Csonka’s ROH Global Wars 2018 – Toronto Preview

WELCOME back to column time with Larry! Today, I am going to discuss and preview the ROH Global Wars 2018 – Toronto event. The show will see the stars of ROH & NJPW competing and feature ROH Champion Jay Lethal vs. Kenny King and much more. Today, I will give my predictions, and break down the show match by match.

Jonathan Gresham vs. Flip Gordon : On the surface, this looks like a complete styles clash. Gresham is painted as grappler, while Flip is well, a flippy boy. But I think that it’s important to remember that Flip has grown s a performer this year, and Gresham is an extremely well rounded junior that can work with anyone and adapt to any style. And it’s due to that I see this being a good and fun match. Hopefully this match is a Bully Ray free zone, as Flip could use a quality win ahead of his clash with Bully Ray. WINNER: Flip Gordon

Christopher Daniels vs. Matt Taven : Matt Taven seems destined for an ROH World Title shot, while Christopher Daniels is on the clock, looking for a way to keep himself employed when his contract runs out. Joe Koff has stated that he will not renew he and Kaz’s contracts at the end of the year, but as of now, Kaz is safe as he holds half of the tag titles. Christopher Daniels was injured before that match and Scorpio Sky took his place and helping to win the titles. Daniels is out in the cold, losing title opportunities at the sea of Honor tournament and Survival of The Fittest. Daniels is desperate, and not only needs wins, but needs to find away to get into a title match so that he can potentially win some gold before the end of the year. But beating Taven is no easy deal, and the Kingdom is always lurking around, and under, the ring and more than ready to help. I think Taven wins, and am curious to see what they do with Daniels as his time run out. WINNER: Matt Taven

Adam Page vs. Chuckie T : This is a welcomed edition to the card, as I like both guys. Page has been having a quality 2018 and really grew as a performer and had some absolutely great matches. Chuckie T is an extremely fun performer and steps his game up when he gets the rare opportunity for an ROH/NJPW singles match. Looking at the lineups for the tour, it feels that Page will be taking losses in tag matches with Cody and against Naito, which makes this match on the final night of the tour designed to get him a win to close things out on a positive note. I expect a good, fun, and competitive match here, but Page should and needs to win here. WINNER: Adam Page

The Briscoes vs. EVIL & SANADA : This one is a hard one to call, as the Briscoes are looking for momentum to get back to the ROH Tag Titles. Meanwhile, EVIL & SANADA need momentum ahead of the WTL. On paper, this is a potentially great match. The Briscoes are constantly good to very good, and occasionally still pump out a banger. EVIL & SANADA are great performers and a great team, but all too often, the LIJ crew coast when the US and working ROH dates, playing the hits and getting by on the bare minimum. Hopefully, with this being the final night of the tour, they will be motivated to deliver here. I’m hoping for the best and that they work up to their potential and give us the match we know that they are all capable of. WINNER: EVIL & SANADA

SCU vs. Super Smash Brothers : Oh what’s that? THAT’S THE CERTIFIED BANGER ALERT BEING SOUNDED for this match. I was really hoping that the Super Smash Brothers would find their way onto this card, they worked the Toronto show last year in a great match with the Young Bucks, and felt that they more than delivered enough to earn a return date. They have been a great team for years, working CHIKARA, PWG, ROH, and many other places. They area tremendously fun, creative, and versatile team that can work with anyone. Due to border issues, they have largely been off most people’s radar as they have been primarily been working in Canada. SCU always works hard and has good matches, and always step up for the big matches. They are all friends, and will be working hard to steal the show and making each other look good. This definitely has a chance to be the match of the show and one of the best matches of the entire tour. I AM OFFICIALLY HYPED! SCU, as ROH tag champs, should retain here. WINNER: SCU

Juice Robinson & Dalton Castle vs. BUSHI & Tetsuya Naito : Juice Robinson & Dalton Castle will be a wild, flamboyant, and fun tag team and bring a lot of fun, while BUSHI & Naito are LIJ stable mates, and often team on tours so they are a good team. While BUSHI & Naito are a unified force and often tag together, I think that one of the themes of the tour will be rebuilding Juice Robinson & Dalton Castle. Juice and Dalton will likely bring a lot of fun while BUSHI will work hard and Naito will be tranquilo. Defending on how motivated Naito is, this could be good and fun. With BUSHI being involved, if we go by NJPW booking, he’s eating the pin, likely after a pulp friction from Juice. WINNER: Juice Robinson & Dalton Castle

The Young Bucks vs. The Motor City Time Splitters : Oh what’s that? THAT’S THE CERTIFIED BANGER ALERT BEING SOUNDED for this match. KUSHIDA & Sabin were great in the Super Jr tag tournament, and the Bucks are the best and tend to steal the show on these Honor Club specials. This should be a high intensity and tremendously fun match, and if all goes well, could steal the tour. With the Bucks being heavyweights in Japan now, and KUSHIDA & Sabin being juniors, plus Chris Sabin being there to eat a Meltzer driver, the Bucks should take this one. I am really excited for this one. WINNER: The Young Bucks

IWGP US Title Match: Champion Cody vs. Beretta : CANCELED.

ROH World Title Match: Champion Jay Lethal vs. Kenny King : Following the great Best in The World PPV, the Castle crumbled, and the next day, Jay Lethal completed his journey and won the ROH Title for a second time. Lethal’s had some great defenses in his second reign so far, and following his win over Silas Young at Glory By Honor, Kenny King arrived and laid claim to an ROH Title shot, citing his recent wins over Jushin Liger and several members of Bullet Club. King has recently turned heel, noting he’s taking a Nature Boy Ric Flair approach, but judging by his lack of reactions and heat in his matches, he feels closer to cosplaying “The Black Nature Boy” Scoot Andrews, and I apologize to Scoot Andrews. King is a guy with a lot of potential, but is wildly inconsistent in big time singles matches. Plus, I don’t think anyone really buys into him as a legit challenger when Cody’s still out there and they are seemingly building to the Taven challenge at Final Battle. Lethal is great and maybe he can work some magic here, but I just don’t see him losing the title here. WINNER: Champion Jay Lethal

