Csonka’s Ring Warriors Review 10.13.18

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Desi Dorada & Nicole Savoy vs. Santana Garrett & Melissa Anderson @ 5:10 via pin [*½]

– Tarver, Kahagis, & Shigehiro Irie defeated The One Percent & Chris Bey @ 2:11 via pin [NR]

– The Hot Shots defeated The Slambinos @ 5:15 via pin [**]

– Ring Warriors Grand Championship Tournament Match: Jeff Cobb defeated Wes Briscoe @ 10:40 via pin [**½]

Desi Dorada & Nicole Savoy vs. Santana Garrett & Melissa Anderson : Danger Inc are at ringside. They distract the ref before the bell and beat down Garrett. Melissa Anderson arrives and makes the save. They Teddy Long this into a tag match. Savoy and Garrett to begin. Savoy immediately grounds the action, she and Dorada follow with double teams, but Garrett fights them off. Savoy cuts her off with kicks and starts attacking the arm. Dorada tags in and continues working the arm of Garrett. Savoy tags back in, continuing to work the arm and grounds Garrett. Savoy works an arm bar, tags in Dorada, but Garrett fights into a sleeper. Dorada fights, slams her way but Garrett finally makes the tag. Anderson runs wild, but is double teamed and cut off. Anderson hits clotheslines and dumps Dorada. Savoy hits a dropkick and that gets 2. Garrett takes out Dorada on the floor. Back in and Savoy has a cover, but the ref was distracted forever, turns around and then counts 3. Desi Dorada & Nicole Savoy vs. Santana Garrett & Melissa Anderson @ 5:10 via pin [*½] This was clunky and not very good. The finish was also horribly laid out and executed.

– Dontay Brown is here and is with Tarver & Kahagis. They have a 6-man tag tonight and he has a surprise.

Tarver, Kahagis, & Shigehiro Irie vs. The One Percent & Chris Bey : Irie attacks Nelson to begin, works him over and the heels work quick tags and isolate nelson. Nelson fights off Tarver with knee strikes and tags in Isaacs. He runs wild and dump Kahagis. Bey hits a moonsault to the floor but Irie kills him with a lariat for the win. Tarver, Kahagis, & Shigehiro Irie defeated The One Percent & Chris Bey @ 2:11 via pin [NR] This was a fine squash for Brown & Associates. Bey & The One Percenters show a lot of promise.

The Hot Shots vs. The Slambinos : These two teams have been part of short and rather bad no-matches/DQ finishes over the last few weeks. Riley in to begin, hitting arm drags on a Slambino. He sends the Slambino to he buckles, and follows with another arm drag. Stevens tags in and they work double teams and the cover gets 2. Stevens follows with arm drags, Riley tags back in and double teams follow. Riley misses the corner attack and gets dumped to the floor. Back in and the Slambinos take control and pick up a near fall. They follow with double teams, but we end up in a double down. Tag to Stevens, he runs wild and hits an axe kick. Riley back in, double teams follow and a clothesline/Russian leg sweep combo finish it. The Hot Shots defeated The Slambinos @ 5:15 via pin [**] This was ok, it was nice that we actually got a complete tag match for once. The Hot Shots, despite being older, slower, and bigger, are still a surprisingly ok tag team in 2018; The Slambinos have Disco Inferno.

– Next week, Luke Hawx vs. Austin Aries, Eli Drake vs. Alex Chamberlain in a Ring Warriors Grand Championship semifinal.

Jeff Cobb vs. Wes Briscoe : They lockup, Briscoe looks to work the arm, but Cobb takes him to the ropes. Cobb follows with shoulder tackles, but Briscoe cuts him off and starts working the arm again. Cobb takes things to the ground and starts outwrestling Briscoe. Cobb hits a slam, but then misses a charge and posts himself. Briscoe on the attack, focusing on the arm and grounds the action. Cobb escapes, fires up with strikes, and a dropkick. They work up top and Cobb looks for a superplex, and connects. Post break, and they are trading strikes from their knees, and Cobb then hits an overhead belly to belly. Cobb misses a charge and Briscoe hits the flatliner for 2. Briscoe charges and runs into a suplex from Cobb. Briscoe cuts him off with the hanging arm bar in the ropes, heads up top and the high cross is caught and Cobb hits tour of the islands for the win. Jeff Cobb defeated Wes Briscoe @ 10:40 via pin [**½] This was an overall solid match with a smart strategy from Briscoe and good finish. Cobb was on a completely different level than Briscoe, and it’s rather remarkable how poor a pro wrestler Briscoe is after all these years, almost nothing he does looks smooth or natural in anyway.

– Eli Drake vs. Alex Chamberlain takes place next week and the winner faces Jeff Cobb in the Ring Warriors Grand Championship Tournament finals.

