Csonka’s ROH Best in The World Preview

Today, I am going to discuss and preview tonight's ROH Best in The World event. This is the latest big event/PPV from the company.

Sumie Sakai, Jenny Rose, Mayu Iwatani, and Tenille Dashwood vs. Kelly Klein, Kagetsu, Hana Kimura, and Hazuk : I am of two minds on this match. One, I find it pathetic that they created the women’s championship over Mania weekend and have done exactly jack and shit with it in terms of building up viable feuds for Sakai heading into one of the company’s biggest events. But on the other hand, I get Iwatani, Kagetsu, Hana Kimura, and Hazuk all in one match, which should exponentially make the match quality better than anything else ROH would have booked for the women. Ihave high hopes for this to be a lot of fun; i’ll go with team Klein. WINNER: Kelly Klein, Kagetsu, Hana Kimura, and Hazuk

Austin Aries vs. Kenny King : ROH was subtly laying the groundwork for this match by having King using the last chancery for months ahead of Aries’ surprise appearance. Aries returned with the goal of winning the ROH TV title, the only ROH title he never won to play into his belt collector gimmick. But when he failed, he turned on long time friend King, setting up this match. Both guys are obviously talented, and are capable of a great match, so this could be a sleeper on the card, which has a lot of potential to deliver overall. The question is, who wins. On one hand, Aries isn’t signed anywhere and is a real free agent, but he’s also the Impact World Champion, so there may be some politics at play. But King is the one sticking around, working full time in ROH. With Aries being a free agent, this may be the first match in a feud, and if that is the case, I can see him picking up a shitty heel win here. WINNER: Austin Aries

Jay Lethal vs. KUSHIDA : Since losing his world title match against Castle, Lethal has been on a quest to defeat everyone he has loses against in recent memory. He has successfully run that gauntlet, getting both revenge and momentum against all but one man, and now comes face to face with that man, a man that he is 1-1 against in ROH action, KUSHIDA. Both guys are really great performers, and as long as they get 12-15 minutes to work with and no bullshit involved, I can easily see this being a great match and one of the best on the show. The story here is of course Lethal getting back on track to become a title contender so that he is more than a gatekeeper for the heavyweights, and with Castle being injured and either Cody or Marty winning the title, having Lethal as a possible next man up to challenge is a great thing to have since he has history and wins over both of them WINNER: Jay Lethal

Bully Ray vs. Flip Gordon : When this Bully Ray angle started, everyone wanted to jump on me for not liking it, telling me to “let it play out” and that it’s genuine heel heat and that in the end he’ll do the right thing and put over Cheeseburger after murdering him several times. It’s go away heat, he’s assassinated Burger repeatedly, and now they have fully transitioned the feud to Bully Ray vs. Flip Gordon for the PPV. I don’t blame them as Flip has more upside and Burger is more of a cult figure, but the feud wasn’t going to be about putting Burger over, and some people have to realize that letting it play out doesn’t mean that it will work out well or how you want. I have concerns about the match. First of all, Bully has been very limited since his “return to action” and is back to being a big guy. Secondly. I also fear that they will keep this “Bully vs. the New Generation” going long past its expiration date, which means giving Flip the loss and derailing him again. They have been too hot and cold with Flip, every time you think they are behind him and he’ll become a player, he’s busted back down and made into a role-player, when he’s over and could be more. Flip shoals win and send Bully away for good. WINNER: Flip Gordon

TV TITLE STREET FIGHT MATCH: Adam Page vs. Champion Punishment Martinez : The Adam Page vs. Punishment Martinez feud has been ongoing for months, with several teases of them facing off, but due to page being injured, they constantly had to delay things by doing pre-match attacks in order to string things along. While it may have been a turn off for may feuds, it has only added to the heat for the feud and made this an anticipated match. Both men have historically stepped up and delivered on PPV, and I expect the same here because while this is billed as a regular singles match, I anticipated it breaking down into a wild anything goes style brawl, which would allow them some smoke and mirrors, but would also play into the heated nature of the feud. And then ROH not only made it for the TV Title but made it a street fights, which is perfect for these guys as they have traditionally delivered on PPV in stipulation matches. ROH is high on both guys and I am really looking forward to this one, but with Page off to compete in the G1, the champion retains here. WINNER: Punishment Martinez

ROH Six Man Tag Team Title Match: Champions The Kingdom (Taven, Vinny, O’Ryan) vs. LIJ (EVIL, BUSHI, SANADA) : The six-man championships have taken an entirely new direction with the tile change, and SoCal Uncensored being dethroned. SoCal Uncensored having the titles felt like an important part to the Daniels/Kaz angle of them being one at Final Battle when their contracts ran out. But with SoCal Uncensored having the titles, they had power and a bargaining chip against ROH. But when Castle couldn’t compete against Taven, the Kingdom worked their way into a title match, and stole the titles. The Kingdom is now in the position of power, and has still been teasing Taven going after the ROH grand Slam. They face off with NJPW’s LIJ here, who are former NJPW trios champions, so on paper they are certainly strong challengers. LIJ will be over, and are of course a good team, but there maybe a lack of drama around the potential title change, which may hurt the match. I will say that there is a chance of a title change if they can pull off a rematch at the NJPW Cow Palace show (but with that card fully announced and complete, I doubt it), as ROH is always involved in their US shows, and it wouldn’t be a bad plan as the relationship continues. If that’s not the plan, it should be a shenanigan-filled win for the Kingdom as they retain. WINNERS: Champions The Kingdom

ROH Tag Team Title Match: Champions The Briscoes vs. The Young Bucks : The ROH tag team division has undergone quite a change in 2018. The Machineguns fell to the Briscoes, and then fell into a funk, making them question their future as a team. The Best Friends are out of the picture due to Trent’s injury, Coast to Coast looked primed for a big babyface push, but that was cut off due to Ali’s injury. With that being the case, ROH almost had no choice but to go to the Bucks for a big time PPV match. You can’t blame them, the Bucks have continually been delivering the best matches on almost every ROH show, and they have history with the Briscoes and also insanely popular. The Briscoes have been champions since the 16th anniversary show in March, and have been quality heel champions during the run. But with the reign at only around 110 days, it feels a bit too soon to end it. But the Bucks are on a roll; drawing houses, delivering great matches, and are of course, madly over. Plus they just won the IWGP tag team titles, they are the hot hand, and while I think they should win, I (unfortunately) think that the champions retain. WINNERS: The Briscoes

ROH World Title Match: Champion Dalton Castle vs. Cody vs. Marty Scurll : Unless ROH is playing some elaborate work with Dalton Castle, the reports are that he is very banged up with numerous injuries, most notably his back. If this is, in fact, the case, they absolutely have to take the title off of him here. He can’t make all of his bookings, they have had to change several cards, and to be honest with you, his title run hasn’t been very good outside of the excellent match with Jay Lethal; it’s just been there. The question is, who do you put it on? Cody is seemingly the easy choice, he’s the former champion, and love or hate his ring work, he’s a star and drew well as the champion for the company. You also have the big All In match with Aldis, which if Cody is champion, will become a title vs. title match. He’s the obvious and quite frankly the easy call to go with. But then you have Marty Scurll. Scurll is over big time with the ROH audience, is a fresh name as champion, and outside of the overbooked tile match with Castle that I really did not like at all, has been having a great 2018 in the ring. Plus him winning causes an interesting dynamic with Cody, as they had argued over who deserved the title shot, which led to issues between them. How would Cody react to “his underling” coming out on top and taking the title he believes is his? The good news is that with castle injured, ROH has two viable options in Cody & Marty. I’d love ROH to go for the outside of the box move and give Marty a run with the title, but I think they will play it safe and go back to Cody, which makes sense for their business model. WINNER: Cody

