Csonka’s Reviews Free NJPW Lion’s Break 2 Matches (Pt. 2)  

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– The matches have no commentary track, but it is a multi-camera shoot.

– These matches took place in November and just made it to Youtube; I have included the videos in the reviews for you.

Alex Coughlin vs. Aaron Solow : Coughlin grounds things right away, but Solow escapes. Coughlin grounds him again, and starts to work the arm. Solow counters out and takes control until Coughlin counters into a head scissors. Coughlin transitions to an arm bar, Solow rolls and Coughlin works into his guard. He controls with a side headlock, but Solow makes the ropes. Solow follows with ground and pound, but Coughlin fires back with chops and lays the boots to him. The hip toss follows for 2. They trade, Solow takes control and takes him down with strikes. Coughlin fires back, delivers chops and counters into a cradle for 2. Solow counters and rolls into a double stomp and that gets 2. Coughlin fights off a suplex, lays the boots to Solow and hits a slam for 2. The half crab follows, Solow fights and makes the ropes. Coughlin delivers clubbing strikes, chops and then uppercuts. Solow then counters into a cradle for the win. Aaron Solow defeated Alex Coughlin @ 6:45 via pin [**½] This was a solid little opener with some rough edges in terms of execution.

Barrett Brown & Misterioso vs. Logan Riegel & Sterling Riegel : Logan and Brown begin, locking up and working into counters as they pick up the pace and end in a standoff. Sterling and Misterioso tag in and lockup, Misterioso takes control as they trade shoulder tackles. They work into counters until Sterling hits a suplex. Logan in and double teams follow as the standing moonsault gets 2. They work quick tags, isolating Misterioso until Misterioso hits superkicks and covers for 2. Brown tags back in and follows with uppercuts an enziguri and basement dropkick for 2. The clothesline connects and that gets 2. Misterioso tags in and follows with kicks, a Finlay roll and moonsault for 2. Brown back in and Logan fights him off, and tags in Sterling. He runs wild on both, hits a neck breaker and suicide dive. Back in and sling blade gets 2 as it breaks down. Logan misses the senton, and Brown hits a half and half, and sliced bread for 2. Brown up top and the swanton misses. Misterioso in and he hits a high cross, superkick and powerslam. Sterling in, double teams follow and the tornado DDT gets the win. Logan Riegel & Sterling Riegel defeated Barrett Brown & Misterioso @ 8:08 via pin [***] This was a good and basic tag, with a good energy an surprising winners.

El Phantasmo vs. Clark Connors : Phantasmo stalls to begin, powdering to he floor for a stretch. He then offers a handshake, but Connors slaps him and takes him down. He out grapples him and Phantasmo calls time out. Phantasmo tries another handshake and of course attacks He showboats and Connor stakes him down, they work to the ropes and Phantasmo ants a test of strength. They lock it up and Phantasmo attacks with kicks, attacks the leg and grounds Connors. He then posts his knee and follows with a dropkick to the leg and covers for 1. He then stomps away at the arm, and then attacks the hand. The ropewalk with kicks follows until Connors slams him to the mat and follow with a powerslam. Phantasmo makes the ropes to fight off the crab, but Connors counters CR2 into the crab. He sits down deep, but Phantasmo fights and makes the ropes. They trade chops, Connors drops him and Phantasmo hides behind the ref; the dick punch and CR2 finishes it. El Phantasmo defeated Clark Connors @ 7:20 via pin [**¾] Phantasmo was such a proper dick here, playing his role very well. But while the match was really solid, Phantasmo shouldn’t have to do the dick punch to beat a lion. Yes, he’s a heel, but save it for the important matches.

Ryusuke Taguchi & Rocky Romero vs. El Desperdo & Kanemaru : Suzuki-gun gonna Suzuki-gun and attack before the bell. They dump Taguchi but he fights off Despy and Rocky hits a RANA on Kanemaru. He and Taguchi follow with double teams, Rocky calls the plays and Taguchi runs wild with clotheslines, blows up and calls timeout. Rocky to the ropes and Taguchi runs Kanemaru into his ass. They flip roles and Rocky meets Taguchi’s ass. They take out Rocky and Taguchi realizes he’s in trouble. They attack and beat him down, dump him and Kanemaru starts working over Rocky. Despy takes over, takes the eyes and grounds things. He follows with a camel clutch, Kanemaru tags in and he rakes the eyes and grounds Rocky. Off the ropes and Rocky fires back, but Kanemaru cuts him off. The big boot follows but Rocky hits a rewind kick. Tag to Taguchi, he runs wild with B triggers, heads up top and the flying ass attack gets 2. Hw now follows with rolling suplexes on Despy, and that gets 2. Bum a ye is countered by Kanemaru, Despy tags in and hits an atomic drop. Taguchi fires back, fakes him out and hits an ass attack. Rocky tags in, trades with espy and tries to run him into Taguchi’s ass. They tease the spot and Despy meets his ass. Bum a ye connects for 2 as Kanemaru makes the save. They dump him, Despy counters sliced bread but Rocky hits forever clotheslines until Kanemaru cuts him off, double teams follow and Taguchi makes the save. Despy hits rights but Rocky hits a RANA and cradle for 2. Whiskey mist by Kanemaru and Despy cradles Rocky for the win. Yoshinobu Kanemaru & El Desperado defeated Rocky Romero & Ryusuke Taguchi @ 10:43 via pin [***¼] This was a good and fun main event that the crowd enjoyed.

