry. #8 was Sami, who looked for revenge on BRAUN. Sami was all fired up, but BRAUN cut him off. BRAUN posted himself, Sami tried to eliminate him but BRAUN IS MAD and pummeled him. #9 is the Big Show. Jericho is chilling on the floor. These last two entrants made sense, due to recent interactions. Commentary also mentioned that BRAUN eliminated them both last year. Show goozled BRAUN and hit the chokeslam. Jericho in, KO shot by Show. BRAUN escapes a slam and he picks up Show, who slides off; BRAUN then dumped Show. #10 is Tye Dillinger! The crowd is so happy. He and Sami attacked BRAUN, trying to beat him down, but BRAUN suplexed then both. #11 was James Ellsworth, and he has to go face to face with BRAUN. Sami and Try almost eliminate BRAUN, but he hangs on and then pulls himself back in. BRAUN runs wild, and #12 is Ambrose. He and Ellsworth look to charge BRAUN, but Ambrose backs off and BRAUN fucking chokeslams Ellsworth to the floor. Ambrose, Sami and Tye all attack BRAUN, and #13 is Baron Corbin. Corbin joins the party, attacking BRAUN but BRAUN does the ROAR spot and tosses Tye. Everyone attacks BRAUN, Sami hits the helluva kick and then Corbin eliminates BRAUN. #14 is Kofi. We get some generic brawling and #15 is he Miz. He went right after Ambrose, hitting the Daniel Bryan kicks, Kofi did a spot where he went on top of the post and hung off of it. #16 was Sheamus. He got a short period to run wild, #17 was Big E. He spanked Miz’s ass, and then worked with Kofi to punish Miz. Sheamus and Corbin brawl, Jericho is hiding again, and #18 is Handsome Rusev. Rusev is wearing a mask (like an NBA player would wear) as commentary says he broke his nose on Raw last week. We’re filling up and slowing down, someone should arrive to clean some house soon. #19 is Cesaro. He hits the swing on Sami and Ambrose. He also gets it on Kofi, and then Big E. He also gets it on Corbin, grabs Sheamus and Sheamus begs off and Rusev breaks it up. #20 is Xavier Woods. He and Kofi worked over Sheamus, Big E hit his running splash an Cesaro made the save, looking to toss Big E. New Day triple teams Miz, and #21 is Bray Wyatt. Someone wake up uncle Jericho from his nap. Wyatt scares Woods and they brawl. LARIOTO by Wyatt levels Woods. #22 is Apollo Crews. We have to many people in here, they need to start thinning the herd, Sheamus and Cesaro toss New Day, and Jericho wakes up sneaks in and tosses Cesaro and Sheamus. That helps. #23 is randy Orton with his own theme music. RKOs to Rusev and Corbin. Sami then springboards into an RKO; Orton helps up Bray and they are working together for now. #24 is Ziggler. He runs wild with superkicks, and then DDTs Miz and Crews. More superkicks, he goes after Miz and then brawls with Ambrose. The crowd wants Goldberg. #25 is Luke Harper, he tosses Crews and then Bray has to separate he and Orton. Harper said FUCK YO FAMILY and attacked Bray. Harper looked to deliver sister Abigail to Bray, but Orton hit an RKO to make the save. #26 is Lesnar. Lesnar tosses Ambrose and Ziggler and then starts throwing suplexes and F5s around. Everyone is down but Lesnar, the crowd really wants Goldberg now. #27 is Enzo, he gonna die. Enzo hits the ring and dances like an idiot and Lesnar kills him with a lariat and then tosses him. #28 is Goldberg. SPEAR to Lesnar! And the clothesline eliminates Lesnar! Goldberg runs wild, spear to Corbin, jackhammer to Sami. Orton and Bray attack, but Goldberg spears them. Orton is down, favoring his knee. #29 is Undertaker. He teleports to the ring and goes face to face with Goldberg. The others attack, Goldberg tosses Rusev, Taker tosses Corbin and Taker eliminates Goldberg. Miz attacks taker along with Sami. Chokeslams by Taker on Miz and Sami. And #30 is…Roman Reigns. Reigns stares down Taker, they trade strikes center ring. Chokeslam by Taker, Taker fights off Orton and Bray and eliminates Miz and Sami. He almost eliminates Reigns, and then chokeslams Jericho; Reigns then eliminates Taker. He is not happy and Taker stares a hole in him. Down to Reigns, Jericho, Bray and Orton. Reigns goes after Jericho and eliminates him. Down to three. Orton and Bray attack Reigns, they beat him down and Orton hits the hangman’s DDT on Reigns. Bray grabs Reigns, Reigns fights both off and tosses Bray. Reigns goes for a spear, but runs into the RKO and then Orton eliminates him. Randy Orton wins @ 62:25 [***] I thought that this was a good, but far from great Rumble match. I thought that they did a great job with BRAUN, sneaky Jericho was fun, The Goldberg vs. Lesnar interaction was really great, as were the Goldberg vs. Taker interactions. I liked the Harper angle as well, But there was a really slow middle portion that pulled the match down. It was disappointing that they brought Reigns back in, but didn’t have him get revenge on BRAUN. The only surprise was Dillinger, which was fun but one thing I always love about the Rumble is surprise entries, and we didn’t get those this year. This was an overall good, but also a disappointing match that came off very flat to me.

– End scene.

– Thanks for reading.



“Byyyyyyyyyyyyyye Felicia.”

3 legend