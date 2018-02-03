Csonka’s Reviews Free Matches With The Revival, Deonna Purrazzo, & More

Champions The Revival vs. American Alpha : The Revival had high quality outings on the two shows leading into this and were really coming into their own; American Alpha had also been very good hading into the match. I can see why some younger fans may complain; they worked a formula, a southern tag style that many do not like, but they did it very well. I thought that the heat on Gable was well done, as the Revival have gotten that aspect down very well and make the most of their old school tag vibe that just works perfectly for them. They traded near falls late (Gable’s constant desperation pin attempts were great), it broke down and then American Alpha hit grand amplitude and won the titles. American Alpha defeated Champions The Revival @ 15:13 via pin to become the NEW Champions! [****] This was a great match with very strong work form all four, as they certainly made the most of their time. The crowd was with them and they wanted the title change so this was well received.

Women Of Honor Championship Tournament Qualifier: Stella Grey vs. Brandi Rhodes : Karen Q is on commentary. Grey is an ROH Dojo product, Brandi is Cody’s wife; she tries. This is a WOH title tournament qualifier. I think we all know how this is going. They work a slow opening stretch, Brandi looks to show off with a counter and kip up before they work really slow pinning counters. It’s really slow and awkward, and the best part is Karen Q mockingly clapping and praising Brandi. I get that they are both very inexperienced, but the lethargic pacing, breaks between moves and general hesitancy makes this being a tournament qualifier a questionable call, but it’s all about Brandi anyway. Some of the counters and transition spots are laughable bad. Brandi sprinkles in a sling blade and second rope dropkick to make you forget about the general bad work here. They exchange a couple of solid near falls down the stretch, and Brandi wins with the final cut. Post match, Karen mockingly claps for Brandi. Brandi Rhodes defeated Stella Grey @ 5:55 via pin [*] While not a complete dud, it was a bad match.

Madison Rayne vs. Deonna Purrazzo : Purrazzo is coming off of a big feud ending win over Karen Q. Purrazzo starts off by targeting the arm, leading to a nice back and for the opening stretch. Rayne, the veteran, stays a step ahead of Purrazzo, and starts working for pin attempts. Purrazzo finally starts putting offense together, attacking the arm and keeping good focus. Purrazzo is in complete control, but makes the mistake of missing a charge. Rayne takes control and picks up a couple of near falls. Rayne hits a cutter for another near fall, but is having some trouble on offense, due to the previous work on the arm. Purrazzo quickly locks on the arm bar, scoring the win. Deonna Purrazzo defeated Madison Rayne @ 6:10 via submission [**½] This was a rock solid little match, that I wish would have received a little more time to really develop. Purrazzo picks up another big win ahead of the title tournament, maintaining her momentum. I am really glad ROH is using Rayne, she’s a great veteran hand to have around, works hard and will be very valuable in working with the younger talents that need veteran leadership.

