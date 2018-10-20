Csonka’s Ring Warriors Review 10.20.18

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Wes Brisco defeated Martin Casaus and Alex Hammerstone @ 7:44 via submission [**½]

– Luke Hawx defeated Austin Aries @ 13:35 via countout [***]

– Ring Warriors Grand Championship Tournament Match: Eli Drake vs. Alex Chamberlain @ 15:20 via pin [**½]

Martin Casaus vs. Wes Brisco vs. Alex Hammerstone : All three men were in the championship tournament, obviously failing to win it. Casaus and Hammerstone attack Brisco to begin, beating him down in the corner. Double teams follow and now Hammerstone and Casaus fight over who gets to make the pin. They brawl, trading strikes, and work into a double down. Casaus bites his hand now, and then follows with a dropkick for 2. Brisco is taking a nap, which is likely for the best. Hammerstone starts hitting suplexes on Casaus and covers for 2. Casaus fires back hits a curb stomp and that gets 2. Casaus heads up top, but Hammerstone cuts him off and follows him up. Brisco is back and we get a tower of doom. Everyone is down. Brisco now fires up with clotheslines, dumps Hammerstone, and the Brisco bomb gets 2 on Casaus as Hammerstone takes out the ref. They all brawl to the floor, Casaus gets the ring bell and attacks Hammerstone’s knee. Casaus rolls the ref back in but Brisco cuts him off. Back in and Brisco locks on the figure four on Hammerstone and he taps. Wes Brisco defeated Martin Casaus and Alex Hammerstone @ 7:44 via submission [**½] This was a perfectly solid match that really should have been Martin Casaus vs. Alex Hammerstone since it was mainly all them anyway, with Brisco adding absolutely nothing to the match (he’s really bad), so of course he picks up the win. At least the Martin Casaus vs. Alex Hammerstone feud s promising.

– Aries doesn’t bring out his titles, but says Hawx doesn’t deserve a title shot or to even look at them. Fitting since he just dropped the title.

Austin Aries vs. Luke Hawx : They work into some back and forth, Aries takes early control and hits a basement dropkick. Hawx looks to ground things and then follows with a dropkick. They trade strikes, Hawx looks for a powerslam but Aries slips out, flies in with a high cross and gets caught. Hawx hits back breakers, and they spill to the floor, where they brawl. Hawx whips Aries into the apron. Back in and Aries stuns Hawx off the ropes and hits a neck breaker. Post break, and Aries lays the boots to Hawx and chokes him out in the corner; the suplex follows for 2. Aries tries to keep things grounded, but Hawx battles back and hits a spin kick for 2. Aries cuts him off, but Hawx counters the corner dropkick and hits a shoulder breaker. Aries now counters into last chancery, but Hawx makes the ropes. Aries grabs the grand championship and argues with the ref, allowing Hawx to roil him up for 2. Hawx hits back breakers and the running powerslam for 2 as Aries makes the ropes. They work to the apron, but Aries hits an apron DVD. Aries argues with Vince the ring crew guy he beat weeks ago and that allows Hawx to win via countout. Luke Hawx defeated Austin Aries @ 13:35 via countout [***] This was a good wrestling match that played into their established feud well, but had absolutely no heat and a flat finish.

– Aries kicks the shit out of Vince, and Chis Bey tries to make the save. He fails so Hawx saves him and Aries runs away.

Ring Warriors Grand Championship Tournament Match: Eli Drake vs. Alex Chamberlain : When they are in the ring together, Chamberlain comes of as a younger and less charismatic Drake. They stall to begin, and then finally lock up and Chamberlain takes Drake down. Drake counters out, and follows with elbow strikes until Chamberlain hits a hip toss. Drake fires back with a shoulder tackle but Chamberlain hits arm drags and grounds things. Post break, and Chamberlain hits a belly to back suplex for 2. Drake cuts him off and hits a stun gun. The catapult follows and Drake now works over Chamberlain on the apron. Back in and Chamberlain fires back but Drake hits a neck breaker for 2. He grounds the action, Chamberlain starts to fade, but fires up and escapes only to run into the pop up powerslam for 2. Drake dumps him and they work to the floor. Drake hits on Miss International, who has a thing for Chamberlain, so Chamberlain attacks and back in the ring, Drake lays the boots to him. Chamberlain fights back but gets stunned off the ropes. Drake up top and leaps into a big right by Chamberlain. Clotheslines follow, and the back breaker gets 2. The spinebuster follows for 2. Chamberlain now heads up top, Drake pops up and hits a superplex. The gravy train follows for the win. Eli Drake vs. Alex Chamberlain @ 15:20 via pin [**½] This was a solid but unspectacular match, with no drama or heat. It was fine.

– Eli Drake will move on to face Jeff Cobb in the finals.

– End scene.

