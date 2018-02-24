Csonka’s Reviews Free WOH Title Tournament Matches

– Women of Honor Title Tournament Match: Mandy Leon defeated Madison Rayne @ 9:16 via pin [**]

– Women of Honor Title Tournament Match: Brandi Rhodes defeated Karen Q @ 7:30 via pin [**]

– Women of Honor Title Tournament Match: Kelly Klein defeated Bonesaw Brooks @ 8:20 via pin [**¾]

– Women of Honor Title Tournament Match: Deonna Purrazzo defeated Holidead @ 6:26 via submission [**½]

Women of Honor Title Tournament Match: Mandy Leon vs. Madison Rayne : Deonna Purrazzo is on commentary. They lock up, work to the corner, and we get a clean break. Rayne works a side headlock, Leon counters, and hits a shoulder tackle. They work some back and forth, and trade arm drags into a standoff. Leon hits a snap mare, and strolling kick. The Henning neck snap follows. Rayne then gets a roll up for 2. Leon with a cradle for 2. Rayne then hits the spear. Post break, and Rayne hits a neck breaker for 2. They work into a double down, and trade strikes. Leon hits a flatliner into a koji clutch, but Rayne fights and makes the ropes. To the floor and Leon hits a PK and apron cannonball. Back in and Leon heads up top, and hits a missile dropkick for 2. Rayne hits a desperation cutter, covering for 2. Leon gets a roll up for 2. But Rayne battles back, hitting the Rayne drop, and that gets 2. Rayne heads up top and misses the high cross. Leon hits astral projection for the win. Mandy Leon defeated Madison Rayne @ 9:16 via pin [**] This was ok, but it was very obvious that Rayne was on a completely different level than Leon. The thing that held this back was what holds all Leon matches back, her slow and awkward offense that never appears like it could actually hurt in any way, and the fact that the work has very little flow and just meanders from spot to spot to spot.

Women of Honor Title Tournament Match: Brandi Rhodes vs. Karen Q : Karen attacks before the bell and lays in strikes on Brandi. Brandi hits an arm drag, and then lays in rough looking leg kicks. The dropkick follows. Karen quickly cuts her off and chokes her out in the ropes. The back handspring forearm follows and then the running boot. Karen now hits the XPLODER. Post break, and Karen hits the rolling senton and standing moonsault for 2. Karen heads up top and misses the frog splash. Brandi fires back with chops, hits an elbow and hits a sling blade for 2. She follows with an elbow, and misses a missile dropkick. Karen works the crab now, but Brandi makes the ropes. Karen now lays in chops & strike sin the corner, and Brandi does an up and over, and sells her leg. It was a trap and she rolls up Karen for the win. Brandi Rhodes defeated Karen Q @ 7:30 via pin [**] The match was ok, but had the wrong winner. Brandi moving on feels like it’s only because of Cody & because she’s on the WAGS: Atlanta show. Karen Q has been one of the best and most consistent women they have and having her lose here is completely foolish and robs us of a second round match between Tennille Dashwood & Karen Q. Poor booking, on par with Mandy Leon’s push.

Women of Honor Title Tournament Match: Kelly Klein vs. Bonesaw Brooks : Both look to work the power game right away, but end in a stalemate. They work into a series of shoulder tackles, but no one goes down. Klein fires up with a corner charge and knee strikes, but Brooks fires back and clotheslines her to the floor. Brooks then slam Klein to the barricades a few times to take control. Klein battles back and takes Brooks down with a clothesline. Back in and Klein follow up with corner strikes, and then a big boot. The cover gets 1. Brooks now fights off a suplex and hits knee strikes. She lays in some kicks, but then runs into a spine buster for 2. Brooks now lays in forearms, they trade center ring and Brooks now lays in chops and they go crazy fists. Klein works a guillotine, but Brooks tosses her away. The tiger suplex gets 2. Brooks now hits a German, but Klein hits one of her own. Klein now follows with a northern lights for 2. Brooks hits a fisherman’s suplex, and transitions into an arm bar. Klein escapes, and hits a DVD for 2. The knee strike follows for the win. Kelly Klein defeated Bonesaw Brooks @ 8:20 via pin [**¾] This was a pretty good, back and forth, and hard-hitting match. Brooks looked good here, giving Klein more of a fight than she expected, and this was entertaining.

Women of Honor Title Tournament Match: Deonna Purrazzo vs. Holidead : Purrazzo is rocking some new gear here. Holidead looks to over power Purrazzo to begin, so Purrazzo looks to out wrestle her. Purrazzo with the trip and into a side headlock. Back to the feet and Purrazzo picks up the pace and hits a running RANA. Holidead catches a high cross off of the apron and posts Purrazzo. Holidead lays in strikes, and hits the apron leg drop. Back in and Holidead covers for 2. Holidead follows with corner clotheslines. Purrazzo fires back with chops, but Holidead cuts her off with a suplex. She then locks on a pendulum, and slams Purrazzo to the mat. She attacks in the corner, misses a charge and posts herself. Purrazzo fires up with strikes, the knee lift sand Russian leg sweep for 2. Holidead now hits a spinebuster for 2. Purrazzo counters the dead drop but Holidead counters back and hits it, covering for 2. Holidead works a Canadian back breaker, but Purrazzo escapes and transitions into the arm bar, and Holidead taps. Deonna Purrazzo defeated Holidead @ 6:26 via submission [**½] This was a solid back and forth match, Holidead gave Purrazzo a good fight, but in the end, Purrazzo came out on top and advanced as she should have.

