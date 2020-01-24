Csonka’s Reviews Free NJPW Lion’s Break 2 Matches

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Alex Coughlin defeated Barrett Brown @ 6:50 via submission [**¾]

– Mysterioso & Aaron Solow defeated Sterling Reigel & Logan Reigel @ 9:20 via pin [***]

– Yoshinobu Kanemaru defeated Clark Connors @ 7:50 via pin [***¼]

– El Phantasmo & Taiji Ishimori defeated Ryusuke Taguchi & Rocky Romero @ 16:00 via pin [***]

– The matches have no commentary track, but it is a multi-camera shoot.

– These matches took place in November and just made it to Youtube; I have included the videos in the reviews for you.

Alex Coughlin vs. Barrett Brown : Brown is a 25 year old freelancer, and has had over 400 matches. Coughlin immediately grounds things and out grapples Brown until they end in a standoff. They trade shoulder tackles, Brown counters into a head scissors and follows with a dropkick. Coughlin quickly cuts him off, lays the boots to him and covers for 2. He works a kimura, follows with kicks and clubbing strikes. He then drops Brown with chops, follows with a shoulder tackle and covers for 2. Coughlin hits a slam for 2. Brown fires back, they trade and Brown takes control until Coughlin takes his soul with a chop. The gut wrench suplex follows for 2. Brown counters back into sliced bread and that gets 2. Up top and the high cross gets 2. Back up top and Coughlin counters the dropkick into a powerbomb and Tenzan style crab and then transitions into the regular crab for the win. Alex Coughlin defeated Barrett Brown @ 6:50 via submission [**¾] This was pretty good as Coughlin continues to look good and improve, and it was also fun watching him in a match where he got to take most of it and control things as opposed to the regular young lions role he traditionally plays.

Mysterioso & Aaron Solow vs. Sterling Reigel & Logan Reigel : Mysterioso and Sterling begin, with Mysterioso controlling until they work into a standoff. They work into counters until Solow cuts off Sterling and tags in for double teams. Logan joins in and Solow & Mysterioso get dumped. Planchas follow and back in, double teams to Solow follow for 2. Sterling takes control until Mysterioso cuts him off. He tags in and the powerslam follows. Mysterioso then hits a double jump moonsault for 2. To the corner and Mysterioso delivers chops. Solow back in and he follows with strikes. Sterling fires back, but Solow counters into a rolling double stomp for 2. Superkick by Sterling. Mysterioso is dumped but then cuts off the tag. Solow hits an XPLODER and Mysterioso tags in for double teams. He hits a rolling dropkick for 2. Sterling fires back, is quickly cut off with a big boot and Solow tags in, slaps him around until Sterling cradles him for 2. Logan finally tags in, runs wild and hits a blockbuster and dropkicks. Mysterioso attacks, gets dumped and Logan hits a neck breaker on Solow, Mysterioso cuts him off and they work up top as Mysterioso gets knocked to the mat. Logan misses a 450, backstabber by Mysterioso and that’s all. Mysterioso & Aaron Solow defeated Sterling Reigel & Logan Reigel @ 9:20 via pin [***] This was good. It was my first time seeing Mysterioso, and I enjoyed him while the Twins were a good underdog babyface and Solow was rock solid as always.

Yoshinobu Kanemaru vs. Clark Connors : Grumpy Kanemaru want no part of this bullshit and attacks right away. He kicks the shit out of Connors, dumps him and posts him. Back in and they trade, Kanemaru takes out the knee and grounds the action. He posts the knee of Connors and is in an absolutely miserable mood while doing so, so bad news for Connors. Back in and he rakes the eyes, and follows with a figure four. Connors makes the ropes, but Kanemaru keeps targeting the knee. He follows with a slam, stomps away at the knee but Connors fires back with chops. Kanemaru hits the running boot, but Connors counters a suplex and counters into a snap slam. He follows with repeated body slams, and covers for 2. Kanemaru fights off the crab, but Connors hits a spear for 2. The crab follows, but Kanemaru makes the ropes. Connors follows with chops until Kanemaru takes out his knee, hits an inverted DDT and covers for 2. Kanemaru takes out the knee again and the half crab follows and Connors has to tap. Yoshinobu Kanemaru defeated Clark Connors @ 7:50 via pin [***¼] Grumpy old Kanemaru kicking the shit out of young lions is always a good time, and Connors was really good here as well. The match was the basic grizzled and ruthless veteran vs. the upcoming lion stuff, but it all played very well and it was a good match.

El Phantasmo & Taiji Ishimori vs. Ryusuke Taguchi & Rocky Romero : The super coaches are over big here. Rocky and Ishimori begin as Ishimori stalls on the floor. Back in and they lockup, working into counters as Rocky takes early control. Lockup and they work to the ropes for a clean break. Ishimori attacks as Rocky dances, but Rocky levels him with strikes. Taguchi tags in but Ishimori runs and tags in Phantasmo. Phantasmo offers the handshake, so Taguchi makes him grabs his ass. Ishimori refuses to tag in, so Phantasmo rubs his hand in Taguchi’s face. Taguchi makes him run the ropes, Phantasmo turns it around and Taguchi blows up and falls onto Phantasmo with a head butt. They trade near falls and tumbleweed around the ring. Atomic drop by Taguchi, Rocky in and double teams follow. Taguchi calls the plays, more double teams follow until Phantasmo thumbs Taguchi’s ass and shoves his thumb in Taguchi’s mouth and covers for 2. Ishimori in and we get the back rake parade. Ishimori follows with a neck breaker for 2. More back rakes follow, as Phantasmo takes control. He now hits elbow strikes, Taguchi is placed in the tree of WHOA and the nut stomps follows. Phantasmo up top and drops down to stomp on Taguchi. He hits rolling suplexes until Taguchi counters into a suplex of his own. Tag to Rocky and he runs wild with RANAs on both. He then hits forever clotheslines, sliced bread and covers for 2. Taguchi back in and Phantasmo get ran into his ass as Rocky spikes him with a tornado DDT; bum a ye gets 2. It breaks down, Bullet Club makes the comeback as Ishimori and Phantasmo hits double superkicks for 2. Double teams follow as Rocky makes the save. He’s cut off, ass attack by Taguchi and Ishimori cuts him off with the back handspring kick. Taguchi counters bloody cross into an ankle lock, but Ishimori cradles him for 2. They trade pin attempts until Ishimori grabs the tights and cradles him for the win. El Phantasmo & Taiji Ishimori defeated Ryusuke Taguchi & Rocky Romero @ 16:00 via pin [***] This was a fun, playful, high comedy match that the crowd ate up with enough good work mixed in to make it a good match over all and more importantly a fun time.

