Csonka’s ROH Death Before Dishonor: Fallout 2019 Preview

Top Prospect Tournament Finals: Austin Gunn vs. Dak Draper : The Top Prospect Tournament has allegedly existed this year, mostly on Youtube and mostly being ok with no one getting a chance to really stand out. But I do think that Austin Gunn vs. Dak Draper is a good final as there will be an established heel/face dynamic and both guys show a lot of potential. I have no idea how much the winner will even get featured on ROH shows outside of their mandatory TV Title shot for winning, but I think Austin Gunn takes the win. WINNER: Austin Gunn

Rhett Titus vs. PJ Black : Ina time when ROH has no buzz, a lack of stars, and an amazingly low profile, part of the solution is to continue to try and make Kenny King something and also use King to kick into gear the Rhett Titus restoration project. I am sure that Rhett Titus is a really nice guy who’s just trying to make a living and support his family, but he’s bland and boring as both a character and an in ring performer. I appreciate the effort and story, but I just feel that it’s time that you could invest in performers with actual star potential. He should win here, because Black is fine, but just a guy who fills the mid-card with solid to good efforts, and thankfully is never bad. WINNER: Rhett Titus

Jeff Cobb, Marty Scurll, Josh Woods, & Brian Johnson vs. Jay Briscoe, Joe Hendry, Cheeseburger, & Silas Young : This is the special Vegas wild card match, where the teams were allegedly picked at random, and likely after Joe Koff sniffed a lot of glue before his recent defenses of the Women of Honor and Matt Taven. I have absolutely no idea what this match is supposed to be or what it’s supposed to accomplish other than getting bodies on the show and some of the bigger names a light night of action for a random TV main event. That no one will see. WINNER: Fuck if I really know, but I’ll go with Jeff Cobb, Marty Scurll, Josh Woods, & Brian Johnson

Rush & Dragon Lee vs. PCO & Brody King : This is fucking tasty on paper, Rush & Dragon Lee are awesome and had a banger with the Briscoes earlier this year (a match that they won), while PCO & Brody King have been extremely consistent and have been part of many of ROH’s best matches this year. This one likely gets crazy, with PCO & Brody using an insane and/hardcore/wild high risk style while Rush & Lee will bring the lucha style crazy. With the talent involve here, this one has show stealing potential. I think the brothers pick up the win here, and that it hopefully leads to a rematch with the Briscoes sooner rather than later. WINNER: Rush & Dragon Lee

#1 Contender’s Tournament Match: Dalton Castle vs. Mark Haskins : And now we move onto the first of two tournament matches, which I think could be a bit problematic. On one side we have Mark Haskins, who has overcome Lifeblood’s lackluster booking with consistently good to great performances in the ring in both tag team and singles matches. Haskins was someone I hoped ROH would pick up after he delivered during last year’s UK tour, and has delivered throughout 2019. And then we have former ROH Champion Dalton Castle, who is getting by on his charisma because he obviously came back way too early from his various injury issues, and when it comes to his in ring performances, largely comes off as a shell of his former self. Castle recently started a feud with Joe Hendry, and also recently cost Hendry a match, so that feud will likely continue and I can see Hendry somehow costing him this match so that the feud continues. WINNER: Mark Haskins

#1 Contender’s Tournament Match: Jay Lethal vs. Bandido : I absolutely love this match, and feel that it has show stealing potential. Jay Lethal is one of the biggest stars in ROH history, a multiple time champion, and has a huge portfolio of great matches. Bandido was one of the best signings that ROH made this year, and despite the lackluster booking of Lifeblood, has overcome and has put on a ton of great performances and is the kind of guy that ROH needs to get behind. Jay Lethal is always a safe bet to win a match like this and to be a world title contender, but he also feels a bit too been there and done that. I wouldn’t be surprised to see Lethal win this, because he’s a proven commodity. Bandido is the hotter and fresher hand here, has picked up big wins in the past and a win over Lethal will only further legitimize him on the way to a possible world title shot, so I am going Bandido here. WINNER: Bandido

